Police officers shot in South Carolina

Authorities say one officer is in critical condition and three others were less seriously wounded after they were shot by a fleeing suspect in South Carolina.

York County Sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said Tuesday three of the four wounded officers were members of a county-wide SWAT team.

Faris says 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall ran from his York home around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after officers arrived to investigate him attacking a woman. Faris didn’t know the woman’s condition.

Faris says McCall shot a pursuing officer who was accompanied by a police dog, then about four hours later shot three SWAT officers in the woods. He didn’t say which officer was critically injured.

Faris said at a news conference that McCall was also shot and was hospitalized, but did not give his condition.

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting four law enforcement officers in South Carolina also fired at a police helicopter and damaged it. No one on board was injured.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry says gunfire from 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall damaged the rear stabilizer of one of the agency’s helicopters early Tuesday.

Berry says the officers on board landed safely and were not injured.

State criminal records show only one arrest for McCall. In February 1994, he was charged with assaulting a law officer, resisting arrest, and simple assault in Florence. The records did not show what happened to the case in court.

