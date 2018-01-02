Phony Prophets Painting an Alternate Global Warming Reality?

On December 28, President Trump wrote on Twitter: “In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”
Predictably, social media lit up with comments by agitated alarmists who apparently believe everything, including the gas problem their great uncle had during Christmas dinner, is caused by global warming. They won’t be happy until the Earth freezes over and everyone dies.
They must have missed the news that Escambia County, Florida had nearly two inches of snow on December 10, Erie, Pennsylvania just broke a 59-year-old snowfall record andInternational Falls, Minnesota had a record-breaking 37 degrees below zero Christmas week. This happened thanks to a phenomenon scientists call a “Rossby wave” — not global warming — whereby Alaska blows its arctic air south while simultaneously “inhaling” warm air from the tropics. We get a break from the cold while folks in the Lower 48 get to experience what living in Alaska is like without buying a plane ticket.
You’re welcome.
Besides record-breaking cold, alarmists ignore that snowfall has increased for more than a century.
Up here in my little slice of paradise, researchers were recently shocked that the snowfall has doubled on Mt. Hunter in the Alaska range since the mid-1800s. In that same time frame, southcentral Alaska has experienced a 117 percent increase in winter snowfall and a 49 percent increase in summer snowfall. In addition, from 1950 to 2011, many coastal Alaskan towns have experienced winter snow increases ranging from 26 percent in Yakutat to 67 percent in Kodiak.
On December 6, 2017, in the Chugach mountains I call home, Thompson Pass, experienced one of history’s most intense snowfalls at a rate of 10 inches per hour. That’s a record even for Thompson Pass which often gets between 600 to 900 inches of snow per year.
Additionally, the sea ice improved this year.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that Alaska’s “cool late-summer weather over the central Arctic Ocean helped preserve sea ice, slowing its melting enough to rank this year’s annual ice minimum as only the eighth lowest in the satellite record, far from the worst it’s been.”
Record cold. Record snow. Recovering sea ice. But, things are not always as they appear. The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology announced in February 2017 they are investigating the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for alleged climate data manipulation after whistleblowers stepped forward, including Dr. John Bates, former principal scientist at the National Climatic Data Center in Asheville North Carolina who claims NOAA scientists put a “thumb on the scale” to favor their global warming argument.
Maybe this is not about science at all. Maybe it’s more about phony prophets painting fake pictures to produce an alternate reality.
Alarmists are not interested in the indisputable evidence the Earth goes through cyclical periods of cooling and warming. The Earth experienced periods of glaciation, then melting, long before the construction of Al Gore’s energy-devouring Nashville home and Leonardo DiCaprio’s excessive use of private jets.
Gore said the Arctic would be ice free by 2014 and the guy Democrats call a “prophet,” James Hansen, former director of NASA’s Godard Institute for Space Studies, predicted the Arctic ice would melt by the end of 2017.
Oops.
Hansen recently published a paper suggesting we are now on the brink of a short ice age caused by…wait for it…global warming. He claims global temperatures are an “unreliable diagnostic of planetary condition as the ice melt increases” and predicts “large scale regional cooling by mid-century” for the North Atlantic and Southern oceans.
Obviously, climate alarmists have the same answer for every weather pattern, so the rest of us normal folks should forget them and focus on reality. Right about now, a little global warming sounds nice as we dream of white sandy beaches, not the white powdery stuff outside our windows waiting to be shoveled.
Haven’t you heard? The leftists/liberals changed it to ‘climate change’ since ‘global warming’ obviously wasn’t working out for them.
It’s very simple folks. GOD CONTROLS OUR WEATHER. ALWAYS HAS, ALWAYS WILL. PERIOD. Climate change is nothing but a SCAM. PERIOD.
More air pollution and global warming has occurred due to un-governed California wildfires than any car exhaust or coal mine. I hear those wind generators just fan the flames. Maybe if we got some good governorship in California where the American criminal class of law ignorers now rule, the American air quality as well as the American life quality would improve exponentially. Their excuses for failure not only environmentally, but in governorship, change as often as the weather, and these governors should be changed as often as their soiled political diapers, used to cover their leaky ideologies.
Global Warming Alarmists (GWA’s) take every opportunity to point out every heat wave, every record hot day, and every storm as “proof” of GW. Never mind that we’ve had all of these for thousands of years. There’s never not been a time of heat waves, record highs, and big storms.
Therefore I take special delight on days like today in laughing openly and loudly at anyone fool enough to believe GW is real. Insert an Al Gore reference repeatedly. He’s earned the indignation and deserves to be the butt of his own joke.
“Oh no! If this GW keeps up we’ll all freeze to death!”
And I’m a really obnoxious broken record about it too. I want to make sure everyone hears me openly ridicule the whole concept. That way if it’s a hot day in 6 months and they start up their yapping again, everyone around will stare at them like the idiots they are.
Remember, the same guy who came up with GW is the same guy who in the 70’s came up with Global COOLING. He said we were headed into a new ice age. He never recanted or apologized for this btw. Both were reported as truth and if you disagreed you must be anti-science.
So yes, the correct word for the GWA’s is idiots.
Didn’t Al Gore say our children would not know what snow is since there will be no more?
From the article above: “Gore said the Arctic would be ice free by 2014 and the guy Democrats call a “prophet,” James Hansen, former director of NASA’s Godard Institute for Space Studies, predicted the Arctic ice would melt by the end of 2017.” I have a great idea Al, since you fly around in a private jet, get picked up in limousines that get five miles to the gallon and you own three homes that raises the “so called carbon foot print” on the earth, they should bury you in your limousine along with your private jet, and your three homes!
Like the Clinton/DNC funded fake Trump Dossier, scientist were promised grants and other rewards by our federal government under the Obama regime to come up with fake dossiers on global warming too. Scientist who spoke the truth about the fake global warming were threaten to be killed and were blocked from any federal grant money to their associated universities under the Obama regime.
Take away all the smoke and mirrors and Al Gore’s Cap & Trade get rich quick scheme for him and his crooked DNC political followers are exposed as the scam of the century to rape all USA citizens of their wealth via excessive energy taxes.
Al Gore and his crooked DNC political followers suck!
Great article, Susan, but don’t be surprised if they claim that the “Rossby wave” is after all a manifestation of global warming!
Global warming alarmists don’t want the problem solved. They want the problem to persist. How much income would Al Gore have if not for the global warming hysteria, which created the opportunity for his scams with carbon exchanges, and his generous speaking fees to true believers. If they wanted the problem solved, they’d be demanding nuclear power, the only technology that can generate sufficient energy without emitting CO2. Their favorite, solar, could in principle do it, but nobody knows how to start up a regional- or nation-scale distribution grid without heavy synchronous rotating generators (coal, oil, hydro, nuclear) online. Wind can never provide more than 15% of today’s energy demand, which will increase — and wind won’t.