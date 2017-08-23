Political Correctness Reaches New Heights as ESPN Removes Announcer

Apparently, even being Asian doesn’t mean people won’t take you for being a white nationalist.
ESPN confirmed Tuesday night that it had decided to pull an announcer from calling a University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee. This Robert Lee is Asian.
“We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties,” reads the ESPN statement posted at the popular Fox Sports college-football blog Outkick the Coverage.
“Did I mention that Robert Lee is Asian?” wrote disbelieving blogger Clay Travis, who first broke the story, citing “multiple Outkick fans inside ESPN.”
Mr. Lee had been scheduled to call the Cavaliers Sept. 2 game in Charlottesville against William and Mary.
“It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue,” ESPN said in its statement.
That wasn’t the “shame” Mr. Travis had in mind, ridiculing the sports-network leviathan for political correctness, calling it “MSESPN.”
“They were concerned that having an ASIAN FOOTBALL ANNOUNCER NAMED ROBERT LEE would be offensive to some viewers,” he wrote.
The fatal violence in Charlottesville earlier this month grew out of a white-nationalist and neo-Nazi march in favor of keeping up a statue of Robert E. Lee — “the Confederate General who died in 1870 and shares a name with” the ESPN announcer, Mr. Travis helpfully explained.
“Is there anything more pathetic than ESPN believing people would be offended by an Asian guy named Robert Lee sharing a name with Robert E. Lee and calling a football game? Aside from some hysterical photoshops and Internet memes which would make everyone with a functional brain laugh — Robert E. Lee pulling out all the stops to stay in Charlottesville now! — what was the big fear here? Does ESPN really believe people are this dumb or that having an Asian announcer named Robert Lee is too offensive for the average TV viewer to handle?” Mr. Travis asked rhetorically.
“Yes, yes they do,” he answered.
Mr. Lee will travel to Pittsburgh and call the Pitt Panthers game with Youngstown State and the Cavaliers game will be announced by Dave Weekley, the blogpost stated.
There remain other opportunities for protest at the Cavaliers’ football game though. The William & Mary team is the Tribe.
ESPN has become a joke. They have these black athletes on ESPN state that Trump is a racist and a sexist. Hey black athlete hypocrites, you blacks listen to rap music. What do these rappers sing in their rap music: Women are f***ing wh**es, bi**hes and cu**s. So politically correct ESPN, why are these black athlete commentators not banned from ESPN, hypocrites? You black athletes also voted for Hillary Clinton. Why don’t you call Hillary sexist, the way she bashed and degraded the women that were raped by her husband? Secondly, you clown blacks defend good old Colin Kaepernick, for not standing during the National Anthem. Colin wears a Che Guevara tee shirt. Che was a guerrilla terrorist, who put people who wanted freedom, up against a wall and shot them. Colin is pro Castro and you support this low life. You clowns scream about being offended by statues and 95% of you blacks do not know when the Civil War took place.
Thank you backpacker, ESPN still lacks 2.5 points to graduate from imbecile to idiot status……….
What? This is 2017? So ignorant. Stupid as hell. Wait till they hear my Chinese name…. Will they ban me from every sports?
Chinagirl
Usually, with normal people who were trained to have morals, when we get to this point, where someone has been caught totally naked with an action so tone deaf to reality, they back off and go somewhere to hide from the coming onslaught of ridicule. ESPN doesn’t even understand what the problem is by moving Mr. Lee from his announcing gig at a football game. This kind of ignorant hate mongering should cause fans to leave ESPN in droves. Unfortunately, most of them get their news from Yahoo on their phones, won’t ever see this, and most of them wouldn’t understand what the big deal was anyway. Stop watching these jerks! Let your cable company know that you don’t need this kind of politically correct hate in your home and to remove them from their cable.
Idiots like the guys running ESPN toward bankruptcy, helped me to disconnect my cables… i now have only Netflix and my news from Breitbart.
More PC BS from ESCNN! I quit watching and listening to these guys and other similar Leftist Lib propaganda outlets! Can’t stand any of them!
