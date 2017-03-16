Please God, not another Clinton

Please, God, make it stop. Eight years of Bill Clinton. Two White House tries of Hillary Clinton. Four more years of Hillary at State. And now their child, Chelsea, seems to be positioning herself for some kind of political run, too?

No, no, no, no, no.

Chelsea is being talked about as the candidate to run for Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gellibrand’s seat, if that senator decides to run for the White House in 2020. Chelsea’s also being talked about as the possible replacement for Rep. Nita Lowey, another New York Dem, who’s getting up in years and may soon retire from public service, after her 2016 term ends.

Read the rest at the Washington Times

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]