Police Report: Colorado Democrat Polis Pushed Female Employee

Jared Polis, the Democratic nominee for governor in Colorado, was involved in a physical altercation with an ex-employee in which he admitted to police he pushed the woman, according to a police report obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

The incident dates back to June of 1999 and took place at an office Polis had in Boulder for a company called JPS International LLC.

Polis told the officers who arrived at the business that a woman he was employing, Patricia Hughes, had given her resignation a few days earlier, but called him on the day in question saying she had information to “go after” him if her exit from the company did not go smoothly.

Polis—at the time still legally named Jared Polis Schutz—told Hughes not to take any sensitive documents, and quickly drove to the office.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Washington Free Beacon.

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 8.8/10 (4 votes cast)