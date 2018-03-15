‘Political indoctrination’ by public schools in gun-control walkouts?

The Chicago Republican Party has filed a complaint against the city school system over Wednesday’s walkouts for gun control, accusing the schools of violating laws against “political indoctrination” on public property.
Chris Cleveland, Chicago GOP chairman, said Wednesday that the complaint was filed Tuesday with the Inspector General for the Chicago Public Schools, where walkouts were expected at numerous schools in the wake of the Parkland shooting.
“The problem is we’ve got teachers who are taking kids out for a political rally on public property and public time,” Mr. Cleveland told “The Morning Answer” on AM650 in Chicago. “This is political indoctrination. It’s totally inappropriate.
.@ChicagoGOP Chairman Chris Cleveland explains their lawsuit against CPS over anti-gun protests: https://t.co/yJwTwDLlJL via @YouTube
— Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) March 14, 2018
More than 185,000 students at nearly 3,000 schools were expected to participate in the walkout that occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Women’s March Youth EMPOWER, the left-wing group that organized the nationwide gun-control protest.
This photo is everything.#NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/rWX1CfT1Ht
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 14, 2018
Mr. Cleveland said his third-grader’s school had planned to allow escort participating students in grades 5-8 outside to observe the walkout after making posters on gun control.
“I have a child in a CPS school, and in this one they were planning to take grades 5-8 out, herd them out for this demonstration, they encouraged them to make posters about gun control to express their opinions,” Mr. Cleveland said. “I don’t think they’re telling these kids to be against gun control here. Clearly they’re pushing a political view upon them.”
Elementary school walkout in Alexandria, Virginia. More than 65 kids, and they are totally silent. Look at those faces. pic.twitter.com/ThyzDtyGo5
— Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018
He said the students were “not old enough really to have formed an informed political opinion on this and they’re going to do what their teachers tell them in this case, what their peers are saying they should do.”
Those who decline to participate were “going to put in their own room where they just have to sit,” Mr. Cleveland said.
He also said teachers who lead the demonstrations should be subject to sanctions, given that state law is “crystal clear on this.”
“CPS has an explicit rule which explicitly prohibits political demonstrations or rallies on public property,” Mr. Cleveland said. “A teacher who leads this sort of thing ought to be subject to some kind of penalties, or else the rule is meaningless.”
Students at many schools nationwide left their classrooms at 10 a.m. local time and observed a 17-minute moment of silence for each of the 17 people killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Videos from the events showed students at some schools waving pro-gun control signs and chanting slogans like, “Hey, hey NRA, how many kids did you kill today?”
When our schools said that Elementary School kids were too young to walk out & parents complained about *GASP* "talking to their kids about guns", We found a way to give the youngest voices in our town a voice. #Evanston #NationalStudentWalkout #NationalWalkoutDay @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/LwWc2KbAT6
— Quadrants4Change (@Quadrant4change) March 14, 2018
Never underestimate a Liberal Democrat’s ability to promote themselves and their party with OTHER people’s money, even their enemies. Social redistribution of wealth by any and other means.
The Democrat Party is for helpless losers with no principles.
Astro-turf outrage from the Tide-Pod generation. Why should anyone listen to them about anything?
And i actually AGREE with that GOP group IN chicago. THIS IS political theater, and should thus be illegal…
If the students attend at a pubic school, they are being indoctrinated; any questions?!
I’m a public high school social studies teacher. I emphasize freedom and the Constitution and try my best to get students to think for themselves but it is a real up hill battle these days.
Thanks for trying but the Leftists have you out numbered. When these young people become of age they will embrace Socialism and become part of the New World Order. They have no idea what indoctrination they are getting nor do many of their parents. Then when the government are a bunch of dictators it will be too late for retaliation because they will have given up their rights.
eatdawg, I’m amazed that your neo-Marxist colleagues haven’t forced you out the door yet.
Thanks for trying. BUT you are out numbered by the sheer amount of liberal indoctrination going on.
Students have no business leaving school for marches for gun control. Among the developed nations, the United States is rated one of the worst Countries in the World in mathematics and the sciences. Secondly, if these students left school for a pro life march or left school to march
so they can Pray in schools, the ACLU and the left would be suing the schools. If kids want to march, let them march after school, not on school time. Thirdly, these schools allow violence to go on in the schools and drug dealing and they hide it. No one is expelled or disciplined. This is what one gets when the left wing loons run things!
Not just that, but since LEGALLY THEY are still under the school’s juristiction, if anything happened to those kids out protesting, ITS THE SCHOOL that would get the blame.
these kids have not a clue about why we have the right to bare arms in america.
if they did they would not be protesting like the good little socialist drones.
i will say this to these retards you dont know what you got til its gone.
by the way if a lunatic wants to kill people he will find a way to do it with or without guns.
Well, you announce to a bunch of low IQ kids that you can get out of class for a day and signal how progressive and wonderful you are, and there is zero chance of any repercussions or issues for getting out of class for a day, then who do you expect will be out of class that day?
No they don’t, and their parents should be outraged that this is going on. Parents grab your child and explain to them the Constitution and the Amendments… Because the leftist teachers are not teaching them.
I do think SOME may have a clue, but the rest are just going along to ‘show unity’ imo.
And of course many don’t know the history of why we have the 2nd amendment.. CAUSE the liberals have watered down history class.
