PETA claims milk a ‘symbol used by white supremacists’

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says it’s time for Americans to “ditch dairy” because it’s a “symbol used by white supremacists.”
A recent piece by The New York Times on milk-guzzling racists has been latched onto by PETA as yet another rationale for abandoning diary products. At issue are random pockets of white supremacists who tout digesting lactose as an adult as an indicator of biological dominance.
“Cows’ milk has long been a symbol used by white supremacists. One more reason to #DitchDairy,” animal rights organization began a series of tweets ranging from Oct. 18 through Monday. “White supremacists are guzzling cow milk in an effort to mock people of color who are lactose intolerant … We don’t like milk for its cruelty. The racists love it.”
PETA then linked to an Oct. 17 Times article titled “Why White Supremacists Are Chugging Milk (and Why Geneticists Are Alarmed),” along with a 2017 blog post making similar claims.
“Nowhere on the agenda of the annual meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics, being held in San Diego this week, is a topic plaguing many of its members: the recurring appropriation of the field’s research in the name of white supremacy,” the newspaper wrote.
“‘Sticking your neck out on political issues is difficult,’ said Jennifer Wagner, a bioethicist and president of the group’s social issues committee, who had sought to convene a panel on the racist misuse of genetics and found little traction.”
“In recent months, some scientists have spotted distortions of their own academic papers in far-right internet forums. Others have fielded confused queries about claims of white superiority wrapped in the jargon of human genetics. Misconceptions about how genes factor into America’s stark racial disparities have surfaced in the nation’s increasingly heated arguments over school achievement gaps, immigration and policing.”
Feedback to PETA’s Twitter post suggested the organization overreached.
“Now I must stop sending you money,” wrote one user. “You are going to lose millions in donations over this insanity.”
“You people have really jumped the cow this time,” added another.
White supremacists are guzzling cow milk in an effort to mock people of color who are lactose intolerant 😡 https://t.co/HyCzd4wfjc
— PETA ❤️🦊 (@peta) October 22, 2018
So much for “The milk of human kindness”. If these people are so fixated and threatened by their imaginary white supremacy which they declare exists, not white people, why don’t they just ask themselves what are white people doing that makes them supreme or higher in social standing and success that they are failing to do. Enter hard work, personal sacrifice for others with their own money, loyalty to spouse and children, and the belief that if it works it’s good, if it does not work it’s bad, and you don’t appropriate it in your Democrat Party platform and shove it down society’s throat. Reading the 10 commandments might be a good place to start, then the Sermon on the Mount.
Peta = People express the absurd.
P= People
E= Eating
T= TASTY
A= Animals
If that bunch thinks they are going to tell me what I can and cannot have on my plate then they are wayyy more delusional than anyother one thought. If I want A burger and fries then I am going to have that, if those criminals try to change the way I eat then I guess I will have to smashes few. A total vegan diet us NOT necessarily good for you, to get the bulk protein the body requires you would have to go through as much as 5 pounds or more ic veggies in one meal, to get the same level of protein in one ounce of meat. Yeah peta they are the same crazies that want monuments put all over the place for dead animals, by the way they are the same ones that would have half the world’s population destroyed.
Now known as The Almond Milk of human kindness. I’m way too white to even read the label.
Shouldn’t anyone who actually believes this be locked up? They are obviously severely mentally ill.
Yes! This pretty much makes it public and official. They have slipped their moorings.
peta gets worse and worse with each passing day. Cows milk is now a racists symbol. Everything today has some kind of ‘ist’ like racist, sexist, etc. Actually screw all that stupidity. It has now become funny to see what the next ‘ist’ will be. Stupid is as stupid does!
The above report evidently submitted from a very shallow and stagnant end of one fetid pool of thought. Racism, race-baiting and bigotry within a organization utilizing ‘animal protection’ as their facade? Pray tell, what else are they veiling within their operation…and for what others purposes is their funding utilized? Should they swim out a little deeper the water may clear for them a bit allowing them to discover that their ‘calling’ may more likely be in the field of dark comedy…than of public ‘service’.
More agonized roiling by embittered liberal spawn as elections draw nigh. Here’s to wishing they would see more clearly the Way in making our country a better place, instead of fighting it.
Peta sounds like cow manure!
Is chocolate milk okay?
If the you and the cows are pure Angus it may be permitted. Otherwise it’s most likely some type of appropriation.
Hope that helps.
Oh sure, pick on white people for drinking milk while everyone else is dinning on hamburger.
Dopes!
And has PETA ever considered the fact that just them eating is taking food out of the mouth of an animal somewhere
And when was the last time any of them actually sat down with their broccoli and listened to what it had to say? It’s all superficial values signalling on PETA’s part.
Vegetables are people too!
Cows are housed in climate controlled facilities. They even have pre-heated milkers (and that’s important in the winter).
The veggies? They are left out there in the dirt… at the mercy of NATURE, that cruelest of mistresses. Nature can grow or destroy on a whim. That’s the real enemy of vegans: NATURE.
My deep research speaks for itself. Twenty Seven percent of scientists probably agree with 2% of it.
Just kidding. I didn’t do any research, really.
Since vegans only eat plant life, they are murdering plants!
I think these PETA people are using a milk substitute that is derived from a plant that they smoke and I don’t mean tobacco. I guess they haven’t discovered lactose free milk yet.
Zero Lactose. 27% Total THC? Mooooove over Oregano!
Uh oh…my wife and I are white, but we like chocolate milk. Now what?! Does that make it OK, or is it some kind of racial appropriation? I fear it gets even worse-we both like DARK chocolate candy! Weird-back in my undergraduate days, when I actually marched with MLK, we all thought it was just a tastebuds thing. How could we have been so unaware!!
Dark Chocolate from hispanishere? That’s colonialism, white supremism, plantationism, male beveragist, land rapist….oh…rage!….(!!!)
That “caravan” is probably coming for you!!
I’ll bet you use plastic straws as you drink the life’s blood from your brown humanmate’s habitat. Even if you don’t, however you drink it is probably worse for Gaia. #everythingrightiswrongunlesswesayso
We are white. My husband is lactose intolerant. But he has been taking Lactaid for decades. He takes that and he can have dairy. Is PETA implying that blacks haven’t heard of Lactaid or that they don’t know about buying dairy products that are lactose free? Me thinks, PETA is implying blacks don’t know much. How nice and racist of them!