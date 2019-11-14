Police lock down LA-area high school after shooting

At least five people were injured at a Los Angeles-area high school Thursday, authorities said, and the campus was locked down as police searched for the assailant.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Henry Mayo Hospital said two of the injured are in critical condition.

Authorities cited five injured and KCBS-TV reported all five were shot. Nearby roads were closed and other schools in the area have also been locked down, Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami said.

The shooting occurred before classes began Thursday.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Office described the gunman as an Asian in black clothing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