Joe McCarthy is vindicated daily when you see what the Socialists in the Teachers’ Unions and the Classroom have done to our youth with the support of the increasing by leaps and bounds socialist Democrat Party. The Administrators and Educators responsible for this act need to be placed on unpaid suspension until a review of their fitness to continue in the academic field can be made. We need a new Committee on Un-American Activities to investigation the media, academia and politics. The DNC would be a good place to begin.
Actions like this, from the left, geared to protect little Johnny from everything considered harmful hampers the ability of young minds to develop rounded experiences which prepare them to deal with life’s future difficulties! This weakens their ability to properly digest and deal with confrontative situations which results in adverse and harmful endings!
Also,
What if our educators were forbidden to spew their leftist propaganda in our schools! Just imagine how students would be empowered to think for themselves instead of being brainwashed with dangerous one sided idealisms! Educators are getting paid very well these days but are not educating, they are planting seeds to feed their divisive one sided ideologies!
As an article here said, CAN YOU EVEN Imagine this being allowed, if the protests were for allowing prayer in school?? THe liberal outrage we would hear would be deafening!
This is incredibly stupid. Wheres the risk to these students? It is just so brave of them to get out of class and have absolutely zero chance of any repercussions. At least the kids in the 60’s or even the 80’s or 90’s there was a risk that the student gets docked for that day they miss. Now they are protected. So brave of them! Its almost as brave as saying you’re a communist or Antifa. You can go to WalMart and get your Antifa sweater (so brave of them!) Being the vanguard of the globalist statist corporate elites (while saying you oppose all that). But, God forbid, you say ‘Its OK to be white’, you get attacked, possibly fired, investigated for a hate crime, etc.
I agree. Courage is doing the RIGHT THING even in the face of knowing you may get punished.. SINCE THERE IS NO punishment for them doing this, its NOT courageous of them to do it.
The youth have passion, drive and energy. And they’re easily manipulated. That’s why the radicals like to use them to push an agenda.
The most vocal of these kids demand gun control, and nothing else. So let’s say there’s some sort of ban. Then what? We all know that another school shooting WILL HAPPEN. It will happen because of the social rot which started taking hold at least 25 years ago.
It’s clear that “gun-free zones” only set up a large area ripe for slaughter. If “gun-free” zones worked, we wouldn’t have this school shooter problem. But criminals don’t obey laws.
I didn’t know Chicago even HAD a Republican party??
It’s just the middle wing of the Uni-party.
The FBI may apologize for their mistake with Cruz. But we need to be careful in this age of highly organized conspiracy. It may turn out that the Deep State is grooming other people who will be later used to cause panic as the means to push through gun control (AKA confiscation). With all the FBI knew? Cruz should not have had guns to begin with.This incident, and the protests that followed, are too well organized to be spontaneous reaction. Its staged and organized. The next generation may be the one that gets lined up by firing squads for the stupidity they now are having nurtured and promoted by the media and political powers of the left. God help us all..
Apology, smology. FIRE THE INCOMPETENT buffoons who dropped dozens of balls on this, THEN I MIGHT say “yup, they are meaning that apology”.
Link: http://www.beliefnet.com/columnists/watchwomanonthewall/2011/04/the-45-communist-goals-as-read-into-the-congressional-record-1963.html
Folks, while America slept, slumbered and watched political turmoil overtake every aspect of USA’s Land, labor and capital…The Marxist Termites presented their plan (link above) to overtake Americas: (1) Religion; (2) Education; (3) Government and (4) Financial system.
All 45 objectives have been fulfilled…”the operative word is weaponized.” Pray. Amen. God Bless America. Read A Bible. Psalm 128. Education = Indoctrination. Religion = Separation. Government = Welfare State. Financial system = Centralized, one control
This is exploitation of America’s children at its finest, no doubt. If you question most of the kids that attended the various rallies, I will bet that most, if not all, of these students know diddly squat about the Constitution, when it comes to what the Second Amendment actually means, and why the Framers inserted the it into the Constitution. Also, how many of today’s students or adults, for that matter, even know what actually constitutes a “natural born citizen”, or that the 14th Amendment was NEVER intended to grant birthright citizenship to children born in the U.S. to parents who are in the country illegally?
I’d say less than 10% know any of that.
I’m glad I don’t have kids in school. I would either have to quit work and homeschool or take 2 more jobs to pay for a Christian school. No way would I send an innocent child to one of these places.
The typical government indoctrination system ( formerly referred to as “school” ) isn’t teaching kids anything of value anyway, so what if they walk out? Rush Limbaugh once referred to a government shutdown as “now they can’t screw up anything”.
I understand that there may be a lot of hurt going on in Florida over this nut job shooting fellow students. I blame the social workers, the local police and the FBI for allowing this shooting to happen. Using children to promote a political agenda is just wrong. Teach the reason for the 2nd Amendment instead of your Globalist agenda and you would be doing the children a great service. Using children to protest something that agrees with Leftist Ideology shows why home schooling is a better option these days.
I wonder if the Publik Skool system would be so accommodating if this protest were about Sanctity of Life or Religious Freedom?
Not just no, but HELL no. Heck i’ve seen MANY schools sue to prevent anti-abortion activists from even being NEAR campus, cause they feel “The plackards those activists use might scare the kids”…
Worst thing folks, the Libs & Dems are royally getting away with it — and shall again. And again with all their liberal creep infecting youth and society. Because there’s Zero major conservative pushback. Zero. I shall be leaving a Brave New World.
Thank you Mr. Cleveland! I didn’t know that there was a single decent person left in Chicago!
‘Hey, hey, NRA, how many kids did you kill today’? How dumb does one have to be to carry a sign like that?