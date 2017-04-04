Persistent patriotism: 92% of Republicans ‘extremely proud’ to be American

It is a happy finding for the GOP: A new Gallup poll reveals that 92 percent of Republicans are “extremely” or “very” proud to be an American. Things are not so fervent among Democrats on the patriotic meter: 67 percent said they were proud, along with 73 percent of independents. Among all Americans, the number was 75 percent.

“The percentage of Democrats saying they are proud is the lowest Gallup has measured to date, falling below the previous low of 74 percent recorded in January 2007,” writes Gallup analyst Jeffrey Jones, who blames the decline in Democratic pride to the election of President Trump.

“Historically, Democrats’ patriotism appears to have been susceptible to considerations such as which party occupies the White House and how the U.S. is faring internationally, while Republicans’ patriotism has been more consistent over time. Therefore, for U.S. pride to bounce back to where it has been in the past, renewed feelings of patriotism among Democrats will be necessary,” Mr. Jones notes in the survey analysis.

Read the rest at the Washington Times

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings