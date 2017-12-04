Poll: Republican voters don’t believe accusations against Roy Moore

A new poll shows Alabamians who are likely to vote for Senate candidate Roy Moore don’t believe the accusations of sexual misconduct against him.
Likely Republican voters overwhelmingly believe the allegations against Mr. Moore are false, according to the CBS poll released Sunday. Seventy-one percent say they don’t believe the women who have come forward, compared to 17 percent who say they do.
Among Republicans who say they don’t believe the allegations, 92 percent say Democrats are behind the charges and 88 percent say the media are.
Several women have come forward to accuse Mr. Moore of inappropriately touching or pursuing relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an adult. One of the accusers, Leigh Corfman, told The Washington Post she was 14 and Mr. Moore was 32 when he touched her over her underpants and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.
Mr. Moore, 70, has denied any wrongdoing.
Fifty-three percent of Republican voters say they are concerned by the allegations, but say other aspects of the race are more important to them. One-third say the allegations are of no concern.
Less than half of Mr. Moore’s supporters, 48 percent, say they’re voting for him because he’s the “best person for the job.” They’re more likely to vote for him because he’ll “cast conservative votes” (52 percent) and support the president’s agenda (49 percent).
Among Mr. Moore’s supporters, President Trump has a 96 percent approval rating.
The CBS poll shows the outcome of the Senate race could turn on turnout.
Mr. Moore, a former judge, leads Democrat Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor, 49 percent to 43 percent among likely voters, according to the poll. But when the data are expanded to include all registered voters, the contest is even.
Just 9 percent of Republicans polled say they’re voting for Mr. Jones.
The CBS News poll surveyed 1,067 registered voters in Alabama from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1. It has a margin of error of 3.8 percent for the entire sample and 4.8 percent among likely voters.
Mr. Moore is a super candidate! I wonder how much the Democrat (Communist) have paid the females who have lied about Mr. Moore. Don’t forget that Harry Read (Nevada) confirmed the Democrat (Communist) procedure to lie in order to win. Harry, the Nevada Fool, said that Mitt Romney did not pay taxes for 10 years and the press, of course sucked it up. But after the election was won by Obama the least qualified candidate in American History (just like Hillary) Harry justified his lie because the Democrat (Communists) won.
Anyone with even a molecule of common sense would be able to see the accusers’ waiting 40 years while he was in a visible position of authority as a red-flag that they are lamely staged!
If truth be known, they likely believe in killing babies by planned parenthood and other baby killers…
Moore’s opponent – Doug Jones – is super pro-abortion. Typical Democrat baby killer.
Which is why MOST of us see right through these so called accusations!!!
I would like to know how anyone with an open mind can give a testimony credibility which is in direct conflict with three others
The accuser said he was there every night and spent hours there
Three other witnesses, who either worked there or were frequent patrons, said they NEVER saw him there
Seems highly unlikely, he could be there so often and those who were there even more often, did not see him
It is also highly suspect that the signature in the yearbook would match the signature found on the accuser’s divorce papers
A few question do remain unanswered, like how much was she paid and by whom
IIRC 5k by the WaPo..
Doug Jones is a communist in the mold of OBozo!
When I was 14, back in the 50s, I looked like I was 14, but I recall classmates who could easily have passed for 18. I see even more kids today who are allowed to dress much too old for their age.
I doubt very seriously if Mr. Moore even knew how young she was. It’s hard to believe that after a 40-year wait to bring this up, that he can be considered a child molester and pedophile as he is being called by some. At least, he was considerate enough to not proceed once, as she has said, she told him she did not feel comfortable about it. Wonder if she ever thinks about that, and realizes how lucky she was that he was actually a decent person and able to control himself. I would vote for Roy Moore if I lived in his district.
President Trump is doing a great job. I worry about his safety and pray for him every day. This is the dirtiest political era that I have ever witnessed in my 70 years of living.
And that is assuming he even MET HER.. Which i highly doubt!
Contrary to what the lying MSM has been saying it appears that the people of Alabama do have common sense. I appreciate that and I encourage the folks in Alabama to continue to ignore the lying MSM and the RINO’s and to vote for the person that they know is right for them and this country.
I don’t believe the accusers. Not for a second. Nor do I care what “startling new allegations” come up between now and election day. Roy Moore has my vote. Period.
The Democrats have been using mud slinging false accusations against their opponents for a long time. But now the Democrats and their pay for play MSM are quickly spreading false accusations just prior to elections of matters that happened decades ago, and it is more difficult for the accused to go back and prove the truth during a time which should be focused on campaigning.
The Democrats are pros at making false accusations, creating distractions, and smoke and mirror tactics to take the focus off of their many crooked affairs and serious crimes.
It is time for these criminal Democrats and their pay for play MSM to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.