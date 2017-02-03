Politically Biased Media Swings and Misses

The small world of the Washington press corps is rocking, and it’s about time.
The first question at the daily White House press briefing Wednesday went to a young TV reporter from small-market Rhode Island, Kim Kalunian. Not CNN, or the Associated Press, or Washington Post. Little WPRI 12 Eyewitness News.
“It was such an amazing experience to be able to be in that room,” Kalunian said in an interview.
Kalunian was actually there virtually as one of the four “Skype seat” questioners picked by the Trump administration, the first reporter ever outside Washington to participate in a briefing.
She’s not a pushover or a Trump suckup. Her question — about the president’s threat to end federal funding to sanctuary cities like Providence — wasn’t scripted or screened. But the reaction from the establishment was predictable.
“Skype seats = softballs?” tweeted CNN’s Brian Stelter, who included screen shots of tweets critical of the Skype questions. Other alleged media were even more offended.
Yes, there were a couple of friendly websites in two of the Skype seats, but to attack Kalunian and others for throwing “softballs” is rich. The Obama administration got more friendly pitches from the media than your average high school softball team.
The establishment media should not be the ones controlling the briefings. Getting a coveted seat in the White House press room should not mean you get to ask all the questions.
Kalunian’s chances of getting in a question under previous administrations were nearly nonexistent. Other reporters are allowed into the briefings, but good luck asking a question. There is a pecking order in the White House press corps, and outsiders are not part of the clique.
The Trump administration is now taking aim at the Beltway crowd, trying to diminish their influence and even talking about moving them out of the White House. Outrage! You’d think Trump had just trampled on the Constitution.
The Skype seats are the latest shot at the bow of the teetering traditional media. Judging by the first day, the virtual questions should not only stay, but be expanded to every briefing. Press Secretary Sean Spicer has made some bonehead moves, but this isn’t one of them.
There is one inherent problem with Skype — it’s hard to ask a follow-up if you’re not in the room. Kalunian said she was frustrated at not being able to pin down Spicer.
But guess what? Reporters who are there can ask follow-ups. The problem is they rarely do, because that would mean they would have to abandon the obviously brilliant question they had planned.
And for those conspiracy theorists who think the White House wrote the Skype questions, Kalunian says you can relax. She got a call the day before yesterday’s briefing and didn’t share it with Spicer, the way CNN gave Hillary Clinton a debate question.
“I can only hope that they will continue to do this,” Kalunian said. “I would like to see more reporters nationwide get the opportunity.”
What a reasonable suggestion. Obviously she doesn’t work in Washington.
Politically Biased Media Swings and Misses,
The major news/propaganda media industries have become so corrupt, untrustworthy and dishonest, I no longer watch or read them. BBC is a much more truthful source of the news.
True. But I like watching the White House press briefings, I think Sean Spicer handles the press pretty well.
The MSM is losing its stranglehold on information. How refreshing to see some sunshine in a once fetid,dank area.
The MSM was “offended” that the first question was given to a small publication. Boo hoo hoo. They are lucky they still have a seat in the White House press room. Maybe if they stop offending the President, he would be a little nicer to them. But, no, they see their role in life is to destroy Republicans, so their own destruction, by Republicans, is inconceivable to them.
One of the questionnaires was Lars Larson. True he is a conservative Talk Show Host, he is an honest one. Rather than lob a soft pitch, he asked whether the government needs to own so much of the public lands. Not a comfortable question to answer, regardless of party.
The clintons, the DNC, and their snowflakes wanted us to believe that no vote outside of metropolitan LA and NYC mattered. The media would have us believe that there is no press outside of Washington. Regardless of their political leanings, how refreshing it is to have a “free press” again. Keep shaking things up, president Trump, that’s what we elected you to do.
The mainstream media brought this on themselves. They deserve to be treated with disdain..!!
Excellent, Smithers!
DJT is opening up and enforcing the 1st Ammendment!
I have not watched or read MSM propaganda in 20 years. I only occasionally peruse it to see what the enemy is doing – like a fly over.
Next week, add another 4 remote tele-comm seats and remove 4 physical seats! Bye-bye CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC. And as far flaccid, at least this reporter got that correct about MSM and BHO.