One of Donald Trump’s closest advisers has found herself at the centre of a growing media storm after publicly plugging his daughter’s fashion products.
Conway was interviewed on Fox News and used the opportunity to promote Ivanka Trump’s clothing line after it was dropped by retailer Nordstrom.
Speaking on Thursday, Ms Conway said: “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff … I’m going to go get some myself today.
“I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody.”
The comments have drawn sharp criticism as under federal ethics rules executive branch employees are not allowed to use their positions to endorse products or for the private gain of friends.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that Ms Conway “has been counselled” following the interview.
Earlier in the week department store chain Nordstrom announced it was dropping Ivanka Trump’s products due to declining sales and said that decision was not political but “based on performance”.
The announcement led to an online rebuke from Donald Trump who on Wednesday tweeted: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom.
“She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”
It was then re-tweeted by the President’s official @POTUS account, prompting concerns about a conflict of interest.
Ms Conway’s comments have only added to the furore and have been described as “clearly over the line” and “unacceptable” by the House Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz.
Meanwhile, the non-profit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Public Citizen have urged the US Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether Ms Conway has broken any rules.
With the President already facing battles over his travel ban, Supreme Court nomination and some of his cabinet choices, this will be an unwanted distraction.
(c) Sky News 2017: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway 'counselled' for Ivanka fashion plug
Political opponents target Kellyanne with ethics complaint,
Jason Chaffetz you have the nerve to call out Kelly Ann after you setting on your hands while obama got away with murder.Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.Any body with a brain knows she was just kidding but you anti Trump fools just look for anything to complain about.You might as well just become a liberal wing nut.Lord knows we do not need any more fools in congress.Why is it you cannot even give Trump a chance to see just what he can do without all the ****.You folks are so full of your selves that you stink to high heaven.If you still had souls you would step back and see just what you have really become.
She was in an official venue, in her official capacity…she broke the law. No amount of whining will change that.
“With the President already facing battles over his travel ban, Supreme Court nomination and some of his cabinet choices, this will be an unwanted distraction.”
Okay, listen up
Go to a mirror, look in it, acknowledge the person you are looking at has the power of life or dead in his words, like no other human on the face of the planet.
Sobering thought, your words are now potential killers
And when you say things which shows you don’t know this, you look powerless, and our enemies look at each other and think, GET HIM before he realizes it.
Everyone of the battles you are facing, now, is because you keep acting powerlessly
A person who knows they have great power does not wave it about but uses it with the utmost caution because they know someone can get hurt.
Oh, YOU naughty girl you……Dinna ye be a knowin that to talk like the tha onna FOX, ye be a needin to re-register as a Democrat ana ye be able to speak, oh ever so freely? ‘Tis ashamed ye should be…..Now that the humor is gone, really, what did she expect was going to happen? It is just like all games the left tries to run- if it is basketball you’re playing, when you have the ball, it has suddenly become a football, but the rules haven’t changed….
Do I hear beowolf tiptoeing through the tulips, or do we have a new trolling gnome???
I’m with TRUMP all the way. But also I call it as it is: Conway really step over the line. That is not her gov. position or anyone else but the father/president. She should know better than that. It was stupid to do that. I will fire her ***. She did her job to get him elected. Its time for her to go. It looks really bad. Why send more fire to the fire to the press.
By the way, the roll out of the temporary ban and gov representation from that attorney was way under the quality that I expect from President TRUMP>
I do not want to hear. We learned a lot from this mistake. C’mon Donald, we need more professionalism from your people.
With all the discussion about ethics and conflict of interest being had as the new cabinet appointees come online clearly This is not unfamiliar territory or knowledge.
If anyone thinks that the Kelly Ann Conway endorsement was an accident or joke, then I’ve got a bridge to sell them. She’s smart and knows full well what she did was wrong BUT I am sure knew she would ask for forgiveness rather than permission.
This was calculated action and should have been called out as such.
Question? Is a “closest advisor” to the President a paid government employee with all the perks and responsibilities that go with being in the civil service?