Pittsburgh can’t enforce gun control laws until suits resolved

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A county judge ordered Pittsburgh on Friday not to enforce firearms restrictions inspired by the deadly synagogue shooting in the city until lawsuits filed by gun owners are resolved, a decision reached after all parties agreed to the stay.

Attorney Eric Tirschwell of gun-control advocacy organization Everytown Law, who is representing the city for free, said the stay was “consistent with the city’s goal all along, which is to put this in front of the court, let the courts decide whether these ordinances are permissible under Pennsylvania law,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported .

Attorney Joshua Prince, who represents Firearms Owners Against Crime and the Allegheny County Sportsmen’s League, said he wanted the public to know that there would be no enforcement of the ordinances until a court rules on them.

“Of course depending on what that decision is, there is the possibility to ask the appellate courts to continue any stays, pending resolution by them,” he said.

The gun restrictions were approved in April after a mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 worshippers.

Gun rights advocates are suing to get the laws overturned, noting Pennsylvania law forbids municipalities from regulating the ownership or possession of firearms and ammunition. Courts have thrown out previous municipal attempts at regulation.

The legislation restricts military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle authorities say was used in the synagogue attack. It also bans most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allows the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 5.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 5.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating