Pinellas sheriff to Al Sharpton: ‘Go back to New York. Mind your own business.’

ST. PETERSBURG — Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Monday the Rev. Al Sharpton should “go back to New York” and mind his own business after the national civil rights activist’s visit to Clearwater over the weekend to address the shooting of Markeis McGlockton.
“It’s a bunch of rhetoric. I don’t pay much attention to it to tell you the truth,” the sheriff said when asked for his reaction to Sharpton’s appearance at the end of an unrelated news conference in St. Petersburg. “I wasn’t there, and I don’t really care what Al Sharpton has to say. Go back to New York. Mind your own business.”
Sharpton was met by hundreds of people Sunday during his stop at St. John Primitive Baptist Church in Clearwater as he pressed local leaders to file charges against Michael Drejka, the white man who shot McGlockton, who is black, during a fight over a convenience store parking space July 19.
Yes, I am an opportunist. I try to seize every opportunity that will empower, improve, and make progress for my people, my family, and nation as a whole. I don’t apologize for what I do,… https://t.co/Yf9HNderfG
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 7, 2018
From Clearwater church, Sharpton and gubernatorial candidates call for ‘stand your ground’ repeal
CLEARWATER —The two officials with power to arrest and charge the man who killed Markeis McGlockton during an argument over a convenience store parking spot last month were not sitting in the pews at St. John Primitive Baptist Church on Sunday.
But national civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton had a clear message for Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, State Attorney Bernie McCabe and defenders of the Stand Your Ground law that has so far protected shooter Michael Drejka from arrest.
“If you got to the scene, Mr. Sheriff, and Markeis had been standing over the white man, you would have cuffed him and taken him in jail,” Sharpton said to a roaring audience. “The state attorney ought to move forward because you have probable cause.”
“(Drejka) killed an unarmed black man who was standing up for his family. Lock him up, or give up your badge.”
