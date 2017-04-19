Police: Fresno shooter had posted online of ‘white devils’

A gunman who shouted “Allahu akbar” as he murdered three white men at random yesterday in a shooting spree through downtown Fresno, Calif., had voiced his hatred of whites online, police said.
The man police identified as Kori Ali Muhammad was just “shooting, shooting, shooting” as he ran through the streets, a horrified witness told the Herald.
“He was running. Then, three, four shots. He’s was trying to get more bullets,” said Maria Praise, the owner of the nearby residential care facility, Home Sweet Home, explaining that the gunman was reloading as he ran. “I was in the backyard when I heard the shooting, and then I said, ‘No this is something wrong.’ I looked and I saw a man, close to the alley.
“I told everybody to lock the door and get inside and don’t open the door,” Praise added. “We saw the dead body and everybody running. This poor gentleman on the floor.”
Praise said she didn’t hear the suspect speaking or yelling as he ran down the street toward a Catholic Charities building.
“He was just shooting, shooting, shooting,” Praise said. “He was just bam, bam, bam — that’s it.
Muhammad, 39, who is black, was arrested shortly after the morning rampage that left three white men dead, police said. Muhammad, who was still running when police got him and had fired at a fourth man and missed, fired 16 rounds in the space of one minute at four places within a block. Police were still looking for the revolver yesterday.
Muhammad was already wanted in the killing of a security guard at a Motel 6 last week. The security guard also was a white man.
Yesterday, Muhammad walked up to a utility truck and shot a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employee, police said. Another victim was gunned down in the parking lot of a Catholic Charities building.
“These individuals who were chosen today did not do anything to deserve what they got,” Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer said. “These were unprovoked attacks by an individual that was intent on carrying out homicides today. He did that.”
It’s too soon to say whether Muhammad, who was homeless, had links to any terrorist groups or causes, Dyer said.
On what appeared to be Kori Ali Muhammad’s Facebook page, he repeatedly posted “#LetBlackPeopleGo” and encouraged “black warriors” to “mount up.” A posting Monday says, “My kill rate increases tremendously on the other side.” He also posted about “white devils” and, on several occasions, posted status updates that included the phrase “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic.
Seyed Ali Ghazvini, imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, said Muhammad was not a member of his congregation and he did not recognize him.
Praise told the Herald, “It’s very sad what’s going on. There’s such a hatred. We, the neighbors, we all got together and we cried.”
Muhammad has a criminal history that includes arrests on weapons, drugs and false imprisonment charges and making terrorist threats, police say. He had been associated with gangs but was not considered a validated member.
Yeah, I just bet Seyed Ali Ghazvini is really BROKEN UP over this–because the shooter didn’t manage to kill a few MORE before they caught him!
Funny how FB neglected to censor or report him.
I was thinking the same teabag. PLUS i wonder if cause of his willful statements that he HATES whites, will THIS FINALLY be charged as a hate crime?? Or once again, will that sort of appendage of statues only ever apply when its a white guy doing it against an other ethnicity???
“God is great!” in Arabic…
No, it means “Allah is great”. As often as they try to equate Allah with Jehovah, Allah is not the same and the Koran even says so. Allah is the ancient Babylonian moon god, husband of Ishtar the sun goddess.
It was Jehovah who told Abraham, and later Jacob (Israel) that whoever blesses you, I will bless them and whoever curses you, I will curse them. Can you imagine the Koran actually saying that? The Muslims hate the Jews and curse them at every available opportunity.
Allah demands it. Jehovah forbids it.
The Bible has lots of prophecy that has already come true, including the rise of Greece, down to a description of Alexander, and the subsequent rise of Rome. The Bible said King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon would invade Israel, mentioned by name, many years before Nebuchadnezzar was born. And there is plenty of End Times prophecy that we can see unfolding in front of us. Primarily the restoration of Israel as a nation, after it was obliterated.
The Koran’s End Times prophecy is a smudgy copy of the Bible’s and none of it can be verified until after the world is destroyed. So good luck with that.
To date, none of the Koran’s prophecies have come true. Except for the End Times stuff, all of the Bible’s prophecies have come true.
Allah is not Jehovah.
Yes, Dr, mohammed picked one of the approximate 100 gods at the time, the moon god, to be known as allah. There is nothing great about the moon god at the time, or allah now. Jehovah is Great..!!
Homeless with a facebook page…..Nothing but a product of eight years of an criminal illegal known as obama.
Another one of Barack Obama’s brothers. Barack wants a son that looks like Kori. Another black with no father around and the product of perpetual welfare. Oh, I am sorry Barack, I forgot that only we white people are racist!!!!!
The Mainstream Media is saying that the muslim shooter was shouting, “God is great” which is a lie. And, yes, backpacker, he does look like one of obama’s tribe.
In the video included with the article the police chief states that the shooter did say, “alahu akbar” when he was placed in the patrol car. The chief also said that they were investigating a witness report that he said the same thing after he shot the PGE employee.
That said, it does appear that he was a white hating black racist.
This crime is a minefield for the politically correct. They don’t know whether to blame race, Islam or go blind.
Is this another of Obamas so called random act of violence by an angry black.
“… fired 16 rounds in the space of one minute.
Police were still looking for the revolver yesterday.
If true, quite an accomplishment for a revolver . if incorrect, an example of uninformed, uncorroborated reporting.
About the killings in Fresno, Ca. yesterday, the last reports I’ve heard on KFBK (am 1530) today was of the chief of police saying that the “Alleged” killer who shouted “Ali Akbar” when captured had an animus towards “White People”, so “This was a ‘Racial’ crime”. Given today’s politically correct point of view, “People of Color” can’t be “Racist”, so this Black Muslim cannot be a racist and therefore he committed a “Racial Crime”, not a “Racist” one. “Newspeak” anyone?