By all accounts David Kriehn, of Noblesville, Indiana was a good person. He was a gentle and caring man.
“A good person,” Harry Straut told television station WTHR. “They guy you liked to hang out with as well as work with.”
Mr. Kriehn was a former missionary – who managed Famous Dave’s, a popular barbecue joint near Indianapolis.
“Dave was an inspirational leader,” Straut told the television station.”
He was the kind of leader who put others ahead of himself – a great American.
Police: Indiana Grandfather Killed by Drunk, Illegal Alien Without Driver’s License,
This man’s family should park themselves on Nancy Pelosi’s door and demand she tell them why the life of their father/grandfather was less important than this illegal/no license/drunk b..tch. Almost ten years ago my niece was killed in a similar wreck by a Colombian National who was in the country illegally, no license, drunk, and with a bag full of cocaine in the bed of the truck. Seems we have made no progress on the simple issue of illegals in at least ten years. If you are not here legally, get out, its just that simple.
I agree but also get me a lawyer and Sue the whole lot of them starting with the 9th circus courts
I agree. Sue every politician who has REFUSED to stand up and protect our border and enforce OUR laws.. SUE ever politician who wants to grant amnesty to these criminal invaders.
Sue every liberal activist judge who keeps LETTING these crooks free on ‘their own recognizance.
No matter how many of these stories we keep hearing week after week, the liberals will NEVER show as much compassion to these families who have had THEIR Family broken up by the loss of a loved one. THEIR compassion is only to the families of “Undocumented Democrat voters!”
A few years ago, Vixen made a song called “Shut Up”.
LYRICS
These lyrics could apply equally to activist judges libtard demonstrators, or especially fake news Media liars.
And the song actually rocks. I listen to it a lot and think of Media liars getting what they deserve.
We need to make this a capital offense. An illegal immigrant (already a criminal just by being here) kills someone while drunk or without a license, that’s premeditated murder. Automatic death sentence with no appeals. Sentence carried out within one week.
If they injure someone that’s premeditated attempted murder. Minimum 20 years in prison, as in Joe Arpaio type work camps.