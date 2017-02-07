Pence tapped to head voter fraud investigation

Washington – President Donald Trump will pursue an investigation into voter registration issues, announcing that Vice-President Mike Pence will head the commission.
In an interview on Fox News on Sunday before the Super Bowl, Trump defended his past complaints about “illegals” potentially voting.
“It has to do with the registration, and when you look at the registration and you see dead people that have voted,” Trump said.
“When you see people that are registered in two states, that have voted in two states, when you see other things, when you see illegals, people that are not citizens, and they are on the registration rolls.”
“I’m going to set up a commission, to be headed by Vice President Mike Pence, and we’re going to look at it very, very carefully,” he went on to add.
The president, who lost the popular vote to his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton by almost three million votes but won the Electoral College vote, has over the last three months made claims of rampant voter fraud, despite no credible evidence to support his theory.
His press secretary has promised an investigation into the issue, although a rumored executive order to launch an inquiry has so far been postponed.
On Sunday however, when pressed by anchor Bill O’Reilly on his tendency for making dubious claims without having “the data to back it up,” Trump seemed to narrow his focus from large-scale voter fraud to irregularities with voter registration.
“Look, Bill, we can be babies, but you take a look at the registration, you have illegals, you have dead people you have this, it’s really a bad situation, it’s really bad,” Trump stated.
Several Republican leaders agree that there could be case of voter fraud, but not on the scale suggested by the president.
On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said, “There is no evidence that it occurred in such a significant number that would have changed the presidential election.”
He, along with other GOP leaders, have made it clear they do not want to spend federal funds on the investigation and leave it to state authorities.
The voter registration issues that Vice-President Mike Pence will find are very simple.
Few people come back from the dead to tell their board of elections that their registration should be removed. And I doubt if their relatives consider doing so, either. I know I didn’t when my parents passed.
Solution? Have BofE computers match names, dates of birth, and social security numbers with death certificates.
Few people who move to another state bother to tell their previous board of elections that their registration should be removed. Again, I didn’t when I registered to vote in Florida when I was stationed their by the Navy.
Solution? Have BofE computers match names, dates of birth, and social security numbers with other BofE computers.
Trump’s obsession with the idea that millions of people illegally voted against him is absurd. To vote as someone who is dead – you have to duplicate their signature. To vote in two or three different states you have to be able to afford to be able to travel to both or all three in one day.
If the S.S. I numbers were to be used to clear the Voter rolls for the DEAD. Things would work real well. Trash Voter ID .
Jim, have you not heard of voting by mail? You don’t need to travel to another state, you just need to request a mail-in ballot. I can even get one in my (92% Democratic) town for no better reason than I don’t want to walk the half mile to my polling place.
[ Few people come back from the dead to tell their board of elections that their registration should be removed. And I doubt if their relatives consider doing so, either. I know I didn’t when my parents passed.]
Strange, i have seen several news articles on this site, and people commenting ON Them, where they recollect informing the board of elections YEAR AFTER YEAR about the death of their spouse/parent, even sending in notarized copies of the death certificate, and AFTER being removed, the following year, their kin is BACK ON THE voter rolls…
Few people agree with the President. A good look at some of his close friends and appointments; plus members of his own family are able of vote in two different states, but did he mention any of them as ones who might have voted twice. No, why not?
And that’s people voted for Hillary instead and Trump never got elected.
oh wait.
That can’t be right. Oh there it is. I see where you messed up.
Trump did get elected because millions of people did and still do agree with him. He’s obviously right about the voter fraud. Libs have been using voter fraud as the standard for about 50 years now. Lately it’s so obvious that only the most blindered kool-aid drinker would think otherwise.
Oops! I meant FEEL otherwise. We know there was no thought involved in your response. Feelings change. Facts don’t. The facts show lots of fraud.
The single fact that Bernie Sanders lost the nomination is proof enough. Hill and DWS even admitted to rigging the nomination. ME GOT BLINDERS ON! ME DEMOCRAT! ME NOT REMEMBER THAT.
