Pelosi Stuns and SCHOOLS AOC and Ilhan Omar! Border Patrol Chief EXPOSES AOC’s lies!

Nancy Pelosi sent a shot this past weekend directed squarely at Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other freshman radicals letting them know that she was still in charge. Ocasio-Cortez, of course, couldn’t let that go without a response. A Border Patrol chief released a video that counters Ocasio-Cortez’s outrageous and false claims about detention centers, and Joe Biden apologized again for statements he made earlier in his campaign.

In an interview with the New York Times, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted freshman Democrats for not coming on board with the border funding bill. “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she said. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

Also, frustrated with the misinformation coming from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Border Patrol chief created his own video with shows the inside of an ICE detention center… complete with tooth brushes and running water. Check out today’s show for all the details.

