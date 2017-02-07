Pence tapped to head voter fraud investigation

Washington – President Donald Trump will pursue an investigation into voter registration issues, announcing that Vice-President Mike Pence will head the commission.

In an interview on Fox News on Sunday before the Super Bowl, Trump defended his past complaints about “illegals” potentially voting.

“It has to do with the registration, and when you look at the registration and you see dead people that have voted,” Trump said.

“When you see people that are registered in two states, that have voted in two states, when you see other things, when you see illegals, people that are not citizens, and they are on the registration rolls.”

“I’m going to set up a commission, to be headed by Vice President Mike Pence, and we’re going to look at it very, very carefully,” he went on to add.

The president, who lost the popular vote to his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton by almost three million votes but won the Electoral College vote, has over the last three months made claims of rampant voter fraud, despite no credible evidence to support his theory.

His press secretary has promised an investigation into the issue, although a rumored executive order to launch an inquiry has so far been postponed.

On Sunday however, when pressed by anchor Bill O’Reilly on his tendency for making dubious claims without having “the data to back it up,” Trump seemed to narrow his focus from large-scale voter fraud to irregularities with voter registration.

“Look, Bill, we can be babies, but you take a look at the registration, you have illegals, you have dead people you have this, it’s really a bad situation, it’s really bad,” Trump stated.

Several Republican leaders agree that there could be case of voter fraud, but not on the scale suggested by the president.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said, “There is no evidence that it occurred in such a significant number that would have changed the presidential election.”

He, along with other GOP leaders, have made it clear they do not want to spend federal funds on the investigation and leave it to state authorities.

