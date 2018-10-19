Politico editor demonstrates why conservatives don’t trust media

The Republican National Committee blasted Politico’s editor-in-chief on Wednesday as a sterling example why “distrust in the media is at an all-time high.”

An NBC headline on a white nationalist who wants to ‘take over’ the Republican Party prompted Politico’s John Harris to reply, “Thought that job had been filled.”

Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel immediately fired back.

“This offensive statement from the head of Politico is another example of why distrust in the media is at an all-time high,” Mrs. McDaniel tweeted.

A deluge of angry tweets followed, including one by Arthur Schwartz that read: “This from the editor in chief and co-founder of @Politico. Until this guy is gone from Politico, no Republicans should take calls from or help his reporters. He’s not hiding it — this is what he thinks of us. Despicable.”

Mr. Harris soon backpedaled.

“A fair point @ArthurSchwartz,” he replied. “This could be interpreted as broad swipe rather than a quip about the headline on the NBC piece. Sometimes wisecracks get lost in Twitter translation so appreciate the chance to clarify.”

A fair point @ArthurSchwartz , this could be interpreted as broad swipe rather than a quip about the headline on the NBC piece. Sometimes wisecracks get lost in Twitter translation so appreciate the chance to clarify. pic.twitter.com/wpsXiHUoPq

— John F. Harris (@harrispolitico) October 17, 2018

Politico spokesman Brad Dayspring echoed the sentiment when contacted by the Washington Examiner.

“There is currently no prospect of anyone taking over the Republican Party from its current leader — President Trump,” he said.

The incident was not likely to detract from the RNC’s otherwise good day — the announcement of a robust third-quarter fundraising haul of $56.8 million.

September numbers tallied $26.2 million and the cycle ended with a $269.9 million FEC filing.

“The choice is clear: results vs. resistance,” Mrs. McDaniel tweeted. “And we’re using the record-breaking support for @realDonaldTrump & our party to bring that choice to voters.”

This offensive statement from the head of Politico is another example of why distrust in the media is at an all-time high. pic.twitter.com/cdGiFiKo4S

— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 17, 2018

