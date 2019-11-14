Home » News

Police lock down LA-area high school after shooting

GOPUSA StaffUnited Press International Posted On 11:35 am November 14, 2019

People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, Calif. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says on Twitter that deputies are responding to the high school about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school. (KTTV-TV via AP)

At least five people were injured at a Los Angeles-area high school Thursday, authorities said, and the campus was locked down as police searched for the assailant.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Henry Mayo Hospital said two of the injured are in critical condition.

Authorities cited five injured and KCBS-TV reported all five were shot. Nearby roads were closed and other schools in the area have also been locked down, Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami said.

The shooting occurred before classes began Thursday.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Office described the gunman as an Asian in black clothing.

This is a developing story.

