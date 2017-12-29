Loading posts...
Pig socks are cool; Christmas socks, not so much
A pair of Christmas cleats recently worn by NFL running back Alvin Kamara will cost him a pretty penny in fines.

The New Orleans Saints secured their first playoff berth since 2013 on Christmas Eve, but its rookie running back clinched a fine from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s league. The athlete, who ran for 32 yards on 12 carries against the Atlanta Falcons, shared an image of his fine letter with Twitter followers on Thursday.

“Tis the season,” he tweeted. “I’ll start the @gofundme later, stay tuned lol.”

Kamara knew the fine was coming, but tweeted an image of the stocking-like shoes on Dec. 23.

“I just feel like its Christmas, everybody’s in the Christmas spirit, so why not?”

Teammate Mark Ingram, another running back, was just as perplexed at the league’s inflexibility heading into the holiday.

“Don’t be a Grinch,” Ingram said, the Daily Caller reported Thursday. “It’s the Christmas season. It’s the Christmas spirit, man. How can you be mad at that? Do not be the Grinch.”

The Saints defeated the Falcons 23-13.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: The NFL fined Kamara $6,079 for the Christmas Cleats.

© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.

  1. They will Fine you for being out of uniform, not conforming with the Team spirit and looks.
    But will not fine you for disgracing our country, and the Flag.

  2. It is now beyond doubt that the mandrills, moguls and mongrels of Big Football are as much the enemies of this country as Kim Jong Un and ISIS. Anyone who participates in any way in these rigged spectacles of violence, pornography and Americaphobia is a traitor pure and simple.

  3. This is just another piece in the overall picture of the battle of the forces of darkness against the forces of light… At times it seems to us here like up is down, red is green, and kneeling is as good as standing, or similar. The forces of darkness are strong and they use deception and deceit to try to gain advantage. Where some think that pig socks which disparage police are cool, and Christmas socks are not authorized it’s just another battle where the forces of darkness are doing what they do best…lie, steal, destroy, deceive, disparage, and try to defeat the forces of light and life. If good men let them – to paraphrase Edmund Burke – then evil will prevail.

