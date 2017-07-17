Pentagon to keep paying for sex-change surgeries thanks to Republicans

Two-dozen House Republicans broke with their pro-defense brethren Thursday and helped Democrats kill an amendment that would have barred the military from funding transgender sex reassignment surgeries and hormone therapies.
The amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which sets out policies on America’s $696 billion military budget, failed 214-209, with all Democrats and 24 Republicans opposing.
It means the military health care system will be called on to provide such surgeries as routine treatments for the first time, unless the Trump administration changes Obama-era policies that allow transgender troops to remain on duty.
The amendment was brought by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Missouri Republican and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, who said the military will be obligated to spend $3.7 billion the next 10 years on sex change operations.
She said the money could better be spent on weapons and readiness accounts at a time when troops are fighting Islamist terrorism and facing possible showdowns with North Korea and Russia.
“This amendment does not prevent anyone from joining the military or receiving standard medical care,” Mrs. Hartzler said. “It simply makes sure our defense resources are allocated in a way that is smart and good for our national defense. This current policy of providing and paying for transgender surgeries hurts readiness.”
California Rep. Paul Cook
California Rep. Jeff Denham
California Rep. Steve Knight
California Rep. Darrell Issa
Colorado Rep Mike Coffman
Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo
Florida Rep. Lena Ros-Lehtinen
Florida Rep. Brian Mast
Michigan Rep. Justin Amash
Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman
New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance
New Jersey Rep. Frank Lobiondo
New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur
New York Rep. John Faso
New York Rep. Elise Stefanik
New York Rep. Tom Reed
New York Rep. John Katko
New York Rep. Claudia Tenney
Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Costello
Pennsylvania Rep. Charles Dent
Pennsylvania Rep. Bill Shuster
Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick
Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock
Washington Rep. David Reichert
The vote came as Defense Secretary James Mattis has ordered the military branches to study the impact of President Barack Obama’s decision last year to allow open transgender troops to remain on duty rather than being automatically discharged.
Left to Mr. Mattis is a decision on whether to induct transgender people into the military. Facing a July 1 deadline, Mr. Mattis delayed a decision until at least January.
Democrats, for whom the LGBT community is a major constituent, opposed the amendment on grounds that all Americans should have a chance to serve and receive medical treatment.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, called the amendment “appalling” and “mean spirited.”
That brought a response from Rep. Duncan Hunter, California Republican and a former Marine Corps officer. He called the Democrats’ objections “the silliest opposition to an amendment I’ve ever heard.”
He urged military candidates to “figure out if you’re a man or a woman before you join … Let’s make America great again.”
But Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, the Armed Services Committee’s top Democrat, said: “This amendment takes us in the wrong direction … The people who have been fighting for and protecting our country will be able to do it openly.”
In another Democratic victory, the House defeated an amendment to kill the requirement that the Pentagon provide Congress with a report on how climate change is affecting the armed forces.
Similar to how the transgender amendment’s backers argued, sponsoring Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania Republican, called the rule an unnecessary demand not related to military needs.
“Drip by drip we have watched our military’s focus eroded,” he said.
But Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York Republican and chairwoman of the Armed Service committee’s emerging threats subcommittee, said Congress needs the information to determine the military’s long-term plans.
I am an O’Reilly premium member. Bill indicated that Representative Justin Amash from my home state of Michigan voted against Kate’s Law, because he stated it was unconstitutional. Now I see that Amash RINO wants sex changes done by the military. Another RINO piece of trash. What a waste of taxpayer money and the idiots in Congress are great at throwing away our tax money.
There is one solution to this insanity.
DO NOT vote for ANY Liberals, regardless of which political party they claim to represent.
If one of these demented Liberals get themselves elected, Vote them OUT the next election.
