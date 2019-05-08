Home » News

Pete Buttigieg: America ‘never as great as advertised’

GOPUSA StaffCheryl Chumley, Washington Times Posted On 7:40 am May 8, 2019
Buttigieg hugs his 'husband.'

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who’s running for president, said during a campaign stop in South Carolina that America “was never as great as advertised.”

Thus joining an alarmingly long list of Democrats who think America pretty much bites.

Buttigieg stands out from that field because he’s running for president — and really, shouldn’t someone who’s running to lead America think America is great? Seems a no-brainer.

This is what Buttigieg said, though, beginning with his jab at President Donald Trump, as Breitbart reported: “So many of the solutions [for America] are going to come from our communities. Communities like the one where I grew up, which is an industrial mid-western city. That is exactly the kind of place that our current president targeted with a message saying that we could find greatness by just stopping the clock and turning it back. That past that he is promising to return us to was never as great as advertised, especially for marginalized Americans.”

What is it with Democrats and their reluctance to acknowledge America’s exceptionalism?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in mid-2018 America “was never that great.” His full statement — while floating a possible presidential run, no less — went like this, Fox News reported: “We’re not going to make America great again, it was never that great. We have not reached greatness, we will reach greatness when every America is fully engaged, we will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of our population, is gone.”

Eric Holder, former U.S. attorney general, wondered aloud to Trump in March, “Exactly when did you think America was great?”

And of course, the Democratic Party’s apologists of all apologists, Barack Obama, spent an entire eight years of White House occupation saying sorry for America’s this, mea culpa for America’s that, to about any nation that would listen — any nation except Israel, that is.

Now comes Buttigieg with more of the sad same.

Here’s what Democrats don’t get: America is not simply a plot of land. America is a driving spirit, a dream of free people, an idea of what could be. Yes, the country’s experienced rough times — horrible times, terrible times, grievously tough times. Yes, the country, as both people and government, has both inflicted and suffered pain.

But the dream of America still stands.

The offering of the best humanity has to offer still beckons.

That, Mr. Buttigieg, is what makes America great. Always has, always will. And that’s a message the Democrats could stand to learn — especially the ones running to represent the exceptional America on a global platform.

If you can’t get that, you have no business being in public office — no business trying to lead the nation.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

baitfish
baitfish
8:34 am May 8, 2019 at 8:34 am

Mrs. butt-gig, who can’t even figure out what his body parts are for, wants to run the greatest nation on earth, without even knowing that it is the greatest nation on earth. What a sorry excuse for a human being.

ConservativeSarge
ConservativeSarge
8:38 am May 8, 2019 at 8:38 am

This “guy” has an obviously very queer way of seeing things…….

Mike Livo
Mike Livo
8:39 am May 8, 2019 at 8:39 am

If it weren’t for people like my father and all the veterans of WWII we would be such a different world. Of course America has been great from that time until Obama. This is when we had self deprecating losers demean our country and got other countries who would be in servitude to the likes of Hitler or Stalin on their side. Instead of understanding what we really did for the world and what most of us still support to this day. I think the worst thing that happened is that the world made us the police and I see that this is being slowly removed from our allies and that is why they are mad and agreeing with the liberal dem losers, because now these countries as well as these loser dem’s have to take care of them selves.

johnw1120
johnw1120
8:46 am May 8, 2019 at 8:46 am

Think about it, is this really the person you want in your corner, we will have another obama apology and appeasement tour to embarrass the nation. One little question, if America is not so great, just why is it everyone who hates it still want to come here?

capricorn1
capricorn1
9:00 am May 8, 2019 at 9:00 am

this country has had its faults but it is still tbe best nation on gods green earth.
and if you dont like that well get, get gone.

the country was a lot better of before the rise of political correctness and liberals.

now we have a warped view of right and wrong, the gay pride nazis and the antifa movement, muslims invading thanks to another traitor bambam obama.

now this queer wants to tell me and others who love america that we suck as a country.

that dont work for me and for all the left wing commies,nazis and socialist in america
“don’t tread on me”

god bless america.

