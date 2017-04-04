Persistent patriotism: 92% of Republicans ‘extremely proud’ to be American

It is a happy finding for the GOP: A new Gallup poll reveals that 92 percent of Republicans are “extremely” or “very” proud to be an American. Things are not so fervent among Democrats on the patriotic meter: 67 percent said they were proud, along with 73 percent of independents. Among all Americans, the number was 75 percent.
“The percentage of Democrats saying they are proud is the lowest Gallup has measured to date, falling below the previous low of 74 percent recorded in January 2007,” writes Gallup analyst Jeffrey Jones, who blames the decline in Democratic pride to the election of President Trump.
“Historically, Democrats’ patriotism appears to have been susceptible to considerations such as which party occupies the White House and how the U.S. is faring internationally, while Republicans’ patriotism has been more consistent over time. Therefore, for U.S. pride to bounce back to where it has been in the past, renewed feelings of patriotism among Democrats will be necessary,” Mr. Jones notes in the survey analysis.
I would have to say that true Conservatives are proud to be American. RINOS are not true Conservatives and forget about liberals being proud to be American.
backpacker, apparently, being “liberal” in today’s America requires that you be an America-hating TRAITOR who wants to overthrow our legally elected and constituted President because he won’t obey your COMMUNIST edicts.
What really infuriates ME about these VERMIN is the way they prance around making sanctimonious little speeches about what great “patriots” they are (Chuckie Schumer, anybody?) who oppose President Trump on some high-minded principle basis, when the truth is, they are simply throwing a prolonged, juvenile TEMPER TANTRUM because their lefitst-LOON policies and agenda got them thrown out of power! They DEFINITELY march to the beat of a DIFFERENT drum than that of mainstream America. It’s a COMMUNIST DRUM, and NOBODY with any sense would support them and their destructive, RADICAL LEFT agenda!
Disrespect on the part of the Democrats towards our country and our flag brings to mind something that happened a few years ago:
The Republican delegates, at their national convention, were all issued small American flags to display, which created a very good effect when it was televised. The Democrats, when they saw how well it worked, did the same thing at their convention, several weeks later.
The only difference is that the Democrats threw their flags on the floor, for the janitor to sweep up, when they were done with them, while the Republicans took their flags home.
Does anyone else remember this?
heretic, that little illustration pretty well defines the real DIFFERENCE between the two parties, don’t you think? I mean their REAL “core values”–not the LIES the Commucrats tell when they’re trying to con people into voting for them!
They have ginned up so much hatred and division in our country, that short of Civil WAR, I don’t see how it can ever be resolved. If you recall, the LAST Civil War started when a bunch of Democrats REFUSED to accept a legally-elected REPUBLICAN President!
Democrat leaders hate America and everything the flag stands for. I have to believe that their followers do, as well. If they didn’t why would they continue to be Democrats?
I have to agree, Snowy! I don’t see how ANYBODY could buy into the corrosive and DESTRUCTIVE radical left platform of the Commucrat Party, unless they were an America-hating TRAITOR in the first place!
The Democrats appoint Liberal Supreme Court Injustices, and pass bad legislation, which indoctrinate our innocent, impressionable school children into Democrat legislated criminal beliefs. Not only Kindergarteners, but also the rest of our society, or Democrats and Liberals accuse us of having some kind of phobia, which behavior they have legislated to be a crime.
German Fascist Government, and Supreme Court Justices passed over 400 laws to justify their crimes against humanity. Therefore they were able to say at The Nuremberg War Crimes Trials,”we did not break The Law.” This excuse did not work for the Fascists , even though it is working for the Democrats, as their legislation is corrupting our malleable school children using adult school teachers, and special interest group activists, by bad Democrat Legislation.
We must continue to elect Presidents, and Representatives who appoint wholesome Supreme Court Justices, and pass healthy legislation. It takes time to have a majority of good Supreme Court Justices, and ridding ourselves of bad Democrat legislation. We must get this liberal Democrat rot out of our system, if we are to become righteous. The Liberals and Democrats rage at wholesome legislation, as do all the venues they now control.
Well I can fully understand the Democrats feelings of shame, when all they have to represent them is the likes of Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, and Hillary. Wow what a quartet that only sings “Gloom, Despair, and Agony on Me”!
I’d say the operative word in your comment is, “me”,…because with narcissistic liberals, it is always about them.
Not surprising since Republicans tend to support the rule of law under The Constitution wahile Democrats do everything thay can to subvert it to their own ends.
How long do you think it will take for Trump to clean up our legal system? It is badly flawed at this point! Wrong has become right and right is now wrong!
Apparently unless you are an America-hating TRAITOR who would do ANYTHING–up to and including attempting to overthrow a legally and Constitutionally elected President–to get and keep political power (like the “leadership” of the Democrat Party), you CANNOT be a “true” Democrat today. This is NOT your daddy’s Democrat Party–it is a HIVE of conniving radical leftists and COMMUNISTS/GLOBALISTS who want to sell us out to the New World Order!
The Democrats have allowed their Party to be totally co-opted by radical leftist and COMMUNISTS, and NOTHING they want or try to do is good for this country or its people, no matter WHAT lies they tell to convince you otherwise! the past 8 years under the tyranny of that NASTY little Communist sociopath should be AMPLE proof of that!
That is why I call them the COMMUCRAT Party, and would NEVER vote for a member of their Party for ANY political office at ANY level–because they CANNOT and SHOULD NOT be trusted anywhere NEAR any level of political power, as they will only ABUSE it in pursuit of their subversive COMMUNIST agenda.