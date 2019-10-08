Police arrest women after restaurant gets vandalized in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. – Costa Mesa police arrested two women after a restaurant was vandalized over the weekend in plain sight of diners and restaurant staff.

On Oct. 5 at about 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a woman with a bat that had entered a restaurant in the 3300 block of Bristol Street in the South Coast Plaza area in Costa Mesa.

Police say 27-year-old Fullerton resident Passion Shenay Coleman used a bat to vandalized a television, table settings, and plates causing thousands of dollars in damages. She is also a former employee of the restaurant and known to the staff.

A day earlier, Coleman showed up at the restaurant and police say she made criminal threats and threw a plate at a restaurant employee before leaving the scene.

Authorities say both women had facepaint and some sort of powder on to conceal their identities at the time of the Oct. 5 incident.

This is an excerpt from Fox News 11.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









