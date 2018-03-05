Pelosi: Trump’s ‘bigoted’ ICE raids ‘terrorize’ illegals

In the wake of the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids seizing 150 illegal aliens across the San Francisco Bay area, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the Trump administration “bigoted” on Wednesday for his federal agency’s latest sweep, which she described as a “cowardly” act of terrorism and an “abuse of power.”
Even though half of the illegals caught in San Francisco and Oakland were criminals, Pelosi seized yet another opportunity to attack President Donald Trump for his tough-on-immigration policy in California that is focused on relieving the bankrupt state of its multi-billion-dollar economic burden and criminal problems caused by illegal immigration.
“The Trump Administration’s raids were a shocking abuse of law enforcement power,” Pelosi declared in press release issued on the Democratic Party’s website. “Yet again, the White House has reached into our communities to indiscriminately detain scores of hard-working, law-abiding immigrants.”
Encouraging law-breakers, bashing law enforcers
Pelosi was quick to point out that ICE’s Northern California sweep picked up a lower percentage of criminal aliens (50 percent) than the Southern California raids late last month in the Los Angeles area, where approximately 90 percent of the 212 arrested illegal aliens had criminal records – with many having already been deported at least once.
“Fully half of those swept up in the ICE raids have no criminal record,” Pelosi asserted. “This raid was intended solely to terrorize innocent immigrant families and instill fear in the hearts of our communities – not to keep Americans safe. Parents will now be torn from their children, and spouses ripped away from their loved ones.”
She then used the Democratic propaganda of championing so-called “sanctuary cities” – which are led by mayors who illegal refuse to cooperate with ICE agents to arrest and deport illegal aliens – and stuck to her party’s talking points. The leftist leader did this by attempting to label the enforcement of America’s immigration laws as shameful, while portraying criminals illegally receiving government benefits as “patriotic” and productive law-abiding immigrants whose illegal status should be overlooked.
“The Administration continues to brazenly target the cities that refuse to bow to its blatantly bigoted anti-immigrant and mass deportation agenda,” Pelosi concluded her statement. “The people of the San Francisco Bay Area will continue to oppose these cowardly attacks, and we will remain open to the patriotic immigrants who are the constant reinvigoration of America.”
Mayor inciting lawlessness
Even though 150 illegal aliens were arrested in ICE’s latest Bay Area operation, nearly 900 were able to avoid the raids because Democratic Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tipped off the communities’ illegal population via social media, announcing that “multiple credible sources” informed her about the raids, which she said were to take place “within 24 hours.”
ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan condemned Schaff’s blatant act of defiance against his federal agency.
“The Oakland mayor’s decision to publicize her suspicions about ICE operations further increased that risk for my officers and alerted criminal aliens — making clear that this reckless decision was based on her political agenda,” Homan announced in a statement issued on Tuesday, according to Townhall. “Unlike the politicians who attempt to undermine ICE’s critical mission, our officers will continue to fulfill their sworn duty to protect public safety.”
Schaff paid little heed to the fact that one out of two illegals ICE took off the Bay Area streets were dangerous criminals.
“Almost half of the arrests targeted criminal illegal aliens, including those with convictions for assault and battery, weapons charges and crimes against children,” Townhall reported.
Homan reminded Bay Area residents that Oakland’s mayor is responsible for future crime in their communities after she informed hundreds of criminals to evade being brought to justice in the raids.
“[At least] 864 criminal aliens and public safety threats remain at large in the community, and I have to believe that some of them were able to elude us thanks to the mayor’s irresponsible decision,” Homan lamented.
He then sent a clear message to the sanctuary city mayor who has vowed her commitment to illegals and defiance to federal law enforcement.
“I’ll say this to the mayor and every other politician that wants to vilify the men and women of ICE: ‘We’re not going away – we’re going to keep enforcing the law,” Homan stated, according to a Twitter post by Fox News.
On Wednesday morning, Homan likened Schaaf’s Saturday heads-up tweet to illegals to acting as a spy for a gang – the Twitter post that assured illegal aliens that law enforcement is “prohibited” from cooperating with ICE – with California becoming a “sanctuary state” earlier this year.
“What she did is no better than a gang lookout yelling ‘police’ when a police cruiser comes to the neighborhood – except she did it to the entire community,” Homan told Fox News in an interview Wednesday. “This is beyond the pale.”
