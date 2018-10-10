Pop music’s Taylor Swift convinces young liberals to register to vote

Vote.org reported seeing a massive influx of people registering to vote in the U.S. and Taylor Swift’s home state of Tennessee after the pop star broke her silence in endorsing two Democrats over the weekend.

“We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift’s post,” Kamari Guthrie, director of communications at Vote.org, a nonprofit organizations that assists in registering voters and helping absentee voters obtain ballots, told BuzzFeed News.

The organization also reported seeing a 2,144 increase in new Tennessee voter registrations since Ms. Swift’s comments.

The singer said in an Instagram post Sunday that she had been hesitant to discuss politics in the past but changed her mind “due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years.” She endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democratic House candidate Jim Cooper and encouraged others to visit Vote.org to register.

Ms. Swift’s much-anticipated leap into the political discourse garnered a rebuke from President Trump, who joked Monday that he liked her music “about 25 percent less now.”

Ms. Guthrie said Ms. Swift’s comments have been a boon to Vote.org’s web traffic. The organization reported seeing 155,940 unique visitors in the 24 hours following the pop star’s comments, compared to the average daily user count of 14,078.

“Thank God for Taylor Swift,” Ms. Guthrie told BuzzFeed.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Monday that Ms. Swift was like “her generation’s Oprah” Winfrey in her ability to inspire others.

“Taylor Swift, I think she is her generation’s Oprah in that, that which she lays her hands on, because she’s so reluctant to do so, usually does make a difference among her peers,” Ms. Wallace said. “This requires young people to go out and do something they don’t often do — vote.”

