Police: ISU professor faked anti-Muslim threats after being told he was losing job

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) – An assistant professor at Indiana State University has been arrested in regards to recent emails threatening the Muslim community.

ISU officials say Azhar Hussain, an assistant professor of aviation technology at the university, was arrested on a felony charge of obstruction of justice, and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

Hussain has also been immediately suspended from his teaching duties, according to Provost Mike Licari.

ISU officials say the charges stem from emails that were received on campus, containing anti-Muslim messages and threats toward members of the Muslim community.

Read more at WTWO

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.5/10 (4 votes cast)

, 9.5 out of 10 based on 4 ratings