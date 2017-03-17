Police Want Gun Carriers To Show Permits When Asked

Police believe it’s a simple request: if you are openly carrying a gun and an officer asks to see your pistol permit, you should show it.
But that seemingly simple proposition led to more than six hours of debate Wednesday at the state Capitol complex about Second Amendment rights and public safety.
Chief state’s attorney Kevin Kane, the state’s top prosecutor, testified that asking to see a permit is “a very limited intrusion” that would not be a violation of the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. Kane said he believes it is more of an “intrusion” for drivers to be pulled over by police and asked for their license than for a person openly carrying a weapon to show their permit.
Currently, citizens can refuse to show their permit if they are not suspected of a crime. Police officers cannot force compliance unless they have “reasonable suspicion of a crime.”
But both Republican and Democrat lawmakers raised questions about the proposal.
“How can we ensure that the average individual is not going to be discriminated against?” asked Rep. Christie Carpino, a Cromwell Republican who is an attorney. “I’m not sure how showing or not showing a permit is going to increase public safety.”
Massachusetts, Texas and 13 other states have similar laws to the one being contemplated in Connecticut, said Rep. William Tong, the co-chairman of the judiciary committee who is among 11 co-sponsors of the measure.
“Our constitutional rights are not absolute,” said Tong, an attorney who studied constitutional law. “You don’t have the right to walk into the State Supreme Court with a firearm. You don’t have the right to walk into a public school in this state with a firearm. … If you go to a Starbucks in Newtown with a pistol on your hip, that’s going to cause a reaction.”
The current law applies only if the police officer actually sees the gun. For example, if five people called the police and said they saw a person with a gun, the officers could not ask to see the permit without seeing the gun themselves, legislators said.
The issue has prompted controversy in West Haven and Bridgeport, where gun owners refused to show their permits when requested. A dispute arose in June 2013 when two men were walking on the boardwalk in West Haven with their guns obvious to public view in hip holsters.
When stopped by police, one of them agreed to show his permit. The other did not and was charged with interfering with police. A judge dismissed the case, and a prosecutor said the arrested man, Scott Lazurek of Derby, had a permit but simply did not want to show it to police. Lazurek told police that he did not need to display the permit under the law — and the prosecutor and the judge agreed.
Ron Pinciaro of Bridgeport, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, said the general public “can’t believe” the current law that police cannot force a law-abiding citizen to show their permit.
“It just doesn’t make sense,” Pinciaro told lawmakers. “They just don’t understand how this could possibly be the case, and the result is you have to do something about it.”
Rep. Robyn Porter, a New Haven Democrat, said she agreed with Sen. Len Suzio, a conservative Republican from Meriden, that the proposed law could be misapplied by police officers based on the color of a person’s skin.
“We do know there is disparate treatment in different communities,” Porter said. “I call it profiling.”
Porter, who is African American, told a story of being pulled over by a police officer while driving her car that has special license plates that are reserved for state legislators.
“He had the audacity to say he needed to make sure that my license plate wasn’t stolen,” Porter said, describing the traffic stop.
Berlin Chief Paul Fitzgerald, representing the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association, said the new law would clarify the current situation in which some activists are looking for confrontations with the police.
“A small number of pistol-permit holders have purposely engaged in open-carry behavior and used the current statute language to create situations in which an officer cannot request their permit,” Fitzgerald said in written testimony. “These situations are unnerving to the public and have the potential to escalate into confrontations.”
When asked about potential profiling, Fitzgerald said that every police department in the state has anti-profiling guidelines so that citizens are not targeted due to race, sex, or other factors.
“We’re worried about the person who wants a confrontation, wants to get on Facebook” or file a lawsuit, said Fitzgerald, a former state trooper before he became a local police chief.
Jonathan Perloe, the communications director for Connecticut Against Gun Violence, said a person carrying a gun openly should not be treated “like someone carrying a book or smartphone.”