If possible remove ALL Liberals from ALL positions of authority. This includes teachers and government officials. My own daughters went into college as rational thinking, moral and respectful women. When they graduated they had become radical thinking, immoral and disrespectful demented Liberal Democrat Snowflakes, who support the likes of the disgusting “Crooked Hillary. They have a right to think anyway they please, but it broke my heart to see what my daughters have become. 🙁 🙁 🙁
I understand, Scruffy. It is so sad to see what the educational “system” does to our kids! I remember when we were stationed in NJ that the school was going to teach the kids about sex. I went to the school and asked to see the lesson plan. They wouldn’t let me see it. I asked if I could come into the class and they said no because it would hamper discussion. I then asked to talk to the Principal and, after a long talk I was allowed to do so. Going through the questions with him, he would not budge so I said that I would NOT allow my daughter to attend the class and I would monitor with her to see that she did not. I also told him I’d write a letter stating my objections and decision. What was so frustrating is that almost none of the parents I knew were aware of what was going on and they also did not want their kids in the class, too. Yet, they wouldn’t go tell the Principal That, too is crazy. But parents have to speak up sometimes. And that DEFINITELY applies to politicians at all levels.
Well SSgt Brian Mast got his last dollar from this Arizonian……….A very tired of this crap Old Sarge
o let me get this straight. Kate’s law in his opinion is unconstitutional, but that dunce thought PAYING for sex change ops is ok??
Not only would i vote that idiot out, but i would do all i could to ensure he NEVER AGAIN held any position, not even that of dog catcher..
How do we get rid of such stupid people in Congress? Let me get this straight one is allowed to come into the Military with a mental problem (gender) and while they are in there, they can get their mental problem taken care of. Come one, Come All you mental rejects join the Military and get a free knob job.
Yet if one is color blind, one can’t join…
How insane is that.. You can be mental, and FORCE the govt to pay for your insanity, but if you have a common visual impairment, you can’t serve..
There is one political party in our country and that is the Liberal Party. So called Republicans and democrats are identical and play a game of pretending that they are different in order to collect money for themselves. We, the people, have no representatives in Washington D.C. That is ancient history. Once the men and women who we have voted for arrive in Washington D.C. all of their promises are forgotten and they join the one and only political party – The Liberal Party.
This is why for months now, i have been saying, i wouldn’t shed a single tear, if an asteroid WIPED all of congress out..
When are the MORONS of this world going stop LYING to the mentally ill? Man cannot change a person’s sex no matter what they claim. See one’s sex is set in one’s DNA and that CANNOT be altered. These RINOS and their EQUALLY IGNORANT LIBERAL pals need to go and take their collective IGNORANCE with them. All this will do is get those who cannot accept reality to enter military service then find some way to get out after they get their multilation paid for by taxpayers. It will be like it was when gays were not allowed to serve they would get their schooling paid for by taxpayers then they would come out so they got discharged and the military was out all that money. This will be that mess all over. These IDIOTS need thrown out of Congress permanently and this IGNORANCE of paying for their lies to themselves needs ended permanently as well.
Now there is going to be a rush of recruits to join the military for the free operation and after it is done they will find a way to get a general or BCD discharge. You don’t really think they are hell bent on defending the country. Where the hell is the common sense with these politicians.
You expect all these so called politicians to have common sense?? THAT IS a foreign concept to them!
the liberal party is the party of lucifer and its running wild in our nation and our world.
it does no good to vote people in and out of office its the s.o.s. every time.
elections are rigged,stolen,swayed, so that the staus quo remains intact.
This is utterly DISGUSTING!!! The PURPOSE of our military is to PROTECT our nation; NOT to be social changers that destroy our nation.
I don’t see how the heck we can stop this. I call, write, etc., to these idiots and the best I get, if anything, is a boilerplate letter “thanking” me for my opinion. DUH!!! DISGUSTING, DISGUSTING!!!!!
I read the list of Reps who killed this bill and it disappoints me since two of my reps from CA are usually very conservative. Don’t know where they stand on LGBTMOUSE issues, perhaps that had something to do with it. But I’m mad at them nonetheless.
Perhaps another bill needs to be introduced to kill this mental health monstrosity that they WILL get behind. But I doubt they will try. Very disappointing.
Are you sure they are actually conservatives?
I am a constituent of Scott Perry’s. He is under constant attack by our liberal rag “newspaper and howling mobs of Democrats at his town halls. He promptly answers calls, letters and emails. I urge you to stay in touch with your representatives and let them know how you want them to vote on issues so they can represent you as well as Perry does for us. He cannot be intimidated and stands his ground.
Then he is a rare gem amongst all the trash in congress..