Police, protesters clash prior to Hamburg, Germany’s G20 summit

(UPI) — Several people were arrested when German police cleared a campsite established to protest the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, police said.

The protest Sunday was one of 30 planned in the German city in anticipation of the two-day summit, which begins Friday. Tents were taken down by police and about 600 demonstrators were disbursed.

Several people were injured, and police confirmed they used pepper spray against “acts of resistance.” Although the protesters said they had permission to stay overnight at the site, police said the group only had approval to protest and not form an overnight encampment.

Earlier Sunday, about 10,000 people marched peacefully through Hamburg streets.

About 21,000 police officers from across Germany have been sent to protect the meeting of the representatives of the world’s 20 largest economies, Euronews.com reported.

President Donald Trump will lead the U.S. delegation in his first visit to Germany for the meeting. He will also meet, for the first time, with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit, the White House announced last week.

