Peter Strzok says anti-Trump texts were protected by First Amendment

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am January 1, 2020
FILE - July 12, 2018, file photo, then-FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok, testifies before a House Judiciary Committee joint hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was caught in an extramarital affair with a co-worker and played a key early role in the Russia collusion probe, says he is the victim.

In a new court filing, Mr. Strzok accused the Justice Department of violating his constitutional rights to privacy and free speech when it fired him over a slew of anti-President Trump text messages exchanged with his paramour, FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

The former G-Man made the claim in response to the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit he filed in August seeking to reclaim his old job.

He had been a top FBI counterespionage official and a played a leading role in the bureau’s investigations into both Mr. Trump’s Russia ties and Hillary Clinton’s secret email server while she was secretary of state in the Obama administration.

The new filing in a Washington federal court called it “terrifying” that the Justice Department would fire an employee for his private speech.

“Firing an employee for the content of his or her nonpublic communications is unconstitutional, irrespective of any balancing interests, including damage to reputation and other factors,” Mr. Strzok’s attorneys wrote.

Justice Department lawyers have argued that Mr. Strzok should not have expected privacy because he was communicating on FBI-issued phones.

But attorneys for Mr. Strzok countered that would subject government workers to punishment for expressing their opinions “in private water cooler conversations.”

“The government’s argument would leave thousands of career federal government employees without protections from discipline over the content of their political speech,” he wrote.

Mr. Strzok was fired from the FBI last year after the Justice Department inspector general uncovered tranches of texts between the agent and Ms. Page.

The discovery of the texts led to the removal of Mr. Strzok in 2017 from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that was investigating allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia to affect the presidential race.

Several of the texts lambasting Mr. Trump were exchanged in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. The lovebirds fretted that Mr. Trump would be elected.

In one text, Ms. Page wrote that Trump is “not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Mr. Strzok replied, “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”

Mr. Strzok told Congress last year that when he said, “we’ll stop it,” he was referring to voters.

During a trip to a Walmart in southern Virginia, Mr. Strzok texted Ms. Page that he could “smell” the Trump support. Other texts called the president “an idiot” and “loathsome.”

The president has fired back at the two FBI officials, repeatedly mocking them during campaign rallies and in tweets. He called Mr. Strozk “a sick loser,” “a fraud,” “incompetent” and “corrupt.”

Mr. Trump also has suggested that Mr. Strzok got a restraining order against Ms. Page and made fun of a lovemaking session between them.

Ms. Page has filed a similar lawsuit against the Justice Department, saying it violated her rights by releasing the texts to reporters.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

7 Comments

DrGadget
DrGadget
12:46 pm January 1, 2020 at 12:46 pm

He does have the right to Free Speech. He also has the responsibility of facing the consequences of abusing his right to Free Speech.

If I went into work tomorrow and started insulting my boss non-stop, that’s my right. I’d also get fired. Nobody would shed a tear for me, because that’s an incredibly stupid thing to do. I’ve seen it happen. The idiot got fired. Big surprise there.

Socialists (at least the ones who actually hold jobs) feel they’re entitled to their jobs forever, no matter what. This is the opposite of a meritocracy.

    Elder John
    Elder John
    1:16 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    It goes beyond that Doc. What if you went to work tomorrow and used company resources to insult your boss non-stop? And what if they looked at the company resources you used and found that you not only badmouthed the boss, you used these resources in order to fraudulently damage his chances of becoming your boss in the first place by passing on his personal data to other people who wanted the job? And oh, you also used those same resources to file a false police report against him?

maybe36
maybe36
12:59 pm January 1, 2020 at 12:59 pm

“Peter Strzok says anti-Trump texts were protected by First Amendment.” Quoted from the New Bill of Rights written for Democrats only.

Sherim
Sherim
1:14 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:14 pm

Not on gov-issued devices!

overlord
overlord
1:21 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:21 pm

This guy worked for the FBI? What’s funny is his expectation of privacy using government equipment.

Not protected, part of a coup. Just as bank robbers discussing a heist isn’t protected.

Charles Whieldon
Charles Whieldon
1:46 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:46 pm

Strozk is supposed to be an attorney, so why in the world would he make such an outrageous claim. I retired from the federal government almost 20 years ago, and even then it was made crystal clear to me every year that government communications were to be used strictly for government business. Do your personal stuff on your own time with your own resources. Of course, his case is bogus.

WardMD
WardMD
1:54 pm January 1, 2020 at 1:54 pm

EVERYTHING you write on Government Equipment is Government Property!

You have ZERO expectation of PRIVACY when using your employer’s equipment.

Furthermore, if you wrote those texts while being paid (aka, while “on duty”), then you’re guilty of defrauding the American Taxpayer (paying you for NOT working)!