Citing the theatre shooting in Colorado, Perloe added, “My daughter doesn’t want to go to movies because she is scared.”
The Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution reads thus:
“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
Use your imagination and try to guess what this country would look like if the Fourth Amendment did not exist. Among other things, irrational suspicions would become part of our culture, having irrational phobias would become a virtue, and our legal system would devolve into chaos. We would find out first-hand the meaning of the word TYRANNY.
Heretic, Excellent commentary!
A permit should never be required for open carry. LEOs’ number one concern is everyone’s safety, and open carry acually facilitates that.
Now a days, probable cause is something plucked out of the sky and needs no substantiation. And yes, there are idiots that try to get a day of fame. But they do more harm than good because they stir up the democrats. The requirement to have to have a permit to carry, whether open or concealed means nothing more than a Citizen of the United States of America must have someone else’s permission to carry a weapon. Something not required by the 2nd Amendment.
[Now a days, probable cause is something plucked out of the sky and needs no substantiation]
Heck, back in the mid 2000s, when i was starting to look for what jobs i wanted to do after i retired, i checked with several cop friends i knew over the years, and they have even mentioned that it has ‘been upheld i a courtroom’ that merely QUESTIONING why a cop wants you to do something, “Gives them probable cause”, cause of your questioning them, to the cop, seems like you are being Coy and obfuscative..
OI have also heard from some OTHER cops that your refusal to do something, EVEN IF YOU ARE IN THE LEGAL RIGHT, can be used as probable cause to get a warrant to COMPEL YOU.. Such as the case (hearsay here, so don’t go quoting me), of a woman asked by some cops to open the door and let them in to search her place. however she had just gotten out of the shower, so was in no state to LET them in, let alone to search the place.. SHE supposedly told them to come back later when she had FINISHED taking her shower and had gotten dressed. NO REFUSAL, just a quantifier on when she would comply. BUT they used that as an excuse to get a judge to issue a warrant so they could search her place..
So it seems merely exercising your right to refuse the search is seen as probable cause these days..
“My daughter doesn’t want to go to movies because she is scared.”
That’s because her clown of a father made her afraid, not some mythical guy with a legal right to carry a firearm.
Liberals, one big hormone and a sack of fears.
I am surprised. I would figure someone would be MORE scared of going into gun free zones these days cause of ALL THE DAMN shootings that have occurred IN THOSE spaces, than of someone near by properly wearing and RESPECTFULLY carrying a weapon in a lawful manner…
“… If you go to a Starbucks in Newtown with a pistol on your hip, that’s going to cause a reaction.” That’s funny. If you go to a Starbucks and have even a hint of testosterone, it’s going to cause a reaction.
This “request” is a double edged sword, so to speak, and sorry, as much as I do 100% support our men & women in Blue. This MUST side on the side of, “NO“.
There are a lot of GREAT COPS, there are a lot of GOOD COPS and, sadly there are some BAD COPS.
How do “We the people… ” know at first, which “you” are? We do not, and there in is the problem.
“Probable Cause” has to be THE RULE OF LAW.
Seeing a person, openly carrying is NOT “probable cause“, anymore than a person carrying purse or backpack has a “bomb”. See?
It is what is DONE or NOT DONE, with the Gun – Purse – Backpack that opens the door, not because you simply have one.
Nothing done, except having on your side, hanging from your shoulder or hanging on you back …. there is NO – ZERO, “Probable cause”.
And the cop has to specify what that probable cause is, and he had better be right, or we have a court date.,
And the # of times i have heard of stories of things like this being abused, makes me also lean into not just NO territory, but HELL NO territory.. Either state your probable cause, or show me in the law where you are authorized to ask for it. OR SHUT UP!
I lived in CT when it was a somewhat conservative state. It seems that the mentally insane are now running the place. But they are just liberals.
When police pull you over and ask for your drivers license THEY HAVE SOME PROBABLE CAUSE TO DO THAT. Even if its a broken tail light.
