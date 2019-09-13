Pelosi’s MELTDOWN over Trump impeachment talk; Democrats go FULL CRAZY in latest debate

Should we be afraid of killer airplanes? That seems to be the message from the New York Times. Nancy Pelosi cuts off her press conference early rather than dealing with impeachment questions, and the Democrat presidential candidates sink to new lows in the latest debate.

The New York Times tweeted about the 9/11 anniversary by saying that airplanes targeted the World Trade Center… not people… not terrorists… but airplanes.

Nancy Pelosi showed her frustration at her weekly press conference when all she was asked about was impeachment. Sorry, but that’s what happens when the only motivation of the Democrats is to try to sabotage President Trump!

The Democrat presidential debate hit a new low with the rhetoric coming from the far left candidates. Beto O’Rourke said he was going to take AR-15 firearms from law-abiding citizens, and Pete Buttigieg said that Trump supporters are racists. Check out today’s show for all the details.

++ Related Story: O’Rourke: Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47