As Trump’s Justice Department looks into the leftist mayor’s act of defiance against federal agents, Homan stands in disbelief that a mayor would obstruct justice in such a way – insisting that he has never witnessed this kind of blatant defiance over his more than three decades of protecting and serving Americans.
“I’ve been doing this 34 years, and this is a whole new low to intentionally warn criminals that law enforcement is coming,” he assured. “I just can’t believe it happened.”
Homan also stressed how Schaaf greatly endangered the lives of his ICE agents by tipping off illegal criminals so that they could prepare for the raids with weapons or possibly ambushes.
“I think what she did was intentionally put law enforcement officers at risk,” the head of ICE continued. “Look, being a law enforcement officer is dangerous enough, but to give criminals a head’s-up we’re coming [in the] next 24 hours, increases that risk.”
Holman called out the hypocrisy of Schaaf’s statement that she made during a Sunday news conference that, “[M]y priority is safety and that is safety for everyone,” noting how she essentially allowed more than 800 criminal illegals to remain at large on Bay Area streets.
“That community is a lot less safe than it would have been,” he insisted.
No remorse
Schaff made it clear on Tuesday that she has no apologies for tipping off illegals so they could continue living in the United States illegally – and continue their criminal behavior to the detriment of their communities.
“I think it’s my responsibility as a person in power and privilege to share the information I have access to – to make sure people know what their rights are,” Schaaf told the Washington Post.
The progressive leader of Oakland impressed her confidence that she believes she did the right thing, as she took to social media to celebrate her defiance.
“I do not regret sharing this information,” Schaff posted on Twitter Tuesday, according to TheBlaze. “It is Oakland’s legal right to be a sanctuary city, and we have not broken any laws. We believe our community is safer when families stay together.”
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Hey, if illegals are terrorised enough to self-deport, ICE is doing right — and btw, how about you go join your precious illegals in that self-deport, Piglosi!?
From the article above: “Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the Trump administration “bigoted” on Wednesday for his federal agency’s latest sweep, which she described as a “cowardly” act of terrorism and an “abuse of power.” Hey Nancy, I guess we should let illegal alien criminals stay in our country? I think we should have MS-13 gang members live with Nancy. Those gang members have very sharp machetes and knives. I wonder what would happen to you, Nancy? Nancy, you are a bigot and terrorist against the American Citizen!
And exactly HOW is it an abuse of power to FOLLOW and enforce the law??
“Illegals terrorized at the possibility of being arrested and sent back?” Isn’t that part of the arrangement when you break into the country, flout our laws in our face, don’t learn the language, undercut wages and steal benefits paid for by US CITIZENS???
Has anyone forgotten the attitude of the Mexican government AGGRESSIVELY ENFORCING the protection of THEIR OWN SOUTHERN BORDER?
And with story, after story, of American citizens getting victimized by repeatedly deported crooks, WHY SHOULD ANYONE worry about if we might be ‘terrorizing’ THEM, when i see NOT ONE IOTA of care if Americans get terrorized by the illegal invaders???
“Yet again, the White House has reached into our communities to indiscriminately detain scores of hard-working, law-abiding immigrants.” This is why we are in the mess we’re in, She does not the meaning of LAW-Abiding.
And when we see yet another story about just how “law abiding” they are, with one illegal FILCHING 370 THOUSAND in illegal money via ID theft, how this witch can cry about ‘how they are law abiding” is beyond me…
Heck, i remember one news article, claiming a solid 60% of all illegal aliens USE STOLEN or forged IDs.. So that right there shows the majority of them are NOT LAW abiding.
ICE should deport pelosi! Maybe the Idiot police will pick her up.
Ice should Exile every one of these moddy coddling politicians who break OUR LAWS to cater to the illegal invaders..
THEN STRIP them all of THEIR US citizenship!
And the mayor of Oakland along with her and let them live without proper documentation in Mexico or anywhere else. We can deny them visas and passports to they can enter illegally anywhere and see what happens.
Oh, Pllllllease! Just go away! We’re tired of you defending Criminal Invaders and disregarding and disrespecting American citizens. How can California keep electing you?! It’s shocking! The sooner you are out of the picture the better off our Republic will be!
And has anyone EVER heard her say one thing of sympathy to ANY American who’s lost a loved one, or otherwise had their lives ruined BY A Criminal illegal alien??
Not that i can remember..
Criminals steal elections they don’t win them. Only a few of the idiots in Commiefornia vote anymore, the rest just let her steal everything that isn’t chained down.
