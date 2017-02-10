Political opponents target Kellyanne with ethics complaint

One of Donald Trump’s closest advisers has found herself at the centre of a growing media storm after publicly plugging his daughter’s fashion products.

Kellyanne Conway was interviewed on Fox News and used the opportunity to promote Ivanka Trump’s clothing line after it was dropped by retailer Nordstrom.

Speaking on Thursday, Ms Conway said: “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff … I’m going to go get some myself today.

“I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody.”

The comments have drawn sharp criticism as under federal ethics rules executive branch employees are not allowed to use their positions to endorse products or for the private gain of friends.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that Ms Conway “has been counselled” following the interview.

Earlier in the week department store chain Nordstrom announced it was dropping Ivanka Trump’s products due to declining sales and said that decision was not political but “based on performance”.

The announcement led to an online rebuke from Donald Trump who on Wednesday tweeted: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom.

“She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

It was then re-tweeted by the President’s official @POTUS account, prompting concerns about a conflict of interest.

Ms Conway’s comments have only added to the furore and have been described as “clearly over the line” and “unacceptable” by the House Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz.

Meanwhile, the non-profit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Public Citizen have urged the US Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether Ms Conway has broken any rules.

With the President already facing battles over his travel ban, Supreme Court nomination and some of his cabinet choices, this will be an unwanted distraction.

