Pelosi to Trump: Check with me first on Iran; CNN says airliner was ‘caught in crossfire’

A CNN analyst claims that the passenger airliner shot down by an Iranian missile was “caught in the crossfire” between the U.S. and Iran. Nancy Pelosi won’t send over articles of impeachment but did pass a resolution saying President Trump must check with her before taking out any more Iranian bad guys, and the president rallies a packed crowd in Ohio. All that and more on today’s show!

Not only did the media and other leftists express outrage over the U.S. airstrike that took out Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani, some media outlets are now trying to blame the U.S. for the downed passenger airliner. The plane was shot down by an Iranian missile, but the media blame Trump.

Nancy Pelosi won’t send over the articles of impeachment to the Senate, but she had no problem pushing an irrelevant War Powers Resolution through the House on Thursday. Pelosi and the Democrats say that President Trump needs to check with them before doing anything regarding actions against Iran. Good luck with that one!

President Trump rallied in Ohio on Thursday, and the result was fantastic. From the economy to jobs to Iran to the far-left Democrats, President Trump hit a home run!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating