TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) – An assistant professor at Indiana State University has been arrested in regards to recent emails threatening the Muslim community.
ISU officials say Azhar Hussain, an assistant professor of aviation technology at the university, was arrested on a felony charge of obstruction of justice, and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.
Hussain has also been immediately suspended from his teaching duties, according to Provost Mike Licari.
ISU officials say the charges stem from emails that were received on campus, containing anti-Muslim messages and threats toward members of the Muslim community.
Read more at WTWO
Police: ISU professor faked anti-Muslim threats after being told he was losing job,
A Muslim Professor playing the race card. Boy, it reminds me of my days as a liability claims representative in Dearborn, Michigan, where the Muslims committed the highest rate of insurance fraud in the Detroit Metro area and they always played the race card.
“Hussain has also been immediately suspended from his teaching duties”
Why not just fire him as they were planning?
Seems the race card has worked.
That was my question Drill. IF HE was already slated to be canned, WHY just merely suspend him (with or without pay, the article doesn’t mention) now for his WILLFUL fake claim of racism?