Elder John
Elder John
9:01 am May 8, 2019 at 9:01 am

Groucho Marx said he would never join a club that would have him for a member.
Democrats say America is not that great – is it because we have them as members? They started as the anti-Federalists who did not want the Constitution, became the Republicans even though most of them hated the Republic, finally changed their name to Democrats. They are the party of slavery, forced deportation of American Indians, KKK, Jim Crow, abortion, perversion, capitulation, rule by judicial fiat, insurrection, riot, etc. … if this was you, if this was your family, if this was all the people you hung with, how great would you find it?

rrdrrd
rrdrrd
9:09 am May 8, 2019 at 9:09 am

And this is why he will NOT be President of our great country. Trump would crucify him in the general election campaign with the ammunition ol’ “Mayor Pete” has just given him. What a dolt!

Karel74
Karel74
9:18 am May 8, 2019 at 9:18 am

Through their own wildly irresponsible behavior, gay men caused the AIDS epidemic that through blood transfusions, sickened and killed many with no connection to that world, and cost society billions. The irresponsible behavior of many today is still a health crisis that costs society millions to treat. Yet Americans never held their behavior against them and always treated Gays with great respect and consideration. One would think Buttigieg would appreciate that. And btw, the people of South Bend are paying this guy to give speeches in SC?

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
9:19 am May 8, 2019 at 9:19 am

If Mayor Pete thinks this country “isn’t so great”, let him move to “The People’s Republic of Canada”.
I’m sure he’d fit in nicely up there.

Ldazzle
Ldazzle
9:24 am May 8, 2019 at 9:24 am

Isn’t the pix precious??? The Looney Left Lib’s are dragging America down every day…

The_Messiah
The_Messiah
9:25 am May 8, 2019 at 9:25 am

Just another democrat verifying what we all know, the dems are embracing the “hate america” crowd in this country. America is only great to them if they can control people to make them do, say, and act the way they want them to. Freedom of thought and belief is something they believe makes us bad. They are pushing us closer and closer to the communist despair you saw in the soviet union or in china.

You want to know what people like this democrat an his ilk want? Look at Germany in the 1930’s. These people want nothing more than to use power and force to silence any and all opposition to their desires.

And by the way, these are the same people who praised Venezuela as being great. Heck, omar still does. So you can be sure anything they say is utterly wrong.

broadcastdude1
broadcastdude1
9:25 am May 8, 2019 at 9:25 am

Mr. Buttigieg should keep in mind that if America is such a bad place he should realize that in some countries he would be a splatter on the pavement having been thrown from the roof of a multistory building.

Marcia Walden
Marcia Walden
9:26 am May 8, 2019 at 9:26 am

Mayor Pete wasn’t even born when WW11 was happening. He doesn’t know how America “saved the bacon” for the whole world by entering the war after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. He didn’t see the “can do” spirit of our men and young boys who enlisted and went to defend our liberties and freedoms as well as those of the whole world. Women worked in factories supporting the war effort. Hollywood stars enlisted to fight, actresses sold war bonds. Children collected tin cans for the war effort. He knows nothing of the rationing of things, which Americans didn’t whine about as they understood it was “war time.” We were blessed that war didn’t come to American soil because of the brave men and women who went abroad to fight for just that. I challenge Mayor Pete to tell us ONE nation that was or is better than America NOW or THEN. I saw those things; I saw Americans who loved their country, their flag, their national anthem, the troops that fought for America, children who prayed for their country – but most important I saw an America who loved their God first, and was blessed by HIM. May God continue to bless and guide America; and open the eyes, ears and hearts of those that don’t – help them realize how fortunate and blessed they are to live in the greatest country that has ever existed.

LibsRvermin
LibsRvermin
9:31 am May 8, 2019 at 9:31 am

Buttbandit is, quite simply, a traitor like all democrats. The dems have become the fifth column in America – they want to destroy the most successful country that has ever existed and replace it with a communist sewer like Cuba or Venezuela. We must destroy this enemy within.

williweb
williweb
9:45 am May 8, 2019 at 9:45 am

If he wasn’t gay, no one would even know who he is.

mikeyparks
mikeyparks
9:54 am May 8, 2019 at 9:54 am

Somebody should pass the word quick to the thousands of people from all over the world who are doing their best to get INTO this rotten country of ours. What are they thinking??

Jota_
Jota_
10:03 am May 8, 2019 at 10:03 am

“was never as great as advertised.”

That is what happens when the country votes for Democrats. They like holding us down and holding us back

