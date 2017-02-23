Police: 3 Guatemalan men living here illegally charged with identity theft

Three men from Guatemala who police say are living in the U.S. illegally are accused using false documents to get jobs.

Selvin Roberto Perez-Vasquez, 25; Ervin Domingo-Felipe, 25; and Francisco Perez-Vasquez, 18, all of Chambersburg, were charged Feb. 21 with using stolen identity documents to obtain jobs at El Dorado Stone in Greencastle, Chambersburg police said.

The false documents were discovered Feb. 13 after another Chambersburg resident applied for benefits at the local Social Security and welfare offices. He was denied benefits because he was told he was working two jobs, one of which was at El Dorado Stone. The man denied ever working there, and learned someone using his name and Social Security number.

Domingo-Felipe is accused of purchasing a fake Social Security card and forged California I.D card both bearing the Chambersburg resident’s name, and using the documents to get a job, police said.

Selvin Roberto Perez-Vasquez is accused of using a Puerto Rican-issued Social Security card and a forged U.S. permanent resident photo ID card with another person’s name to obtain a job.

Francisco Perez-Vasquez, 18, was accused of using a false Social Security card from Puerto Rico and a forged North Carolina photo ID with another person’s name to get a job at El Dorado Stone.

Each was charged with identity theft, a first degree misdemeanor.