JUST BECAUSE ONE IS OPEN CARRY DOES NOT GIVE THE AUTHORITIES PROBABLE CAUSE FOR ANYTHING, EXCEPT MAYBE THAT THE OPEN CARRIER WILL PROTECT THEIR bu IN A SHOOT OUT WITH A BAD GUY.
The goal of liberals is to breakdown the societal norms and natural law, e.g.. the Obama administration
Seemingly simple questions can often be more complex if you try to stand back and look at it from more than just one narrow view. Full disclosure: I live in Dallas, have a current “License to Carry Handgun” and sometimes carry concealed – never open. I personally believe I am safer if the bad guys don’t know if I am carrying. Personal preference and completely respect the right of those who choose to open carry. I am also a big supporter of the police and law enforcement. Seems that is an unpopular view these days but I for one want to support and help law enforcement any way I can. If something simple like showing my LCH will help them (and show respect) then I have no issue with that law or request. I certainly could not do their job but thank God they do. I understand the concerns over government intrusion into my life and am very thankful I live in Texas where most legislators and officials are for freedom. I do think there are much bigger fishes to fry when it comes to government intrusion and over-reach than a law which allows law enforcement to ask for a firearm license/permit. Let’s expend energy going after regulations by unelected bureaucrats and be kind to our police, rangers, and all law enforcement. They are not the problem
We have open carry in my state. And we have easy to obtain concealed carry. Along with strong self-defense laws, including the Castle Doctrine. All of those are beneficial support to our God-given right to carry, as guaranteed in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
No European countries have that right, as well as a First Amendment. Canadians are being prosecuted for “hate speech” when they mention even the truth about Muslim rapists and terrorists.
We must be vigilant. From local to federal authorities, there are those who would erode our God-given rights with various designs and procedures.
IMO that is how our rights get degraded though. You just “give up this little bit to make things easier”.. Then it inevitably morphs into you have given up others…
Here in Wisconsin, open carry is part of of our constitution. There is no permit required. Concealed Carry is another story, and it is required that you present your permit to an officer upon request. In 5 years, I’ve never been asked, even during the one traffic stop I’ve had in recent years. It’s considered prudent to inform an officer that you are carrying, but it’s not mandatory.
Does that officer have the right to ask? In AZ he doesn’t. If in a traffic stop and you have a CCW, you don’t have to inform him that you have a weapon, but all of the instructors for that permit advise you to inform the officer that you have a concealed weapon, and hand him the permit and your license. Arizona you don’t have to have a permit to open or concealed carry. Biggest advantage to the permit is it allows you to carry concealed in restaurants that sell alcohol, even though you can’t imbibe. Without that permit you cannot carry there – open or concealed
That may be true, but every instructor and book on CCW laws and responsibilities i have read, state even if the law may not require it, it is a good practice to DO, to keep both YOU and the officer(s) safe…
Every small intrusion into your right to carry anything is an intrusion that will result in the eventual loss of ALL your freedoms. “It’s only a small thing” the police and the lawmakers say, but WHY do they feel they have to ask for your papers? Is the United States becoming like Nazi Germany and the Communist Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, where “Your papers, please” was a common thing to be stopped for without any suspicion of wrongdoing.
Washington state also is an open carry state, no purchase or carry permit required. Concealed pistol licenses “shall be issued” by the law enforcement agency closest to where you live. There are no classroom requirements.
The individual that is carrying a concealed weapon and does not make a LEO aware of the fact is asking for problems.
So, are we going to have to carry a copy of the Constitution?
This would be a much different, and better country if the citizens would read the Constitution, much less carry a copy.
Its not just the people that need to do that, it is all these LIBTARD judges, and politicians that do!!!
We should take a lesson from Israel, where many people carry openly. I felt very safe there when I saw military reservists boarding the bus with their M16 in tow, and I saw devout Jews sunning themselves outside while reading the Scriptures, with a 1911 .45 Pistol strapped to their hip. It should be the same here.
