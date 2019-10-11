Planned Parenthood to spend $45M to beat Trump, take over Senate

Planned Parenthood’s super PAC announced Wednesday it plans to spend $45 million during the 2020 election in its effort to help Democrats unseat President Trump and flip the Senate.

“Next November, our very rights and freedoms will be on the ballot,” said Kelley Robinson, executive director for Planned Parenthood Votes, reported The Hill newspaper Wednesday. “Already, we’ve seen Trump and his buddies in Congress and state legislatures do everything they can to strip us of our rights and access to health care.”

Planned Parenthood Votes intends to create “large-scale” grassroots campaigns with print, radio, television and direct-mail ads as well as neighborhood canvasses.

The campaign announced it’s targeting battleground states of Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood Votes also is looking to put Democrats over the top in Senate races in Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina, races that could determine which party controls the Senate.

The organization has also announced it will put resources into key state legislative races. State legislatures will draw up new congressional district maps for the 2022 midterms after the 2020 Census is completed, making party control of state legislatures of particular concern to political interest groups this campaign cycle.

“To all the politicians working to take away our rights and undermine access to health care — you’ve been warned,” Ms. Robinson said, reported The Hill. “We have steadily been building our power over the last decade and we are ready to set the table on our terms. We are fired up, we are engaged, and we are going to win.”

