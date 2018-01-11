DETROIT — A year ago, they stormed the streets of big cities and small towns to make their views known: Women’s rights are human rights. Many wore on their heads what became the de facto symbol of activism in 2017, the pink pussyhat.
The Women’s March is back in 2018 with its Power to the Polls anniversary protests on the weekend of Jan. 20-21. The focus during this Women’s March reboot is to register more women to vote, and to elect women and progressive candidates to public office.
But this time when marchers take to the streets in cities from Lansing to Las Vegas, there could be fewer pink pussyhats in the crowds.
Read more at Detroit Free Press
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Pink pussyhats: Why some activists are ditching them,
Join the discussion
That’s because they have been so thoroughly RIDICULED for those RIDICULOUS and vulgar hats that they’ve decided they werne’t sending the message they thought they were sending. Sad thing is, it took them so long to figure that out!
But, hey–if they want everybody to think it’s because they fear OFFENDING some “woman” who has a penis, or one whose genitalia might NOT be pink, well, bless their hearts. The way they march in lockstep with the Leftist LOONS and VOTE FOR THEM makes me almost believe women should never have been given the vote–and I’M a woman! But I fear it’s reaching the point where there are not ENOUGH of us with actual COMMON SENSE to outvote the brainwashed LOONS!
Sorry, but their brain-dead support of ISLAM tells me EVERYTHING I need to know about how “concerned” they are for actual WOMEN’S rights!
Do they even know why they are ditching the hats??? Pretty sure they didn’t know why they were wearing them in the beginning.
Either that, or they realized that “HEy they are not as fashionable as we thought!!”
I don’t get it. That had doesn’t remind me of of anything but a cap with a horn on each end of it. If anything, I would say it looks like a pink Satan hat. The only thing missing is the tail with an arrowhead end….
Those are supposed to be cat ears–code for “pussy cat”, which is code for . . . something else. Just the convolutions of the deranged liberal mind, ragweed.
Could it be because when a BLM bro shows up in prison with such a hat, they immediately become a prison bride?
I thought they were ridiculous looking THEN, and they still are !
Can you imagine the uproar if men wore “PENIS HATS” and complained about “men’s rights?”
Young women, today, certainly on college campuses, are parading around in exceptionally short skirts and deep cleavage tops, attempting to “out-do” men to participate indiscriminately in recreational sex, then whine when men, who they might not chose, respond by flirting with them in hopes of participating in their pursuit of “freedom”?
Flirting, or any verbal comment deemed offensive, as judged only by the offended, has now been conflated with RAPE, an entirely different act! However, the Title IX NAZIs in the administration have encouraged this conflation and demanded reporting of any and all acts deemed “offensive” by the offended female party, to be “adjudicated” in college and university sponsored KANGAROO courts, where the men have no rights of defense of any sort. Accused is “GUILTY” by definition and the punishment is without any review or appeal!
This form of NAZISM must not STAND!
I thought “SocHats” are “PenisHats”, complete with foreskin on most. That said, you might be in trouble if you pulled a “PussyHat” over a “PenisHat” and joined their “Parade of PussyHats”. Keep a raincoat handy.
Hey DonS, my thoughts exactly – well, actually I was envisioning a cucumber glued on top of a football helmet or maybe, better yet, on top of a “hard-hat.”
They’d complain about the Phallus love you are showing, Patriarchy and the like..
“Women’s rights are human rights”
Since when?
We started out with animal rights. Yes, we did. That was rightly used to push human rights. If you wouldn’t treat an animal this way, why should you treat a human this way?
But then human rights was gone, replaced by women’s rights. Abortion. Women have the “right” to an abortion. But where are the human rights for the baby? Nonexistent. Where is the human right of the father to say, “Don’t kill my child”? Nonexistent.
Women’s rights are most assuredly, guaranteed, absolutely, positively, NOT the same as human rights. Women’s rights are a pander to a voting block that tends to vote with their uteri instead of their brains. The female vote has always been more liberal than the male vote.
They could wear WW I doughboy helmets for all I care, they still have the same misguided, we hate men mentality that helped loose the last Presidential election. Just because a leopard changes it’s spots, it still doesn’t make it a killer whale.
When I saw those silly things for the first time, I had to ask what in the world they were. It certainly doesn’t look like what they are called.
AND i wondered, who the hell knitted them all!
I thought these people were going to college to try and become responsible American adults. Aren’t ridiculous displays like what they did with the pink hats simply trying to get attention, much like a 4yr old laying on the floor kicking and screaming? Grow up, people! Learn how to communicate in the adult world.
Nope.. These idiots go to colleges to get drunk, party, and indoctrinated in the liberal mantra!
The pink pussyhats should be named the pink queen communist sissies!
The article never said “Why”. Maybe I still missed it after reading it 4 times.
You have to follow the link to the Detroit Free Press. It’s because black women’s genitalia isn’t pink and some trans freaks who don’t have hoo-hoo’s but identify as women feel uncomfortable.
Thanks for pointing that out, zman37, otherwise I would have thought they were ditching the hats because it’s hard to be taken seriously when you’re wearing a hat named for your genitalia! I’m a woman, and I find the whole “pussyhat” thing disgusting and disgraceful.
So they are ditching it, cause it offended someone?? Wow.
This article stopped about 1/2 way through the ACTUAL column written by Kristen Jordan Shamus, Detroit Free Press.
This article cuts off just before answering you question.
“The reason: The sentiment that the pink pussyhat excludes and is offensive to transgender women and gender nonbinary people who don’t have typical female genitalia and to women of color because their genitals are more likely to be brown than pink.”
(Oleteabag comments are responding to the full article).
The whole thing was INTENDED to be vulgar; why else would anyone invite Madonna?
https://www.freep.com/story/news/2018/01/10/pink-pussyhats-feminists-hats-womens-march/1013630001/
So tell me…… just what has this idiotic “resistance” accomplished since November 2016?
…….Try a great big fat goose egg.
A LOT of “feminist” actresses got free air-time and publicity while virtue-signaling support for freedom and equal-rights for all their non-Muslim sisters.
Whether they wear a Pink pussyhats or not they will still have nothing in their head
With apologies to Tom Jones, they should have titled this article “What’s new Pussyhat?”
GOOD one, Lewis Williams!
They do not lack rights. They are just too infantile in their thinking to gain the respect needed to implement them. The hats prove my point. Mature people implement rights. Immature people cause people to be cautious about the implementation. You do not give someone who thinks like a child the keys to the car, no matter how old their body may be.
When you adjust the census numbers for those of voting age and those otherwise not qualified to vote (mainly US citizenship & felony convictions), women represent 53%-55% of the US electorate. If the point of the 2018 march is to register all the participating marchers to vote, it implies that last year’s march was “…full of sound and fury; signifying nothing….”
I was in high school when the 18 year-olds got the right to vote; most didn’t. It’s a self-correcting aspect of our system, the immature and callow seldom register and vote even less.
I’m guessing most of the 2017 marchers weren’t registered &/or didn’t vote. The march was just a chance to yell & scream and have a good time.