There’s tons of voter fraud out there and Mike Pence is going to root it out.
I think truing the voter registration information is essential to this country’s elections. We will continue to have this conversation about illegals and the dead voting until we finally check it out and fix it. I can’t even imagine why anyone would be against this investigation unless they believe there is something to hide and they want to hide it. I support Trump 100% and don’t care who knows it or how they feel about it. Remember the Detroit 50/306 ballot story. Don’t you want to know how often that is happening?
And that is the kicker. THEY don’t want the investigation done, cause they KNOW there are frauds going on, and many of them have benefited from it. PLUS it would make what trump said RIGHT which they can’t stand..
Recently, several states did find dead people on the voter registration rolls, along with people registered in more than one county or more than one state, but when they tried to purge the listings, they were sued by the ACLU and made to retain the duplicate and deceased registrants on the rolls.
Troll traffic is pretty heavy around here today, isn’t it?
The biggest group of voter fraud comes from the Precinct Managers who phone in the altered candidate votes to their state’s election headquarters. As you may recall, MI and PA could not perform the Jill Stein recount because the Hillary votes they grossly overstated and reported to their state’s election headquarters did not match the ballots in their ballot boxes.
Too many Precinct Managers are dishonest and/or are bribed to alter voter tabulations. Many other levels of voter fraud are used to include those from illegal aliens, votes cast in the name of fictitious people and/or dead people, corrupt citizen voting multiple times in different precincts and states, ballot stuffers within the precincts, voter fraud by unauthorized people via absentee ballot, faulty voting machines programmed to omit or shift votes to another candidate/party, overseas military votes not being counted in 2012 due to a mysterious plane crash (the corrupt Democrats will go to any public expense, including human death to pilots and crew, to eliminate legitimate votes cast for another party), corrupt people submitting fraudulent votes in the names of legal citizens that do not exercise their right to vote, and the well-known Clinton buses (dating back to 1992) going into the ghettos and paying the poor with a pack of cigarettes and/or booze for each vote cast in their favor at the multiple precincts they bus them to in multiple neighboring cities, counties, and states.
And as long as those district people KEEP being allowed to do so without any ramifications TO THEIR illegal acts, they will keep doing it…
Ask your U.S. Congressman and U.S. Senator representative to sponsor “SAFE VOTES” now to modernize our antiquated and flawed voting system to prevent all 10 levels of voter fraud with a comprehensive plan of proven techniques and save tax payers billions of dollars each election cycle.
I agree with President Trump on illegal voting. I’m glad that Vice President Pence will head the investigation. God bless America!
pence needs to push MANDATORY i.d. Heck, you need an i.d, to fly, get benefits, open bank account, pee, etc. etc..
He certainly has my approval to install VOTER ID LAW across the board.
Pence needs to push MANDATORY i.d.. Heck, you need an i.d, to fly, get benefits, open bank account, pee, etc. etc..
You have to show ID to see some movies! But not to vote to influence the national election. What B S !
If they have nothing to hide, they need not fear an audit of the vote.
In CA there are many millions of illegal Mexican and South American people who can now get drivers licenses. The left pushed for a “Motor Voter” law here and got it. Now every illegal who gets a drivers license is AUTOMATICALLY encouraged to enroll to vote. If that’s not enough, if one applies for Cal-Fresh food stamps, Medi-Cal, Disability or whatever, a Voter registration card comes right WITH the paperwork. It looks exactly like a mandatory part of the application package. I know, I’m disabled.
We know that statistically illegals would mostly vote Democrat because their legal counterparts do, and also they know the Democrap party is lobbying to give them amnesty and citizenship. It’s not at all a stretch to assume that millions of illegals voted in CA, ESPECIALLY after Obumdumb came out and URGED them to vote and said there would be no consequences! Which there certainly wouldn’t have been had the Clinton drone won.
So I’m convinced Trump is correct in this as he’s proved to be in so much else. He almost certainly did win the popular vote as well as the electoral, and I wouldn’t be surprised it he had actually won by a substantial margin. We shall see!