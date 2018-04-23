Pompeo faces uncertain vote in Senate for State Dept. post

(UPI) — CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s nomination to serve as U.S. secretary of state will be weighed Monday by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is not expected to give its approval.
The committee’s 10 Democrats have stated their objection to Pompeo’s nomination by President Donald Trump, as has Republican Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. The remaining 10 republicans support Pompeo.
Pompeo’s nomination will still be taken to the full Senate floor, where experts say he is likely to be confirmed.
Pompeo would be the only secretary of state in modern history to be confirmed by the full Senate without first obtaining a committee endorsement. GOP Senate members are expected to vote in favor of his nomination, as are several Democrats facing re-election in red states.
In confirmation hearings, Pompeo said he opposes same-sex marriage, which prompted Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., to lead the Democrats in opposing the nominee.
As CIA Director, Pompeo has called for a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities and has expressed a hope that North Korea leader Kim Jung Un will soon be driven from power. While many Democrats regard him as extreme, they add that he has not shown independence from Trump.
Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has urged Democratic centrists to postpone any potential support for Pompeo — hoping to get concessions from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., possibly on a resolution indicating support for Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
More than 25 Democrats in the Senate have already expressed opposition to Pompeo’s nomination, including five who approved him as CIA Director in January 2017. Several have said Pompeo’s hawkish advocacy could hinder U.S. diplomacy.
The Senate is comprised of 51 Republicans and 49 Democrats, with one, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receiving cancer treatment and unable to vote. Pompeo is nominated to replace former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Idiot Booker and his sex questions, and he wants to run for president, lol I never saw any other president get so much backlash for their picks, the deep state and democrats are trying everything to hold back Trump because they are afraid of what he can accomplish.
“has not shown independence from Mr. Trump.”? He is not supposed to show independence; he works for Trump! I don’t expect my employees to show independence from me, I expect them to carry out my orders.
I’ve always laughed at statements like that as well. THE State dept position is one which ENFORCES and advocates FOR THE agenda of the president overseas. SO HOW CAN THEY be “independent’ from the president??
Unless you’re talking about the way Hillary ran things. It was independent of oversight, the Rule of Law, common sense, any iota of shame for selling out her country, and of course positive results. Like everything she ever had a hand in it went from Zero to Total ClusterF— in 10 shrieks.
From the article:
” Pompeo said he opposes same-sex marriage, which prompted Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., to lead the Democrats in opposing the nominee.”
______________
The communist liberals incessantly tell us that the beliefs of their ideology would never prevent them from upholding the law, or engaging in biased actions, even if they disagree with the law.
After all, haven’t we seen how well that truth has manifested itself in the Mueller “investigation”, the FBI with Comey, Rosenstein, Clinton, and her many scandals, and Lynch when she headed the DOJ? Not to mention Obama and his usurping of congress and ignoring the immigration laws of this nation.
Do we see a pattern here? Why yes, yes I believe we do.
And yet, it seems that the communist liberals are absolutely certain that the law will not be upheld, should someone who does not believe as they do be confirmed.
You see, it is everyone else who is corrupt… but not them. Funny how that works in communist liberalism.
Add to that we see example after example of them LETTING THEIR leftist ideology PUSH their illegal activities in setting up Sanctuary states and cities…