Planned Parenthood execs raking in six-figure salaries

According to an examination of federal data on non-profits, Planned Parenthood – the recipient of $500 million in taxpayer money annually – is pulling in enough profit to pay its executives some incredible salaries.

American Life League took a look at federal filings for non-profits – and the group’s executive director Jim Sedlak learned what he considers to be shocking information about Planned Parenthood regional executives around the country.

“What we found is that the average salary of the CEOs of those 56 Planned Parenthood affiliates was $237,999 a year – an incredible sum of money for a non-profit organization that claims to serve poor people,” he tells OneNewsNow.

Six of those CEOs earn more than $400,000 a year, and one over a half million dollars. Planned Parenthood’s head honcho, says Sedlak, gets almost double that salary.

“… When we looked at Planned Parenthood’s national headquarters we found their CEO, Cecile Richards, now gets the incredible pay of $957,952 a year,” he states.

In addition, top underlings’ pay ranged from $300,000 to $500,000.

Every year, the federal government pumps well over a half-billion tax dollars into the non-profit organization – and it has sported annual profits, one year exceeding $50 million.

Meantime, Planned Parenthood generates a sizeable amount of money from well over 300,000 abortions per year. “That says that basically $52 from every abortion is paid to these top executives,” notes Sedlak.

Congress is working now on a measure to defund Planned Parenthood.