The anti-gunners claim this would take us back to the violence of the “wild west.” But they are wrong. The wild west was actually very safe, where there was so little crime that the few criminals there were became famous… precisely because there were so few of them. And the reason there wasn’t much crime during his period is because everyone was armed. And criminals knew it. They didn’t dare try to rustle someone’s cattle or rob their home… because they didn’t want to get shot.
An armed society is a safe and civil society! In my State we can open carry without a permit… as it should be everywhere in America. The 2nd Amendment protects our God-given, fundamental, natural, unalienable right to keep and bear arms. Infringing that right violates the Constitution. And being required to show a permit to exercise our God-given right, possibly multiple times a day (which is harassment with the intent to discourage carrying), infringes on that protection.
I see two problems here in this story. Well three if you count that it took till the middle of the story for the author to tell us where this was at. 1. is that the chief law enforcement officer of the state feels that asking to see a permit is “a very limited intrusion”. What part of “Shall Not be Infringed” does he NOT understand. It would be a violation of the 2nd and 4th Amendments. And also Mr AG driving is a privilege whereas being armed is a Right,granted by GOD and protected by our Constitution. 2.is the Anti gun guy astonished that the police CANT FORCE a law abiding citizen to do ANYTHING. And we must fix that. “can’t believe” the current law that police cannot force a law-abiding citizen to show their permit.You have to do something about it.”REALLY!!!!! NAZI much????
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Requiring permit carriers to show permits(actually, even requiring permits), violates any reading of the requirement. Note the wording – not the normal “congress shall make no law”, nor, the 3rd amendment’s “but in a manner to be prescribed by law.” The founders were very careful to define which rights are limited, and which were not. The 2nd amendment, specifically, IS NOT LIMITED, except by one’s own actions (felony convictions), for the very reason that a regulated ownership provides an unfair advantage to a despotic government.
Not the same, or worse, than car stops – 1) driving isn’t a constitutional right, and 2) probable cause of other crime is (or should be) required by police prior to stopping your car.
Another thought: Also note that the right is assigned directly to the individual, so the states do not have the right to interfere with it either. NOR DO THE COURTS!
To those who point to the militia clause as granting state rights to regulate: 1) The supreme courts have repeatedly stated that preambles (reasons) have no standing. and 2) Unless the state has active militia training, open to all, which encourages ALL able bodied people to participate, the state has not accepted that portion either. Which means, only those states which require gun handling training in high school to graduate, have “shall issue” permitting rules, and publish recurring low cost training opportunities, have any right to even speak the “militia” clause. I don’t know of any who meet all 3 requirements.
And back when it was wrote, ALL abled bodied men were part OF THE MILITIA..
I encourage the folks in Connecticut to stand up for their rights and not let the Libs “get their nose under the tent”. In Texas you are required to show your license when asked by a LEO, even Barney Fife (constables). So far we have not had any major problems and I hope that all of this will become a moot point when constitutional carry is passed. I think one of the reasons is most people are still carrying concealed so there have been fewer chances of anything happening. Also the way the law is written in Texas businesses can post a sign restricting open carry in their premises, and a large number of them have. Before you scream about the “2nd Amendment” there are also property rights to consider. True Texians and imports too should let their state representatives and state senators know that constitutional carry is long overdue and should be passed immediately.
This fellow Texan agrees, “chuckyb. Some day, if a LEO asks to see your permit in any state, you’ll be able to just “whip out” your pocket Constitution, open it to the 2nd Amendment, and hand it to the officer.
I’m as 2nd Amendment as the next man, but I see totally no reason why a suspecting policemen can’t just ask an open arms carrier their permits. There are just too many loons and old-looking macho teenagers out there who simply shouldn’t be packing anything but gum.
Jim. Cause the minute you let them get an inch, within a few years that has morphed into a mile…
Just look at Gay rights now compared to the 50s.. Back then it was seen as a MENTAL illness. Now it is seen as a lifestyle to be CELEBRATED and if you don’t you are a hater!