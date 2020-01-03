‘Please do not kill us’: Rose McGowan APOLOGIZES to Iran for killing top general as John Cusack blasts Trump for going ‘full fascist 101 mode and starting a war’

Rose McGowan tweeted an apology to Iran after an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump killed one of the country’s top generals.

The actress went on a rant on the social media platform on Friday morning, after the news of the death of Qassem Soleimani.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Fuck your freedom and shove it up your #MAGA ass https://t.co/RQr2x5pCS1 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

I do not side with Iran, but I most definitely do not side with the USA #TeamStayAlive https://t.co/ShWtvgWYqj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, it’s policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Trump in full fascist 101 mode-,steal and lie – untill there’s nothing left and start a war –

He’s so idiotic he doesn’t know he just attacked Iran

And that’s not like anywhere else — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 3, 2020

But she wasn’t the only one.

This is an excerpt from the Daily Mail.

