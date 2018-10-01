Politically correct Twitter will prohibit ‘dehumanizing language,’ such as comparisons to animals, viruses

Twitter announced plans to prohibit “dehumanizing language” on its platform, including tweets comparing people to animals and viruses.
In a blog post, members of Twitter’s trust and safety team asked users for their input on a pending rule change that would broaden the company’s existing hateful conduct policy to include language that treats others as “less than human.”
“You may not dehumanize anyone based on membership in an identifiable group, as this speech can lead to offline harm,” reads Twitter’s proposed policy change.
“Dehumanization can occur when others are denied of human qualities (animalistic dehumanization) or when others are denied of human nature (mechanistic dehumanization). Examples can include comparing groups to animals and viruses (animalistic), or reducing groups to their genitalia (mechanistic),” Twitter’s trust and safety team explained.
Identifiable groups include any groups of people that can be distinguished by shared characteristics such as race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, religion, age, disability, disease, occupation, political beliefs or social practices, the blog post said.
“Language that makes someone less than human can have repercussions off the service, including normalizing serious violence,” wrote Twitter attorney Vijaya Gadde and Del Harvey, vice president for Twitter’s trust and safety division.
Twitter has asked users for feedback on the proposal before the policy change is finalized and potentially put into place.
“This is part of our singular effort to increase the health of the public conversation on our service,” the blog post said.
Twitter has repeatedly been accused of arbitrarily applying its existing rules prohibiting hateful conduct, including as recently as last month when the company came under fire for not joining other tech companies including Facebook and YouTube by banning right-wing media personality Alex Jones prior to eventually following suit on Sept. 6.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
So will, this only apply to conservatives? OR will it apply to liberals too?!
I’d compare Democrats to a computer virus,,,,you cannot see them but they and their infections are ever present eating away at the hard drives within the American human brain. They apparently are attacking Twitter hard drives and brains. He who controls written history controls the future. He who controls the social media Twitters, controls the future elections. These Libs are Waaaaay too transparent.
Short the stock of it applies to the so called “progressives” and liberals there will not be anyone left to use Twitter
Will any “identifiable group” favored by Twitter have to follow this rule? Will an individual who criticizes an individual from a favored group be held responsible for attacking the whole group? Will pointing out that an individual from a favored group is violating the Twitter rule be considered worse than the violation pointed out? Will phrases that are thousands of years old that have traveled through many languages be banned? Examples are wise as an owl, sweats like a pig, works like a horse, sly as a fox, and many others which would be called animalistic dehumanization. Mechanistic dehumanization could apply to saying an actual liar lies like a rug.
Every day, in another way, I’m glad I never opened any social media acount.
Anxiously awaiting social media platform for the rest of us.
I am waiting for a totally unbiased, unmoderated, un-Party-regulated unexpurgated debate sight to appear where only the unbiased truth wins the day, even when it is the ugly truth. They will get rich quick and earn way more than any lawsuits received.
On the surface of things this sounds great. Lately the Libs have been calling for violence against conservatives.
But we all know how this will play out in real life. A lot like the Kav vs. Ford hearings. Total stacked deck.
Why is anyone still on social media? This is as close as I get to one.