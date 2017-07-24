‘Pigging’ out in D.C.

The mythology on Capitol Hill is that back in fiscal 2011 Congress declared a moratorium on earmarks. Well, if you believe that, we’ve got a Bridge to Nowhere we’d like to sell you.
The 2017 Congressional Pig Book, the annual compilation of pork barrel projects — earmarks, if you will — by Citizens Against Government Waste was released last week.
Yes, earmarks — 163 of them, costing taxpayers $6.8 billion — are still alive and well, according to the organization. And those are just the ones they can pinpoint.
“Unfortunately, the earmark moratorium has not only failed to eliminate earmarks, but also has rendered the process patently less transparent,” a preface to the book notes. “There are no names of legislators, no list or chart of earmarks, and limited information on where and how the money will be spent.
“Earmarks were scattered throughout the legislative and report language, requiring substantial detective work to unearth each project. While the lower number and cost of earmarks are an improvement relative to many prior years, transparency and accountability have regressed immeasurably.”
But CAGW has the help of its own records to lend an historical perspective.
The reports notes that a thoroughly private organization like the Asia Foundation, which has 500 private donors to help fund its $100 million annual budget, still got a $5 million handout from the taxpayers. Another $5.9 million went to the East-West Center in Hawaii, a favorite of the late Sen. Daniel Inouye and now apparently of Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).
There is the Save America’s Treasures grant program, which President Obama tried unsuccessfully to eliminate in fiscal 2011, noting its grants have “not demonstrated how they contribute to nationwide historic preservation goals.” In fact, some grants went to “beautify” sites used largely as wedding venues and for corporate retreats. But the program still got $5 million in fiscal 2017.
The Heritage Partnership Program in the Interior Department — a source of funds for everything from sports complexes to bike paths and “agricultural tourism” — got $10.4 million. Obama tried slashing its funds in six budget years. President Trump proposed cutting its funding to $1 million this year because “there is no systemic process for designating Heritage Partnership Areas or determining their effectiveness.”
But like so many other bits of political pork — through Democratic administrations and Republican ones, it lives on.
Sadly the one thing members of both parties in Congress can agree on is that pork barrel projects will never die.
One thing we can be certain of is that the majority of “professional politicians” care more about keeping in power over and self-advancement, than they are about the wellbeing of our country as a whole. These professional politicians will lie, con and deceive any group that they think will keep them in power, regardless of damage that their cons create on our country or anyone.
This is not limited to either political party. It is a trait of “Professional Politicians”.
This is one of the reasons that they hate Donald Trump.
He is NOT a professional politician. 🙂 🙂 🙂
The professional politicians are worse than PIGS!
Yea. At least PIGS are clean!
Pigs are actually a quite intelligent and useful animal. Politicians are worse than fleas, which are useless, irritating, blood sucking, parasites.
IMO they are human mosquitos.. Sucking the blood of anything they touch with NO Redeeming features..
Not a single dollar would get into any budget were it not for the party bosses who see to it that the money is allowed to be placed in the budget. The Speaker, the Majority Leaders, and the Chairmen of the Budget and Appropriations Committees say what and how much money gets spent. The President can recommend and approve or veto budgets, only. Leaders of Congress are the true hogs.
Sadly, normally good legislation can be killed simply by having too many riders and pork barrel projects inserted into it through the legislative process. Then, when that happens, the Dems (I’ve never really seen the Reps do this) claim that the Reps want dirty air or dirty water because they killed a clean air or clean water act that was so filled with pork and ridiculous riders that they had no choice but to kill it.
But, pork lives on. These amounts seem small in comparison to the amount of money Congress normally spends, but the truth of the matter is, “it’s still our money!”
Then those same DEMS add their own pork riders, to bils that HAVE to be passed, such as the Defense appropriations bill, or the budget itself…
Pleeeeze, the budget does NOT “have to be passed.” Defunding most of the federal government would be a MARVELOUS thing for America.
This little piggy went to market, this little piggy stayed home; this little piggy had roast beef, this little piggy had none; and this little piggy cried: “spend, spend, spend!” all the way to Washington where he lived high on the hog. Some projects may have had merit in the beginning, but have outlived their usefulness. Others have become money pits with no end in sight. Too bad the lists of earmarks, the amounts involved, and the champions of them are not published.
IMO that is cause if those names WERE LISTED, then we would know who the hell to get rid of..
For a long time now, i have felt that ANYONE recommending or voting ON these riders, should be charged with DEFRAUDING the tax payers.. Just like someone who commits medicare/welfare fraud.. THEY ARE STEALING..
I wonder if anyone has truly “followed the money” from these Federal grants. Consider if greasy pol gets a $10 million grant for the study of hummingbird fart’s effects on global warming. Then the Hummingbird Science and Preservation society sends part of that money to several smaller “researchers” who then make PAC contributions, that favor said sleazy pol.
To fantastic to imagine? Not as fantastic as the idea that the President of the United States and his entire family are dupes for the KGB.
The destruction of the federal government will be the salvation of American freedom.
The “destructive tool” has been hiding in plain sight for centuries yet our elected representatives, many of which are lawyers, are totally unable to find. It is Article One, Section One of the Constitution which summarily prohibits the vast majority of the Executive Branch’s multiple incompetent agencies that actually are working to regulate away each and every civil right we have / had. “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”
Since “ALL legislative Powers” are exclusively assigned to Congress, there remains ZERO authority for “rules and regulations” and “Executive Orders” and all manner of “legislating from the bench.”
Instead of paying for the unconstitutional ‘work’ of the federal bureaucracy, taxes will plummet, business profits will soar, personal income will skyrocket, the national debt will fade away, and patriotic FREEDOM will be restored in America.
Not bad for the reward of obeying one short sentence in the Constitution !!
You obviously don’t understand. A “law” is a rule that must be followed, under penalty of fine, imprisonment, or a combination of both. A “regulation,” on the other hand, is a rule that must be followed, under penalty of fine, imprisonment, or a combination of both. See the difference?
Politicians do. In the first instance, they can be held accountable. In the second instance, no. So, delegate your Constitutional duty to an “Agency,” and you’re home free. Works every time. Every time.
Dove, certainly sound like BOTH READ exactly the same to me.. Both can send you to jail, both can have you fined..