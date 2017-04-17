Policy Change: United Airlines will no longer take seats from boarded passengers

(UPI) — United Airlines said it will no longer allow employees to take the seats of civilian passengers on full flights following an incident in which a man was forcibly dragged off an overbooked plane.
United Airlines made the announcement in a memo dated Friday and first published by TMZ. The airline said future crew members considered “must-ride” would be allocated seats at least an hour prior to departure, which would prevent crew members from being seated after passengers on a full flight already entered the airplane.
“This is so the denied boarding process in an oversell situation may be implemented in a gate or lobby area and not on board the aircraft,” United Airlines wrote in the memo. “No ‘must ride’ crew member can displace a customer who has boarded an aircraft.”
“We issued an updated policy to make sure crews traveling on our aircraft are booked at least 60 minutes prior to departure,” United Airlines spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin wrote in an email on Sunday. “This is one of our initial steps in a review of our policies.”
United Airlines came under scrutiny last week after passenger David Dao sustained a broken nose and a concussion while being dragged off a flight after refusing give up his seat.
The incident occurred on the overbooked United Express Flight 3411 flying from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Louisville, Ky., on April 9. United Airlines spokesman Charlie Hobart said the airline sought volunteers to exit the flight for compensation, but none stepped forward. United then chose four passengers to be bumped and all but one left without issue.
Dao’s lawyer Thomas Demetrio on Thursday said there will “probably” be a lawsuit against United Airlines over the incident.
It only took a $1 Billion dollar stock devaluation for them to realize the right thing. While the stock has bounced back, wait until they get the bill for Dr. Dao.
It is interesting their new policy will not bump a seated customer for a “must-ride” employee, but there is no mention of them bumping a seated customer for another customer. Also, you’ll see if there is a “must-ride” employee, they will bump a non-seated paying customer. And this whole “random” selection — It is not! It is based on how valuable of a customer you are!
I agree. “Must ride” employees are deemed to have more rights to travel than the paying public. I believe that if the airlines used either independent charters or set up their own private aircraft fleet for employees’ use, that would be the cheaper solution. Taking paying passengers off an aircraft is not the proper way to solve this situation. Let the companies pay for their transport just like the riding public does.
Jeff if you read the article it does mention that from now on “NO must rid employees will bump a paying customer off”.
BUT in general i agree. it took a major backlash for them to wake up and smell the roses.. WHY is that how things are in our society where it takes someone SUING YOU for companies to get it through their heads. QUALITY over quantity?
That’s a nice start. But are they going to let boarded passengers keep their Constitutional rights, as well, or just ignore them like before?
That’s because after this last incident there won’t be many passengers.
When the police tells you to do something, you do it. It was the police that removed Mr. Dao when he refused to follow orders. You cannot have people refusing to do what the flight crew says, whether you are on the ground or at 30,000 feet in the air. Mr. Dao ought to go to jail for refusal to obey a legal order. He endangered the entire plane of passengers by being a terrible example.
If what Mr Dao did was on the streets or in the airport, sure the police have jurisdiction. BUT since it was on the bloody plane, by what right (since he was not drunk, disorderly or threatening anyone) did the airline call in the cops to remove him?
Something like locking the barn door after the horses are gone.