This woman is an imbecile and those who keep re-electing her are no geniuses either.
I’m sure these kind of comments will help her with the illegal voters.
She might get enough of their votes to run for president (sarcasm
Since illegals shouldn’t even be allowed to register, let alone vote, she shouldn’t be allowed to court their votes..
Hey Nancy, you are not a law abiding immigrant if you break into home America. Your radical destruction of our country is probably why they targeted your district. If I were an ILLEGAL living in the Pelosi built social Roach Motel of San Francisco, I’d find another hole somewhere else to crawl and hide in because the Ice exterminators now use a more effective brand of RAID to eliminate the illegal cockroaches who used to just check in under Obama, but never checked out. If RAID doesn’t do the job I hear COMBAT is another effective roach remover.
Lawbreakers are “terrorized” by law enforcement? The woman is an idiot.
And if they ARE terrorized by the thought of LE cropping up and arresting them. GOOD! THey bloody well should be fearful.
She seems to be ignoring the long list of illegals with arrests and being deported only to return again. Had the one person who admitted to molesting children molested one of her grandchildren she would feel differently.
This woman is a disgrace, an imbecile, and delusional!
As far as she is gone, i doubt even if it WAS HER OWN kids who got molested or ran over by an illegal, she would change her tune.
Didn’t she say one of her grandchildren want to be different maybe he wanted to be illegal.
How does she say this stuff with a straight face?
Botox. She’s famous for it
And no heart and a black soul!
The fact that they are breaking the law by being here illegally, disavows any claim she can make about them being ‘law-abiding!’
It’s called enforcing existing law. If you don’t like it, then leave!
Damn this OLD LADY needs to get the HELL out of the public eye and politics. She is so easy to say terrorism when it doesn’t apply but all thru the Obama administration you couldn’t even mention that word even through it did apply. Fricken hypnotics please Pelosi SHUT UP !! Your BS is old and your true rasicts views are coming to light, the only reason you and your PARTY fight for immigration is because your use their illegal votes to keep power. Patietic.
That is no lady.
There’s times i don’t even thing its a human!
I just don’t understand how anyone like her can say “law-abiding immigrants” when she knows they are here illegally which makes them NOT law abiding. This lady has got to go so the swamp can be cleaned up and someone with a bit of intelligence can replace her.
Crazy Eyes and her Democrat Socialist Crime Cartel posing as a political party have been terrorizing working American citizens since LBJ came up with the scheme to use welfare, Food Stamps and other government give away programs to buy votes from the leeches of society, professional victims and just general losers. They have used our punitive tax system to extort the living wages from those of us who work for a living trying to build something for our families and give it to a bunch of losers. These illegals are the new batch of losers they are going to steal money from us to give to with the promise of more as long as they vote Democrat. The Democrats are the enemy within. Time to designate them a disruptive terrorist organization.
How can it be an abuse of power if the President is following the law? These old hag loves to tell lies.
Cause in libtard talk, following the law is abuse of power, breaking the law is all good.
I can understand why Schaaf was upset. If half of the illegals ICE picked up were criminals that’s a better % most of the communities in Oakland of citizens. I suspect some of those are well over 50% criminals.
Push your representative for Congress to mandate E-Verify nationwide. Let’s remove the job magnet that attracts illegals to our country by fining and jailing employers who hire them.
As I often point out, anyone who uses the word bigot, can not do so without first displaying their own brand of bigotry towards the very person whom they are accusing of being a bigot. The logic of that statement is beyond the intellectual grasp of most liberals.
So, enforcing immigration law is now referred to as “terrorism”.
Okay got it, just wanted to be clear on that.
Pelosi is stupid and rotten. Trump is a great president. I’m glad that the ICE raids terrorize illegals.
Well, Pelosi, believe it or not that is OUR JOB – scare the illegals on our soil to remove themselves or be removed by ICE and kept out by our ARMED border guards. Sorry your votes to be re-elected (hopefully, God, she never is again voted in) by illegals must be stopped and you need to remove yourself from Congress as well too old and with a demented mind you are showing that your brain and mouth have lost contact one with the other. You are not a leader but you are a failure in the Congress and ripping and shafting off America. Go away, far, far away from Congress and just live on the many millions your family has. I even bet you have illegals working your vineyard as well and don’t have to pay the going rate.
Sorry Nancy, I guess this means you’ll have to find a legit gardener, and pay him/her/it a fair wage now.