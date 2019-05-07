Pelosi seems ‘unhinged’ by pushing idea Trump won’t respect 2020 election results

Fox News Channel’s Brit Hume says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems “a little unhinged” by peddling the idea that President Trump won’t accept the 2020 election results if he loses.

The network’s senior political analyst told “America’s Newsroom” that recent comments by the California Democrat were rhetorically bankrupt and bizarre.

“We have to inoculate against that, we have to be prepared for that,” Ms. Pelosi said for a New York Times piece published May 4. “If we win by four seats, by a thousand votes each, he’s not going to respect the election.”

Mr. Hume said such language, absent evidence, constitutes irresponsible fearmongering.

“What’s notable about what she said is that she does not support it with any evidence,” he said. “I mean, Trump whines and complains about election results and says they’re unfair all the time, but he has never done anything to try and negate any election results that I’m aware of, and so she makes this extravagant claim and it’s not her only extravagant claim.”

The Fox analyst added that Ms. Pelosi may be trying to distract rabid left-wing activists away from the party’s attempt to woo Trump with a $2 trillion infrastructure package.

“These are people who believe in their bones and may, to this day, believe Trump was elected because of a conspiracy with the Russians,” Mr. Hume added. “The reason they believe this, in my view, is they think he’s so evil that ‘how could he not have been guilty of that?’ This stuff that Pelosi is saying seems to reflect that kind of sentiment. It doesn’t take much of a positive nature toward Trump by a Democrat to stir backlash within the party. That’s just a guess on my part, but that makes sense.”

