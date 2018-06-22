Poll: Most in U.S. blame parents for child separations at border

(UPI) — More than half of American voters say parents are to blame when child migrants are separated from families illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a Rasmussen poll.
Poll respondents were asked: “When families are arrested and separated after attempting to enter the United States illegally, who is more to blame — the parents for breaking the law or the federal government for enforcing the law?”
While 54 percent blamed parents, 35 percent blamed the federal government and 11 percent were unsure.
Along party lines, 82 percent of Republicans blamed the parents, while 60 percent of Democrats blamed the federal government. Among unaffiliated voters, 56 percent said parents were more to blame.
Nearly half of voters — 49 percent — said the administration is too aggressive in its attempt to stop illegal immigration, while 25 percent say it’s not aggressive enough and 21 percent said the administration’s efforts are about right.
That opinion differs among party lines, with 75 percent of Democrats saying the Trump administration has been too aggressive, compared to 23 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of unaffiliated voters.
Rasmussen’s poll included 1,000 U.S. respondents and has a margin of error of 3 points.
The parents are to blame.
We are over populated now. We do not need more people to take care of the rich at slavery wages, which constantly prevent American wages from rising. Deport all illegals, regardless of age and worry about some of the American kids that are separated from their parents. The media can go into any courtroom any day of the year and find American kids crying for their parents but this wouldn’t help their communistic cause.
Besides, despite absurd claims by “Liberal” ideologues, there is no shred of credible evidence that the illegals and their kids are going to become good, productive, and loyal Americans and not permanent liabilities on the receiving end, perpetually hostile to the hands that feed them.
Just look what they and their compatriots did to their native countries to see what they and their progeny are going to do to America. Their past performance is the only credible evidence that we have in this matter.
The proverb “like parents like children” was true so many times before that it is common sense to assume it is going to be true, again.
What kind of parent uses her children as “human shields” in order to get away with lawbreaking and invading? (That should be punishable.)
The people who are illegally crossing our border belong to the class of invasive species. Once they root themselves in our country, they will intensify their invasiveness and try to displace us, Americans, in our own country.
How difficult it is to realize that?
What is even worse we have actors, with names like Peter Fonda, advocating, literally advocating, children be put into cages with pedophiles.
And 60% of the individuals in the democratic party think like him
Are you sure you really want to come to a country with such depraved individuals?
Please stay home, in your native country, where you are safe from Democratic predators