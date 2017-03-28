Police officer uses stun gun, dies from criminal’s fire

TECUMSEH — A police officer who was shot by a man who fled a traffic stop late Sunday has died, police said Monday.

Officer Justin Terney, 22, died Monday morning. Terney was shot by a man who was then shot by Terney in an exchange of gunfire, Tecumseh Police Assistant Chief J.R. Kidney said.

Terney stopped a vehicle with a woman driving it about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Benson Park and Gordon Cooper, Kidney said. The male passenger fled, and Terney chased him. He used a Taser on the man with no effect. The woman was taken into custody, Kidney said.

The man, who has not been positively identified, shot Terney and Terney returned fire, Kidney told reporters outside OU Medical Center on Monday morning.

Terney underwent surgery for three gunshot wounds. The man who shot him suffered four gunshot wounds, Kidney said.

Kidney said Terney was from Canadian and was also a volunteer firefighter. Terney had a new puppy and he dreamed of being a canine officer and was “gung’-ho” about police work, Kidney said.

“He (Terney) was a very young officer who was just getting started in his career,” Kidney said.

In a news conference Monday morning, Kidney said Terney had radioed a dispatcher after stopping the vehicle late Monday. The dispatcher located an outstanding warrant and told Terney about it.

Once the man learned he was wanted he ran into a wooded area. Kidney said a Taser did not have any effect on the man and the man continued to run before gunfire was exchanged.