The SHAME is on ESPN. NO ONE but them made it into a controversy or issue! They have become BEYOND ridiculous! They have become SOOO ultra PC and pandering to the grievance groups with the false narratives, that I can’t even stomach their sports shows anymore, and even watching games when the announcer interjects that BS is becoming difficult. There certainly is NO mistaking that they are now owned by Disney (as “leftist” as you get) , and hopefully they will fall right on their face. Do they not know that folks watch sports to get away from the turmoil and BS out there, not to have it constantly in their face? And the rampant stupidity to not even know that “Lee” is a VERY common Asian surname, and that NO NORMALLY FUNCTIONING person would be associating it AT ALL.
This is a joke, right? ESPN allowed trash speaking announcers in Arizona to interview Mike Tyson, and all he did was make vile, sexually specific remarks about Sarah Palin….while the childish announcers laughed and hooted. Yet they pull someone whose name is Robert Lee. They are more than idiotic and I do believe their are anti Asian.
I don’t think they are anti Asian. I think they just want to pile on Trump with their politically correct hate. I am very surprised that an ESPN talking head hasn’t already called for Colonel Sanders to be arrested because he is obviously a Southern racist!
To ESPN……….do you not realize that you are doing a terrible disservice to those people who would be “offended”????? These are people whose whole reason for being is to be offended! If you don’t offend them then their lives have no meaning. They NEED to be offended…….as much and as often as possible!!!
ESPN proved its top-muckys are all related to the Asiatic Lee families, especially mindset-wise, and closest to two members thereof: Ug and Home!
Belated correction — their relationship is FAR closer to Ug than to Home!
(both posts pilfered from some non-respect that could have been — but AFAIK wasn’t — heaped on late Rodney Dangerfield)
ESPN is dead to me. No more watching. They are a disgrace.
An Asian male with the name Robert Lee is surely a low-life white racist! Why else would he have such a terrible name?? Don’t be fooled! Someone out there would be offended and ESPN just saved them from that terrible offense.
This is so far beyond ridiculous!! We have a bunch of idiot zombies running around but instead of eating brains, they suck PC poison. The USA is not only getting close to the edge but has fallen off the cliff along with any semblance of intelligence.
I think that the political correctness is eating their pathetic versions of a brain.
I have to take exception to your headline “Political Correctness has reached new heights”.
Their insanity has reached new lows.
Excellent point — “political correctness” is by definition a form of insanity.
Eight years of a divisive Cancer carrier is metastasizing. Well ‘incubated’ by the media.
Good grief.., the inmates are now running the asylum.
ESPN is dead.
Hit ESPN where it hurts. Stop watching them. I don’t watch them and never have.
So does this know mean every White guy with the name Robert E. Lee will face the unemployment line? Because this is where this is headed!!!!
Mr. Lee should sue his employer, ESPN for discrimination. How embarrassing for him.
I’m down to Fox news with Bret Baier from 6-7, and then an hour or 2 watching Netflix.
Tried to watch a couple hours of the Golf Majors this year, but was mostly unsuccessful.
Other than that, TV generally *****!
Special Report is a nest of vipers most of the time. I gave up on Bret Baier at the first debate last year. He is establishment through and through.
There is no way I can say enough against the horrible commentary of NeverTrumper Charles Krauthammer.
You might want to try Tucker Carlson or Hannity. They are the only conservative hosts left on the network.
I think that ESPN should be ashamed. They are insulting all people named “Lee” A friend of mine went into a KEPCO contractors office and asked for “Mr Lee” and 20 guys stood up. It is like the most common name in the orient.
The insanity of the ESPN management is on display. PC = BS
Do the IDIOTS at ESPN realize that the name “Lee” in Asian Countries, is equal to the name “Smith” in America ? You took this job away from an particularly GOOD announcer, because he has an unbelievably COMMON ASIAN name ? I think that you are stooping SO low at this point, you really have NOWHERE lower to go !