Police: Repeatedly Deported MS-13 Gang Member Sexually Abused 2 yr. Old Girl

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A member of the MS-13 street gang who had been deported from the U.S. four times stabbed two women and sexually assaulted a 2-year-old girl in a New York City suburb, police said Thursday.
Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, 31, of Hempstead, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Thursday. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.
Alvarado-Ventura is suspected of assaulting the child between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning while the girl’s mother was at work, acting Nassau County Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter said at a news conference. He said investigators are still working to determine exactly when the child was assaulted.
Krumpter said that in his 28 years in law enforcement, the alleged crime is “probably the most heinous criminal act I’ve ever seen. It really is nauseating.”
Authorities said that Alvarado-Ventura had been in the home with the child late Tuesday night before going to a nearby bar, where he argued with a woman over a marijuana deal and then stabbed her in the parking lot. The woman, who was not identified, suffered a collapsed lung, police said.
He then returned to the apartment where the child lived, police said. When the child’s mother returned home from work at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, she discovered injuries to her child and argued with Alvarado-Ventura. During that argument, he stabbed the woman, Krumpter said.
The mother was able to flee to another part of the apartment and called police. Alvarado-Ventura was sleeping when officers arrived and arrested him, police said.
Police say Alvarado-Ventura was deported to El Salvador four times between 2006 and 2011. According to Krumpter, he had a history of prior arrests for offenses including drunken driving, disorderly conduct, assault, false impersonation and contempt of court. Details on those arrests were not immediately released; police said their investigation is ongoing.
It was not known when he returned to the United States. He was charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons possession, and he faces life in prison.
—
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Police: Repeatedly Deported MS-13 Gang Member Sexually Abused 2 yr. Old Girl,
Thank you Mr. Obama, Mr. Holder and all the rest of the ‘sanctuary city’ proponents (lieberal/progressive/socialist/democrats) who care more about cultivating (illegal) votes than the health and welfare of the taxpaying US citizens. Thanks alot you despicable criminals. Your judgment day will come, but not soon enough!
These people need to be executed, not deported. They are not citizens, so they have no Constitutional protections. Black-bag these scum bags and return them to their own countries, by way of boat… but drop them off half-way. If they can swim to shore, they’re free.
Don’t forget the Honorable Mayor DeBlasio! He should be deported with them.
A bullet through the left ear would have prevented 2 stabbings and the brutalization of a 2 year old……. Execute him now and hold the trial at his funeral, and shoot him again to make he is really dead. Brutal, not even
If found guilty his crime needs to be reported to the inmates of whatever prison he ends up in but they may not kill him. They are open as to what they can do but death is off the block. This would be Justice but given it is in New York he will be protected by the IDIOT LIBERALS and the little girl won’t get justice.
If his weapon of choice had been a gun it would have been forever removed from him. As his present weapon of choice was his penis, it should be treated as if it were a gun. This person is not a “man”! He needs reason to stop thinking of himself as being one.
Let him serve his sentence in Guantanamo. Prison here is better than where he’s from.
Baffling how he could get back into US four times. For years every time I traveled out of the country it took me 2 extra hours to get back through customs because some bad guy somewhere had same name. If you’re deported once, how do you get back in? And our vetting process doesn’t need work? It seems to work great, unless you’re a criminal and low life.
And now you know why we need that wall, and we need it now!
He came across our sieve of a border…..that is the problem. The few that are deported simply return because it is unbelievably easy to get into the country. Just walk across….and if border patrol picks you up, 9 times out of 10 they are ordered to release you. The odds are in the illegal’s favor every time.
You sneak across a wide open border
I hope Righteous President Trump Supreme Court appointments are made quickly, to end these liberal- Dem legislated crimes against humanity.
ICE is beginning to work in Sanctuary cities and I am well pleased with that!
Tommy Alvarado-Ventura: Candidate for castration and sex change, then solitary confinement in ‘the box’ in prison, then long-distance catapulted across the Rio Grande.
He’s MS 13 jail won’t mean anything to him except now he doesn’t even have to worry about getting cash from his welfare debit card. Unlike zoo animals we don’t get to go look at them so why will we keep them behind bars for the rest of their lives. Execution is the only thing these animals understand so let “get er done” as larry the cable guy says.
I guess the only time this will change is when it hit’s closer to some politicians home/family, until then they just don’t care about our safety.
I pray every night that some illegal attacks DiBlasio’s/Obama’s/Pelosi’s/Schumer’s/mainstream media members’ families. They need to experience what it is like to lose a loved one to these thugs they have allowed to roam freely through our country and continue to protect…..all in the name of votes. There will be a special place in hell for all of them.
Why is this guy still alive?
Strap this SOB down to a table and open his chest with a pair of shears and cut his heart out while he watches. Show him the terror and disregard for humanity that he has shown others.
Build the wall! Why should taxpayers pay to keep him alive during a life sentence (NY doesn’t have a death penalty)?
There seems to be an epidemic but the entrenched liberals of sanctuary areas like San Francisco, New York, and Montgomery County don’t see the problem or are too politically correct to do anything about it. The libs excuse bad behavior while telling legal citizens that they are over reacting to the situation and are guilty of racism, Islamaphobia, or anti immigrant! They are none of those, they are afraid for their own safety and that of their children.
Get a bunch of muscular ICE agents together, get this guy and his possessions together and go for a ride. Go to Chuckie Schumers house, smash the front door down, and put this garbage in his house. Tell Chuckie this pile of garbage is now his responsibility.
A single .45 ACP costs about 60 cents, depending on the brand.
I like the
Strap him to a table, open his chest with shears (tin snips sounds good)while he watches, & hand the freak his own heart while it’s still beating.
Yes.. perfect.
Fry this piece of garbage so he cannot hurt another person
Are these the kind of persons sanctuary cities protect? If so, you are witnessing selective law enforcement that endangers everyone. Every mayor of every sanctuary city needs a serious attitude adjustment, forcibly if necessary.