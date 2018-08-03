Pope changes Catholic position on capital punishment: ‘It’s inadmissible’

Pope Francis on Thursday announced a change in Roman Catholic teachings about the death penalty, to no longer consider capital punishment acceptable.
The pontiff said the death penalty should not be accepted because it lacks human dignity.
“The Church teaches, in the light of the Gospel, that ‘the death penalty is inadmissible because it is attentive to the inviolability and dignity of the person,” the pope said.
Thursday, he added the formal change to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, a compilation of official church teachings. The pope said the church will work “with determination” to abolish the death penalty worldwide.
“The key point here is really human dignity, the Pope is saying that no matter how grievous the crime, someone never loses his or her human dignity,” Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said.
The announcement by the Vatican is a reversal in traditional Roman Catholic teachings on the issue.
“For a long time the recourse to the death penalty by the legitimate authority, after a regular trial, was considered an adequate response to the seriousness of some crimes and an acceptable, even if extreme, means for the protection of the common good,” the pope added.
“Today the awareness is growing that the dignity of the person is not lost even after committing serious crimes. Furthermore, a new understanding of the sense of criminal penalties by the state has spread. Finally, more effective detention systems have been developed, which guarantee the proper defense of citizens, but at the same time do not remove the possibility of redemption from the offender.”
Pope Francis, a spiritual leader for more than 1 billion Catholics, called for the abolition of the death penalty in 2015.
wow! the head catholic in charge has decided he knows better than the word of god all mighty.
so he is god now?
this pontiff was a massive mistake by the vatican.
According to this irrelevant misguided Pope who must be reading the secular socialist abridged version of the Bible, even Christ’s experience on the cross and his sacrifice for humanity would lack human dignity, and had he been Pontius pilot at the crucifixion, would have obviated God’s plan for mankind’s redemption with a Pardon. If there be no Justice in God’s plan then Christ died for nothing. When socialist collective worshipping fallible Popes take seriously that they are God’s infallible word on earth, and think that the wheels of Justice grind faster when they are in charge instead of the God of JUSTICE as well as mercy, (He is the God of BOTH) mankind gets robbed of Justice and socially slain in the self-edifying acts of criminal enablement men who would play God who render under Caesar what is God’s (Mercy) and render under God’ what has been trusted to Caesar to enforce (Justice). When secular socialists rule, the criminals end up getting all the mercy and none the God designed Justice, and law abiding end up getting none of the Justice in getting mercilessly picked clean in no equal protection under the law or protection of finances in unequal redistribution of wealth and justice based not on Gods’ design or intent, but the will of the fallible human collective. Enter the Democrats, enter this Pope.
And what of the VICTIMS Dignity, which was often shredded to pieces by these criminal scumbags on death row? WHY SHOULD the crook’s dignity matter, when the victims seem to not?
From the article above: “The pontiff said the death penalty should not be accepted because it lacks human dignity.” Is there human dignity, when you chastise countries like Poland, who refuse to take in migrants from Muslim countries, when these Muslim migrants in other European countries, are raping and murdering Europeans? Pope Francis, I suggest you tear down the wall around the Vatican and let the Muslim migrants live with you. How is that for human dignity, you socialist Pope?
Or when he called for Europe to be more tolerant, but NOT ONCE (that i remember) spoke OUT against the slaughter of Christians in muslim nations.. Like those Coptic christians in Syria… WHERE WAS his ‘dignity’ then!
What in the world is “human dignity”? God did make us, but Adam caused the Fall by rejecting God’s law and brought death to us all. His logic must therefore imply that God is inadmissible?! Heresy!
On day one of each life we are all created equally in the image of the CREATOR, but with the gift of free will, many by choice put on masks and assume the image of the great CONSUMER. When Justice is ignored at the expense of mercy, whose who bear the image of the CREATOR always suffer at the hands of those who live in the image of the great CONSUMER. Socialism by definition is the edification of the social collective and the BROTHERHOOD of man, over the individual (Designed as a universe unto himself)and the fatherhood of God. This Pope continues of expose his real beliefs as to who should rule and it’s not the people of CREATOR image which his socialist beliefs just CONSUME in injustice.
The problem with this pope…and the vast majority of liberal catholics…is not recognizing the existence of evil.
Once again, poop francis demonstrates his lack of knowledge of the Bible and his disbelief of the scriptures. God used “capital punishment” frequently throughout the Old Testament, and even in the New Testament. Look at what happened to Ananias and Saphira. This communist doesn’t believe in the Bible, and should be defrocked and thrown out of the church.
I think that a lot of his denomination wish that he could be recalled. Unfortunately, a defective Pope is not returnable. He is an example of why politics should not be allowed to control religion.
It would be funny, if all the catholic churches could hold a vote of no-confidence in the pope.. By polling their congregation..
Eliminating capital punishment is cruel and unusual justice for the victims
and their families.
What a silly position to take.
“Depart from Me. I never knew you.”
“Today the awareness is growing that the dignity of the person is not lost even after committing serious crimes.”
That “awareness” is Sin Nature.
In fact their dignity vanished before they committed the crime. Once they made the choice to “do unto others” they are dead to God, without their repentance.
Society cannot “save” this persons soul. It is not our obligation to attempt do so through public policy.
The idea of “No ultimate punishment” emboldens scofflaws and criminals to escalate their crimes.
And why not? What’s going to stop them? Talk from a guy in a funny hat who may or may not be Catholic? Or was he the one who poops in the woods? I get confused sometimes.