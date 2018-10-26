Pentagon to send active-duty troops to U.S.-Mexico border

The Trump administration will send about 800 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of the illegal immigrant caravan, a defense official confirmed Thursday, following through on President Trump’s pledge.
Most of the troops will be active-duty Army soldiers who specialize in support operations such as logistics and engineering. Medical staff also will be part of the deployment, with an Air Force contingent assisting in aerial evacuations.
They will join more than 2,000 National Guard troops already in the region, deployed in April as a previous caravan was testing the border.
It was not clear Thursday what operational gains will come from adding active-duty troops to the mix, but it makes good on a declaration Mr. Trump made over the past week that he wanted to mobilize the regular military, not just the Guard.
“You’re going to see a very secure border. You just watch,” Mr. Trump told supporters at a political rally in Wisconsin Wednesday night. “The military is ready. They’re all set.”
Turning to Pentagon brass to solve problems has been a theme for Mr. Trump during his time in office.
The Guard troops he asked for earlier this year are helping with surveillance to detect illegal crossings and with clerical and mechanical work, with a goal of freeing border agents and officers to get into the field.
Guard troops are not involved in patrolling or arresting illegal immigrants or smugglers.
From the description officials have given of the latest deployment, it does not appear that will change.
That makes it unlikely the infusion of personnel will deter the migrant caravan streaming north through Mexico.
While public estimates say the caravan has at least 5,000 people, Mexican officials put it closer to 3,630, most of them from Honduras.
They left their home country two weeks ago and made it to Guatemala. Some broke into Mexico, while others are still in Guatemala trying to figure out their path forward.
Guatemalan officials rescued seven unaccompanied children who were being smuggled inside the migrant caravan, Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, reported Thursday.
The group said the smugglers have been arrested and the children have been taken into custody by authorities and are being given welfare checks.
“This caravan deal presents an opportunity for incredible criminal activity,” said Chris Farrell, Judicial Watch’s director of investigations, who returned from Central America, where he spent time tracking the caravan.
He said he saw among the caravan men with Gothic-script “MS” tattoos, which would likely make them members of the violent MS-13 gang that Mr. Trump has said infiltrated the caravan.
He also saw what Border Patrol agents refer to as “special interest aliens” — those from countries outside the usual set of nations that send economic migrants.
Mr. Trump has said Middle Easterners in the caravan could be trouble.
If the caravan follows the lead of previous migrants from Central America, many will make asylum claims in the U.S. If they pass their initial screening, they will be admitted and likely released into the community to await a full hearing. Most will then disappear into the shadows, not bothering to follow through on their cases, authorities said during the April caravan.
The latest announcement of a troop deployment angered liberal activists, who called it a “desperate political stunt.”
“All Americans should be concerned about Trump’s increasingly frantic attempts to stir up animosity and incite violence against people of color, the media and his political opponents,” said Heidi Hess, co-director of CREDO Action.
Republicans, though, said the president was right to stiffen America’s response to the caravan.
“President Trump’s use of military force to protect America’s southern border is mandated by the commander in chief’s oath of office and constitutional duties,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama Republican.
“Guard troops are not involved in patrolling or arresting illegal immigrants or smugglers.” ??? So if these were armed North Koreans heading this way we would not repel them with force, let alone meet them on the field of battle BEFORE they stepped into the USA for sanctuary in the arms of some scumbag lawyer? This should be declared a MILITARY action of SELF-Defense followed up by military courts, located perhaps in Gitmo. or temporarily occupied Mexican soil. People who bleed you out financially are just as dangerous as those who outright spill your blood, and rest assured many of those MS13 and anarchist types in the caravan are packing heat and armed to the teeth and like the cowards they are just use the women and children as human shields. Now is the time to end this loss of American life force, wealth and treasure defending what should have been fixed 3 administrations ago, before the criminal elements of the American political class took over and our laws became meaningless.
Now the prez gets to control the army unlike the guard.
These are not “immigrants”. They are marching behind the flags of foreign countries. They are burning American flags. The US military exists to defend America, put combat troops on the border and seal the border. Turn this entire mob around and send them back to their homes.
“All Americans should be concerned about Trump’s increasingly frantic attempts to stir up animosity and incite violence against people of color …. ”
What everyone of every color should be concerned about is people regardless of color trying to break into their home.
This, to me, appears to be nothing more than theater, because we all know with certainty, that 800, or 8,000 soldiers, are insufficient to prevent the invasion by the approaching mob since they will not engage said mob with physical force. We’ve already seen the mob displace a fence intended to prevent such incursions, while Mexican soldiers stepped aside, powerless. No, ladies and gentlemen, this is an empty threat the organizers and members of this mob fully recognize. The consequences of an armed and forceful resistance to this invasion would be catastrophic, both domestically, as well as internationally, and, again, all participants in this “caravan” know the U.S. will not engage them. I’m certainly not recommending our soldiers shoot the invaders, but it would be the only tactic that might, MIGHT, stop the mob. What’s likely is the soldiers will watch the invasion, but do nothing additional.
Assuming that the mob is largely unarmed, it shouldn’t require much force to keep them pushed back. I bet a couple water cannons will do the trick…
Do not allow a single foot to touch USA soil. It is and will continue to be Mexico’s problem.
Then, in the right sequence to maximize influence…
1) Cut off all aid to the central American countries *AND* Mexico where these people come from.
2) Seal the border to Mexico.
3) Halt all money transfers from individuals to/from central American countries *AND* Mexico.
4) Engage caravan as hostile targets.
I don’t understand why or what law requires US to permit any unidentifiable foreigner of any age to be granted unsupervised unrestricted access into the country for any reason at all.
Seems like, if anything at all, should just hand out asylum / refugee applications and tell them to fill out and mail in or turn into an American consulate for processing but they cannot be admitted into country under any circumstances until they can be thoroughly vetted and meet all basic conditions and requirements needed to be approved for their particular situation.
Trudging through several countries that they refuse to apply to as asylum / refugee in order to deliberately create disruption / chaos at USA border should automatically disqualify them from applying for USA asylum or refugee in any case.
“They left their home country two weeks ago and made it to Guatemala. Some broke into Mexico, while others are still in Guatemala trying to figure out their path forward.”
What idiot wrote that. If this invasion force is still in guatamala, why are we worried about them crossing our southern border ?
Send an armed battalion of infantry troops to wherever we believe this invasion will try to cross our border. First shots over their heads, second shoot to kill. Do not be upset about the women, children, old and handicapped people in front. They are put there by the armed communist/socialist/cartels/terrorist behind them. Threatening to kill them, showing them examples, if they don’t advance forward across the US border.
This is an invasion of our country, wake up America, defend our southern border.
Who is supplying food, water, toilets to these invaders ? This is NOT a group of “poor” people marching 2 thousand miles to cross our southern border.
A coincidence of this invasion is all of the so called bombs (none have exploded) sent to prominent democrats/socialist/communist anti President Trump people. Do any coincidences exist when the clintons are involved ? NO WAY ! Is this coincidence planned to take our attention away from our southern border ? It is odd that this invasion will reach our southern border a few days before election day, I guess it is another coincidence.
Smoke and Mirrors trick,they are losing and it keeps everybody pointing fingers at each other.
It’s only going to get worse before it gets better.
The Mexican army has already fired shots across our border in support of smugglers.
“Minutemen.” There. I said it.
Being in the service does not take away their rights as citizens. The can perform a citizen’s arrest on anyone they see breaking the law. And if they have guns who will argue?