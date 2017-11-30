Political Correctness Strikes Again: Holy Cross May Shed Crusader Moniker

The College of the Holy Cross is mulling whether to shed its century-old sports symbol the “Crusader” out of concerns the image of a Christian warrior might be offensive to Muslims.
The future of the purple mascot “Iggy the Crusader” and ” ‘Sader Nation” identity is riding on the Board of Trustees’ decision, currently slated to be announced Feb. 3 in the midst of the Worcester school’s $400 million fundraising campaign.
The Worcester college closed an eight-week comment period yesterday after receiving “hundreds” of remarks, a statement said.
Holy Cross also held two live discussions this fall about whether the image of a knight with sword and shield associated with the brutal 11th-century wars between Christians and Muslims is an appropriate symbol in 2017.
“The Crusader name is an undeniable part of the College of the Holy Cross’ history. At the same time, as an institution of higher learning, we acknowledge our responsibility to thoughtfully examine the sensitivities and implications this name may bear,” the college said in a statement to the Herald. “Our Holy Cross community is passionate about the College and our mission, values and tradition, and as we expected, the discussion of our mascot and moniker has been spirited. Our community has engaged in this conversation in a manner consistent with our approach to all discussions at Holy Cross, with deep thought and respect for different perspectives and opinions.”
Holy Cross students Donatella Guanciale and Emma Powell wrote in The Crusader newspaper, “While some have no issues with the Crusader, many feel tension or take offense with it. Why would we not consider changing something that takes away from the experience of our community, even if is just a single person who takes issue? We should want to spread the ability to love and appreciate our time at Holy Cross because of the people we are with, not because of the symbol we wear on our jerseys.”
But Class of 1956 alum Tommy Heinsohn, an NBA Hall of Famer and former Celtics coach and player, said a “significant number” of graduates are not happy.
“It’s political correctness run amok,” Heinsohn said yesterday. “There’ll be a hue and cry if they go through with this. The necessity of this thing is beyond the pale. Get a life.”
Wheaton College in Illinois dumped the Crusader name 17 years ago, replacing it with Thunder.
“It’s hard to say what risk they’re taking if they do or don’t make this decision. I suppose you could call them the Lightning or the Earthquakers, but that might offend someone, too,” said Holy Cross professor emeritus James F. Powers, who taught the history of the Crusades. He said the college must strike a balance between appeasing its current community while not alienating “a very loyal alumni. It’s put them in a difficult position psychologically and politically. I don’t think they’re to blame for this. They’ve just been given a situation that’s hard to deal with.”
if they do they are not worthy of the cross – cowards
Besides, since when has the crusade ended?
If the Mohammedans don’t like the term “Crusader” what do you imagine they think of “Holy Cross”? How long until they demand that the Texas city of Matamoros change its name?
Why should we, the host nation they came to, change anything for them. If they have a problem with something in our country, then go somewhere else.
You may deny Christ in life but you won’t have that choice in death. But then it will be too late. People that are “offended” also have the choice of attending another university but that wouldn’t fit the agenda of destroying Western Civilization.
Just how many muslims actually go to a college named ‘Holy Cross?’ Captain America is right, they came here, so they need to adapt. If they can’t, there are 57 muslim countries that they can go to and live their lives like the muslims they want to be!
I don’t care if it’s offensive to muslims. If they’re offended, let them look somewhere else..!! muslims are offensive to me.
If you do change the name, please give it a muslim name, because that is what you are bending over for. Wise up and do be a coward.
Political correctness is what got us into all of this BS. Let’s go Holy Cross – it’s time to grow a pair and stand up for your principles.
I’m surprised someone in the college administration doesn’t want to change the name of the college? Oh wait, maybe that’s next.
Just once I wish these ‘American’ institutions would worry as much about offending Christians as they do Muslims. Are Christians supposed to just roll over and take this?
OMG !! I am SO TIRED of this “Political Correctness” ! The name of this college is HOLY CROSS, and I would LOVE to know just how many Muslims attend this College ? This is a Catholic College, and the Crusader symbol is just fine. Frankly, I am fed up with having to cater to Muslims, and not offend them. Other Religions, including Judaism, Hinduism, and Buddhism, are thankfully not so easily offended !
I went to a school that changed it mascot. When the change happened I stopped donating to the university, so did a whole lot of other graduates. Actions have consequences.
The statement “even if is just a single person who takes issue” makes about as much sense as the article alone. Regardless of what you have, one single person will find it offensive. That Moniker has been a sign of what the school has stood for all these years and if a muslim comes to this country to live, let that person become a US citizen, as my great grandfather did, and NOT bring syria law to this country. This country was built on Christianity and not their law.
Being a Catholic Christian i see no reason Holy Cross removes their CRUSADER MONIKER.”YOU CANNOT PLEASE ALL OF THE PEOPLE ALL OF THE TIME.” The Muslims are not too fond of Christians as we are one of the many INFIDELS IN THEIR OPINION. Are you going to join the Muslims to please them????
From the article:
“Why would we not consider changing something that takes away from the experience of our community, even if is just a single person who takes issue?”
______________
Why? Because you are only considering one side. Will you give equal consideration to anyone who might be offended if you do change the name? Even if it is just one person?…or do their concerns not matter? I’m reasonably sure I already know the answer.
I can also assure you that the Muslims don’t give a flyin’ roasted rat’s rump when non-Muslims are offended by something they do.
The Muslims do a #&LL of a lot that offends me and millions of others. I see no concern at all from Muslims regarding their offensive behaviors.
You know what the easiest way to not offend even a single person is? It’s to abandon all morals. The very concept that we are all sinners and need Christ’s sacrifice on the Holy Cross in order to find salvation is offensive to those who don’t wish to admit the evil they commit. Should we therefore deny Christ?
The first Crusade started 460 years after the first Christian city was ransacked by Muslim armies who killed, raped and took slaves from the conquered, 457 years after Jerusalem was conquered, 443 years after the plundering of Italy, 363 years after France was attacked, 249 years after Rome was sacked. Two thirds of the Christian world was brutally conquered by Muslims before the first Crusade even began so if anyone should be offended it should be Christians who are subjected to the current political war against Christianity. Muslims are to this day the worlds leading slave traders. This is offensive, a mascot is not even in the same wheel house. Make no mistake about it this is a propaganda war designed to marginalize and limit Christian influence world wide so that this time islam can conquer two thirds of the planet before even engaging in outright conflict and death to subjugate the other third. This is not caring for your fellow man, it is not even political correctness; it is surrender disguised to look noble.
The real Crusaders were Christians that went to the Holy Land to save it from the Muslims
who had attached the Holy sites. They did some good a– kicking of Muslims and freed the Holy land and sites.
So anyone who wants to wipe out the name is a coward and the real Crusaders would also have kicked their a–es.
Holy Cross, you are a private college. Grow a pair and offend whoever you want.