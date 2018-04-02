Plastic bags and clear backpacks arrive at Stoneman Douglas

PARKLAND, Fla. _ Marjory Stoneman Douglas students are receiving a new school supply when they return Monday from Spring Break _ clear backpacks.
The district is providing them to students free of charge, and they will be the only backpacks allowed for the time being, officials say.
It’s one of a number of security measures the district has enacted as a result of the Feb. 14 shooting at the school that killed 17. Gov. Rick Scott is providing up to eight Florida Highway Patrol officers to guard the school, and extra Broward Sheriff’s deputies and district police officers are also stationed there.
Students returning for classes Monday found four entry points open from 7 to 7:45 a.m. and, after that, the front office was the only entry point. It’s a trial run to see how it works, Stoneman Douglas High Principal Ty Thompson wrote in a memo to parents.
“The process will be very similar to when you enter a sporting event, concert, or even Disney World,” he wrote. “As a first step, we are looking to see if we can get the kids through these entrances in a timely manner.”
Metal detecting wands are planned but those aren’t ready and district officials haven’t given a date for when they will be implemented.
“We will need to use the first few days to issue backpacks and organize around the new procedures,” Superintendent Robert Runcie said.
Students will be allowed to bring large sports equipment or band instruments in non-clear bags or cases, but they should expect to have the bags searched, Runcie said.
Students will also be issued identification and lanyards to wear them by the end of the week, Thompson said.
On Monday, many students entered the campus carrying plastic grocery bags containing their books and other belongings.
Kyrah Simon, 17, brought her lunch in a grocery bag but didn’t bring any books or supplies.
“They said don’t bring backpacks so I didn’t bring anything,” said Simon, a junior at the school.
She questioned the benefits of requiring students to use clear backpacks.
“I think it’s the allusion of security, and it’s not going to accomplish anything, except make students feel like their privacy is being violated,” Simon said.
My new backpack is almost as transparent as the NRA’s agenda.
I feel sooo safe now.
As much as I appreciate the effort we as a country need to focus on the real issue instead of turning our schools into prisons. #clearbackpacks #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/HqBIeGjzF9
— Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) April 2, 2018
Stoneman Douglas junior Dylan Bowerman said he thinks the backpacks will make it harder to conceal weapons, “but something about it seems like a violation of privacy. I know it’s for my own safety, but I still feel uneasy about it.”
Laws forced upon you kinda' sucks, doesn't it?#IronyAlert
— But…Conservatives! (@Gooms) April 2, 2018
Runcie said the clear backpacks are “an initial measure, not a permanent one.”
He said the district may allow other backpacks after the district sees how well the wands work. The district is preparing a security assessment of all schools as part of a grant application to receive state dollars, he said.
Children are protesting to take away 2nd Amendment Rights from American citizens, my Country is starting to feel like a Police State.🤔
— Wine Detective (@LennyKeller) April 2, 2018
Many students and parents have been on edge in the past few weeks.
In addition to the shooting, there have been a string of other incidents at the school, including a student making a threat on social media, two students being arrested for bringing knives to school and the brother of killer Nikolas Cruz being arrested for trespassing on the campus.
The new policies are an attempt to balance convenience and privacy with safety and security, Thompson wrote in his memo. He said these policies may be facing some adjustment in the coming weeks.
“It is very difficult to balance both convenience/privacy with safety/security; if there is more of one, the other often suffers, but I will do my best to balance the two,” he wrote.
(Staff writer Anne Geggis contributed to this report.)
Awww ain’t that sweet. working so hard to reinvent the wheel.
The bathtub is empty and the baby is officially missing
got to love the radical Hogg and others wanting to trample on 2nd, but so concerned about their rights.
Typical
guess they haven’t been to sports events, or traveled by air, we live in strange times.
And how about the fact that the shooter had the weapon in a back pack that wasn’t clear.
Oh the irony of the double edged sword:
.. It’s okay to stomp on and demand other’s rights under the CONSTITUTION be challenged and demanded to be taken away.
…… BUT …….
Do NOT step on the ” rights ” of the above ” Preachers “. That’s just WRONG …
….. But …..
Here is the thing: Hogg’s, et all … are just tools. They are being played and boy do they make it easy. Once they ” win ” … then other rights that the above children want … are also gone.
Boy did they FAIL Common Sense 101 and Analytical Thinking 101 and Reasoning Skills … ” If they take ” this “, will they take ” that ” ?
The answer: YES.
Since many of the students do not have clear thinking, maybe the clear backpacks will make them realize the importance of the Second Amendment vs. their gun shaming tactics. If these students are so concerned about the children, stand in front of a planned parenthood clinic and support all life.
Join the NRA if you haven’t already.
The Founders often said, “Those who would give up a little freedom for a little safety deserve neither freedom nor safety.” This is the slippery slope we have been on since the Congress and the Black Robed Unelected Legislators began tinkering with our God Given Bill of Rights. We need to get back to the Founders basics or we very likely will lose it all.
What a shame. There is no free lunch, someone is paying for the backpacks. As the student said, it is an “illusion” of safety. None would have been needed had the school not taken obama’s money to not report criminal acts of students to police – Cruz could have not purchased a gun.
What a shame, that they students have been led to believe it is all about guns. If legislators had done their part to examine the links between school shootings since Columbine, and found all the common linds, they would not have lost classmates. The FBI is corrupt in many ways. kThe schools drive students to frustration and anger. Parents are pushed out of student’s lives and they only communicate with peers. And now, students are being financed and led into protests by a former helper of Hitler’s, Soros’s money funds Hogg. Students should know a man who lived and still calls the best time of his life, that as a Fascist is controlling students. Values clarification, group hyhsnosis, Maslow group therapy, have no place in the academic high school classroom. Students need to have good academics, manors, respect for adults. If they know someone is going to shoot them, they should tell someone other than a peer!
Ignorance can be deadly.
These clueless, misled children believe that hash tags like #NeverAgain and #BringBackOurGirls will solve real world issues. Furthermore, problems are not solved by blaming the wrong people. The NRA was not responsible in anyway for this tragedy.
So let’s put the blame where it belongs.
1) Blame the shooter.
2) Blame (and fire) the law enforcement authorities that ignored the warnings given about the shooter.
3) Blame (and fire) the law enforcement authorities who chose not to engage the killer, asap.
4) Blame the morons, who believe gun-free zones are safe from violence.
Solutions:
1) Eliminate gun free zones. Instead, post signs stating, “This school is protected by a trained and armed security force”.
2) Train and arm school personnel who will undergo a thorough background check and intensive training.
3) Teach the children self-defense.
4) Join and donate to the NRA.
These kids–who want THEIR Constitutional rights protected, but don’t seem to CARE about anybody ELSE’S–are clueless, leftist-brainwashed SHEEP who are being SHAMELESSLY exploited by Soros-funded Leftist LOON organizations.
Every American who cares about his/her liberties should be concerned about the level of leftist brainwashing that is going on in public schools these days. They have STOPPED educating and spend nearly full time indoctrinating kids to be obedient little Communist SHEEP. If we want to remain a FREE Republic, we had better put a STOP to this!
We Americans are paying PLENTY to finance these public school Leftist SHEEP FACTORIES. It is way PAST time that we demand our rights to have some influence on what they are teaching our kids!