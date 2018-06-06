Philadelphia mayor stands for national anthem because ‘I’m a privileged white male’

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told CNN on Tuesday that he stands for the national anthem because he’s “a privileged white male.”
President Trump’s feud with the Super Bowl champion Eagles this week elicited a racial response from the city’s mayor.
The 60-year-old Democrat explained that his reverence for the “Star-Spangled Banner” merely reflects his whiteness and that many Americans — including football players, most of whom are black — see the anthem otherwise because it serves as a reminder of “white privilege.”
“I stand when the anthem is played with my hand over my heart because I’m a privileged white male,” he said during a call-in interview. “There are other people in this country who the issue of this country has affected them differently, and they have a right to express their discontent and a right to express the fact that they’re protesting against certain things. And no one has the right to take that away.”
Mr. Trump revoked Monday evening a White House invitation for the Eagles when it was revealed that only a small delegation of players and representatives would attend Tuesday’s event.
“The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America.”
Mr. Kenney reacted to the news on Tuesday morning by saying the president is “not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size.”
We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others. National Anthem & more great music today at 3:00 P.M.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018
The mayor’s chief of staff, Jane Slusser, trolled the president on Twitter, posting side-by-side photos of the crowds at the Eagles’ victory parade and at Mr. Trump’s inauguration.
Our party was bigger than yours #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HIZk8xnJF1
— Jane Slusser (@janeslusser) June 5, 2018
(attempting to do an imitation of Biff Tannen) bad logic — you should stand because you’re (robbed from Lee Greenwood) “proud to be an American” (the song is played oft at US Naturalisation courts — such as 2005/04/25 at Hopkins Plaza in Balto)!
I wish we could vote these dems and their supports off the island… permanently!
OR stick them on a PROPER island, and make it a true ‘survivor’ game. Give them just the clothes on their back. NO boats in/out, no helos in/out. Come back in 45 days and see who still is left alive!
Can’t argue with Kenney. He is privileged to be working especially in city government in Philly and yes he appears to be white.
Hold on. Hold on. I’m going out on a limb here…
Yep this guy is a Democrat.
LINK
Huh. For the first time EVER a white Lib is whining about white privilege.
I stand for the anthem because I’m privileged to be an American, you moron….
What a piece of garbage. I’d like to use his “privileged ” nose for a can opener.
And i would love him to list exactly what his ‘white male privilege’ has given him! Can he break laws willy nilly (well that’s a democrat privilege, not a white male thing).
Can he say what he wants, when (oh sorry, he’s a white male, so no).
“Philladelphia mayor stands for national anthem because ‘I’m a privileged white male’
NO, You self righteous Liberal.
One stands for the National Anthem because we are proud of our country and being a U.S. citizen, we show pride and honor in our flag and all those who fought for us to maintain our Liberty and freedom.
Our enemies come in all sizes, shades of color and beliefs. We also have enemies within and they are the delusional, immoral, self righteous, destructive Liberal Democrats that want to destroy our way of life and our Constitution
When I joined the Navy, I swore an oath; that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic;.
I have not forgotten that oath!
What would you expect from Philly.
These days. A lot less than i used to!
What is a privileged white male vs privileged black male ?
What a loony and odd reason to stand for your own nation’s anthem.
I stand for the national anthem and salute the flag because as an UNprivileged white male, I love my country and my nation’s story and I will stand for her every single time I can. It is love of country and my nation’s story that inspired me to join America’s Army and fight for her rights and freedom around the globe. I love America. That’s why I stand for the national anthem every time.
White guilt. The left has embedded this psychological trick on the weak minded who do not know how to interpret history. It’s mostly done in the operating rooms of academia and many living rooms by the MSM.
Don’t you mean in the Indoctrination rooms of academia!
People like this make my teeth itch. Just looking at him is like biting into a lemon. He is a disgusting embarrassment to the male gender (especially white males). He looks like he would like to have a collar around his neck and run around on all fours naked in an all black night club panting like a poodle. What a total waste of oxygen. Did people in Philly actually elect this BVD smear as mayor? If this is what men are going to be in the future I feel sorry for females in this society. I think I am going to puke.
In Philadelphia, “the city of brotherly love,” you are not really loved unless you’re a “brother,” or “bro.” So Mayor Kenny, a fiercely anti-Trump Democrat, is simply reinforcing his image of anti-white racist, which is the surest way of being elected or reelected in that “brotherly” city.
Why are we always talking about race, skin color, etc…? I AM SICK AND TIRED OF ALL THIS NONSENSE!!!
Luong the Viet
He’s also a phony, patronizing piece of crap.
The logic here, as I read it, is that this white male mayor is saying that he thinks white privilege exists, and since he’s white, he stands for the National Anthem, to show his approval and support for White Privilege.
Well, if he really thinks he only has the job cause of white male privilege, then “Do the right thing and resign!”
In that case he should simply put his tail between his legs and skedaddle out of here.
Dear Mr. Mayor,
Not everyone who has suffered, bled, & died for the national freedoms and rights that our flag represents was/is white, privileged, or male.
That you have to be reminded of this is astounding and represents both your hubris & arrogance. I’m pretty sure from your blithe dismissal of the whole matter, you never served.
Can someone provide a list of changes made by the kneeling process, now more than a while? What improvements have been made as a result of kneeling. What would the changes be if they had gotten together and came up with some concrete method, system, group, whatever they think will contribute on improving on their concerns! Have they got blacks from outside their ring of victimization, some successful blacks from diverse business to draw on their experiences and learn how they succeeded and how they overcame their hurdles! How they view the flag and national anthem and why! If they have great, if not I’m afraid there will not be any improvement in this situation!
Will continue my boycott by not tuning in again this year. Most of these guys will be back on the streets in 3 – 5 years and not long after applying and waiting for their CTE checks. Sad to watch them kiling the goose that lays the golden eggs. Not much call for a ‘Pick 6 DB or WR’ making $500K a year in the real world. Same thing goes for the AA that are adept at putting a rubber sphere through a metal ring. They rarely show the crowds that are probably 90% or more white.
The last thing I need is a lecture from someone who makes millions of dollars a year for playing a game….and then telling me how unfair they think things are.
[In the interest of full disclosure, I have never been a pro football fan. (I watch very little college football for that matter) I do not attend any pro games, watch any pro games, or purchase any NFL merchandise. So they won’t be losing anything from me anyway.]
This jack *** is an example of the real legacy of Barry Obama! He’s today’s poster child for stupidity. He and all the black filthy rich athletes ought to scream “white privilege” to the thousands of doctors, nurses, teachers, firefighters, police, etc. who actually SERVE people and make a hell of a lot less then all these idiots do. The poop has runneth over!
White privilege means the following. A lot of Asians and some blacks have done these and been successful. ANYBODY can do them and be successful.
Knowing that you need to get a good education.
Knowing that you need to get a job or run a business and do a good job for your employer and/ or customers.
Having a good attitude and appearance when job interviewing.
Don’t commit crimes or do drugs.
Cooperate with police – don’t fight them.
What a foolish thing to say. You stand for the National Anthem because you are an American. Americans come in all colors and from all nations. Some are born here, some immigrate and become naturalized citizens. So what is the problem? The USA is is the greatest nation on the planet. The Word of God has been allowed to be preached here. The Word of God is righteous. “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Prov. 14:34) And yes, it will continue to be a great nation, if the Word of God continues to be preached here. How can we go wrong when it is called (and is) “One nation under God.” I know it is not a perfect nation. It will never be that. However, it will continue to be the greatest nation on the planet. Freedom produces greatness. It always has. There is much more, but I don’t want to write 15,000 words.