Police officers shot in South Carolina

Authorities say one officer is in critical condition and three others were less seriously wounded after they were shot by a fleeing suspect in South Carolina.
York County Sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said Tuesday three of the four wounded officers were members of a county-wide SWAT team.
Faris says 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall ran from his York home around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after officers arrived to investigate him attacking a woman. Faris didn’t know the woman’s condition.
Faris says McCall shot a pursuing officer who was accompanied by a police dog, then about four hours later shot three SWAT officers in the woods. He didn’t say which officer was critically injured.
Faris said at a news conference that McCall was also shot and was hospitalized, but did not give his condition.
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting four law enforcement officers in South Carolina also fired at a police helicopter and damaged it. No one on board was injured.
State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry says gunfire from 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall damaged the rear stabilizer of one of the agency’s helicopters early Tuesday.
Berry says the officers on board landed safely and were not injured.
State criminal records show only one arrest for McCall. In February 1994, he was charged with assaulting a law officer, resisting arrest, and simple assault in Florence. The records did not show what happened to the case in court.
From the article above: “State criminal records show only one arrest for McCall. In February 1994, he was charged with assaulting a law officer, resisting arrest, and simple assault in Florence. The records did not show what happened to the case in court.” A typical Associated Press report, where this clown McCall was “only arrested once”. I believe that a clown like McCall, who assaults a police officer, in 1994, obviously has issues, Associated Press / liberal excuse makers!
AND since he had a cop assault charge on his record, exactly where did he get the gun he just got done using?? NOT LEGALLY!
Hey, the suspect is white, not black. And since I’m a big ol’ racist I say we just let him go with a slap on the wrist. Oh, but if he was black…
/sarcasm off
I don’t care if he’s white or black. He gunned down four cops. He’s a murderer. If we can prove he did it we should give him the electric chair.
A civilized society should not allow convicted muderers to go free, simply because some soft-hearted, soft-headed liberal judge wanted to show mercy on the criminal when no mercy was to be found for the victims nor their families.
Can you imagine the silence from the media, HAD HE been a black suspect?