Philadelphia mayor stands for national anthem because ‘I’m a privileged white male’

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told CNN on Tuesday that he stands for the national anthem because he’s “a privileged white male.”

President Trump’s feud with the Super Bowl champion Eagles this week elicited a racial response from the city’s mayor.

The 60-year-old Democrat explained that his reverence for the “Star-Spangled Banner” merely reflects his whiteness and that many Americans — including football players, most of whom are black — see the anthem otherwise because it serves as a reminder of “white privilege.”

“I stand when the anthem is played with my hand over my heart because I’m a privileged white male,” he said during a call-in interview. “There are other people in this country who the issue of this country has affected them differently, and they have a right to express their discontent and a right to express the fact that they’re protesting against certain things. And no one has the right to take that away.”

Mr. Trump revoked Monday evening a White House invitation for the Eagles when it was revealed that only a small delegation of players and representatives would attend Tuesday’s event.

“The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America.”

Mr. Kenney reacted to the news on Tuesday morning by saying the president is “not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size.”

We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others. National Anthem & more great music today at 3:00 P.M.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

The mayor’s chief of staff, Jane Slusser, trolled the president on Twitter, posting side-by-side photos of the crowds at the Eagles’ victory parade and at Mr. Trump’s inauguration.

Our party was bigger than yours #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HIZk8xnJF1

— Jane Slusser (@janeslusser) June 5, 2018

