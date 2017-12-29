Pig socks are cool; Christmas socks, not so much

A pair of Christmas cleats recently worn by NFL running back Alvin Kamara will cost him a pretty penny in fines.

The New Orleans Saints secured their first playoff berth since 2013 on Christmas Eve, but its rookie running back clinched a fine from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s league. The athlete, who ran for 32 yards on 12 carries against the Atlanta Falcons, shared an image of his fine letter with Twitter followers on Thursday.

Alvin Kamara on his likely fine for wearing red cleats: "I’m going to make a GoFundMe — yeah, I’m getting fined — and whatever the fine is, I’m going to pay the fine and the rest I’m going to donate to a charity. Simple as that." — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) December 24, 2017

“Tis the season,” he tweeted. “I’ll start the @gofundme later, stay tuned lol.”

Kamara knew the fine was coming, but tweeted an image of the stocking-like shoes on Dec. 23.

“I just feel like its Christmas, everybody’s in the Christmas spirit, so why not?”

Alvin Kamara wasn't sweating his fine from "the Grinch" for wearing cleats that didn't match his team colors. https://t.co/w8Okmj7tJp pic.twitter.com/GkYBwQj615 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2017

Teammate Mark Ingram, another running back, was just as perplexed at the league’s inflexibility heading into the holiday.

“Don’t be a Grinch,” Ingram said, the Daily Caller reported Thursday. “It’s the Christmas season. It’s the Christmas spirit, man. How can you be mad at that? Do not be the Grinch.”

The Saints defeated the Falcons 23-13.

‘‘Tis the season 🤷🏾‍♂️. I’ll start the @gofundme later, stay tuned lol pic.twitter.com/ZtIapZoWmt — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 28, 2017

Here we go!!!! Donations will be made to Willie Hall playgrounds Recreational Department right here in New Orleans to buy cleats for their youth teams.https://t.co/mRC4NXRpac — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 29, 2017

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: The NFL fined Kamara $6,079 for the Christmas Cleats.

