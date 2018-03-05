Pelosi: Trump’s ‘bigoted’ ICE raids ‘terrorize’ illegals

In the wake of the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids seizing 150 illegal aliens across the San Francisco Bay area, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the Trump administration “bigoted” on Wednesday for his federal agency’s latest sweep, which she described as a “cowardly” act of terrorism and an “abuse of power.”

Even though half of the illegals caught in San Francisco and Oakland were criminals, Pelosi seized yet another opportunity to attack President Donald Trump for his tough-on-immigration policy in California that is focused on relieving the bankrupt state of its multi-billion-dollar economic burden and criminal problems caused by illegal immigration.

“The Trump Administration’s raids were a shocking abuse of law enforcement power,” Pelosi declared in press release issued on the Democratic Party’s website. “Yet again, the White House has reached into our communities to indiscriminately detain scores of hard-working, law-abiding immigrants.”

Encouraging law-breakers, bashing law enforcers

Pelosi was quick to point out that ICE’s Northern California sweep picked up a lower percentage of criminal aliens (50 percent) than the Southern California raids late last month in the Los Angeles area, where approximately 90 percent of the 212 arrested illegal aliens had criminal records – with many having already been deported at least once.

You Might Like







“Fully half of those swept up in the ICE raids have no criminal record,” Pelosi asserted. “This raid was intended solely to terrorize innocent immigrant families and instill fear in the hearts of our communities – not to keep Americans safe. Parents will now be torn from their children, and spouses ripped away from their loved ones.”

She then used the Democratic propaganda of championing so-called “sanctuary cities” – which are led by mayors who illegal refuse to cooperate with ICE agents to arrest and deport illegal aliens – and stuck to her party’s talking points. The leftist leader did this by attempting to label the enforcement of America’s immigration laws as shameful, while portraying criminals illegally receiving government benefits as “patriotic” and productive law-abiding immigrants whose illegal status should be overlooked.

“The Administration continues to brazenly target the cities that refuse to bow to its blatantly bigoted anti-immigrant and mass deportation agenda,” Pelosi concluded her statement. “The people of the San Francisco Bay Area will continue to oppose these cowardly attacks, and we will remain open to the patriotic immigrants who are the constant reinvigoration of America.”

Mayor inciting lawlessness

Even though 150 illegal aliens were arrested in ICE’s latest Bay Area operation, nearly 900 were able to avoid the raids because Democratic Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tipped off the communities’ illegal population via social media, announcing that “multiple credible sources” informed her about the raids, which she said were to take place “within 24 hours.”

ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan condemned Schaff’s blatant act of defiance against his federal agency.

“The Oakland mayor’s decision to publicize her suspicions about ICE operations further increased that risk for my officers and alerted criminal aliens — making clear that this reckless decision was based on her political agenda,” Homan announced in a statement issued on Tuesday, according to Townhall. “Unlike the politicians who attempt to undermine ICE’s critical mission, our officers will continue to fulfill their sworn duty to protect public safety.”

Schaff paid little heed to the fact that one out of two illegals ICE took off the Bay Area streets were dangerous criminals.

“Almost half of the arrests targeted criminal illegal aliens, including those with convictions for assault and battery, weapons charges and crimes against children,” Townhall reported.

Homan reminded Bay Area residents that Oakland’s mayor is responsible for future crime in their communities after she informed hundreds of criminals to evade being brought to justice in the raids.

“[At least] 864 criminal aliens and public safety threats remain at large in the community, and I have to believe that some of them were able to elude us thanks to the mayor’s irresponsible decision,” Homan lamented.

He then sent a clear message to the sanctuary city mayor who has vowed her commitment to illegals and defiance to federal law enforcement.

“I’ll say this to the mayor and every other politician that wants to vilify the men and women of ICE: ‘We’re not going away – we’re going to keep enforcing the law,” Homan stated, according to a Twitter post by Fox News.

On Wednesday morning, Homan likened Schaaf’s Saturday heads-up tweet to illegals to acting as a spy for a gang – the Twitter post that assured illegal aliens that law enforcement is “prohibited” from cooperating with ICE – with California becoming a “sanctuary state” earlier this year.

“What she did is no better than a gang lookout yelling ‘police’ when a police cruiser comes to the neighborhood – except she did it to the entire community,” Homan told Fox News in an interview Wednesday. “This is beyond the pale.”

As Trump’s Justice Department looks into the leftist mayor’s act of defiance against federal agents, Homan stands in disbelief that a mayor would obstruct justice in such a way – insisting that he has never witnessed this kind of blatant defiance over his more than three decades of protecting and serving Americans.

“I’ve been doing this 34 years, and this is a whole new low to intentionally warn criminals that law enforcement is coming,” he assured. “I just can’t believe it happened.”

Homan also stressed how Schaaf greatly endangered the lives of his ICE agents by tipping off illegal criminals so that they could prepare for the raids with weapons or possibly ambushes.

“I think what she did was intentionally put law enforcement officers at risk,” the head of ICE continued. “Look, being a law enforcement officer is dangerous enough, but to give criminals a head’s-up we’re coming [in the] next 24 hours, increases that risk.”

Holman called out the hypocrisy of Schaaf’s statement that she made during a Sunday news conference that, “[M]y priority is safety and that is safety for everyone,” noting how she essentially allowed more than 800 criminal illegals to remain at large on Bay Area streets.

“That community is a lot less safe than it would have been,” he insisted.

No remorse

Schaff made it clear on Tuesday that she has no apologies for tipping off illegals so they could continue living in the United States illegally – and continue their criminal behavior to the detriment of their communities.

“I think it’s my responsibility as a person in power and privilege to share the information I have access to – to make sure people know what their rights are,” Schaaf told the Washington Post.

The progressive leader of Oakland impressed her confidence that she believes she did the right thing, as she took to social media to celebrate her defiance.

“I do not regret sharing this information,” Schaff posted on Twitter Tuesday, according to TheBlaze. “It is Oakland’s legal right to be a sanctuary city, and we have not broken any laws. We believe our community is safer when families stay together.”

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 5.3/10 (4 votes cast)