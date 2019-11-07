Pete the Bigot

Oh yes we are Christians and we try our best to follow the words of GOD and to follow the teachings of his son Jesus Christ.
Bigot? Yep, I am the Biggest Bigot that ever got Bigoted and am intolerant of a multitude of immoralities that the Liberal Democrats try and force upon us.
Rom 1:24-27
24 Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. 25 They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator-who is forever praised. Amen.
26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion.
